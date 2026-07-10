The family of Michael Olugbade Oyedokun, killed during the Oriire school abduction in Oyo State, reacted after rescued pupils and teachers were freed on Friday

Oyedokun's niece, Oluwabukolami, said her family could not celebrate alongside others because her uncle would never return home

Oyedokun and fellow teacher Esiyan Adegboye were killed when gunmen raided three schools in Oriire Local Government Area on May 15

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Oyo State - While families across Oyo State celebrated the release of abducted pupils and teachers on Friday, the family of slain teacher Michael Olugbade Oyedokun said they could find no such comfort, as his murder had left a void no rescue could fill.

Oyedokun was one of two teachers killed when gunmen stormed three schools in Oriire Local Government Area on May 15, 2026: Baptist Nursery and Primary School, Yawota; Community Grammar School; and L.A. Primary School, Esiele.

"Tragedy amid joy: 'Our joy is incomplete because one chair will remain empty'". Photo credit: Temilola

Source: Instagram

The attackers abducted scores of pupils and teachers during the raid. The other teacher killed, Esiyan Adegboye, 49, was buried in Ogbomoso on May 22 after being shot dead during the invasion.

Family reacts as abducted Oyo pupils, teachers return

Oluwabukolami, who identified herself as Oyedokun's niece and had been speaking on behalf of the family since the attack, took to her Instagram handle to share her grief.

While she congratulated those who made it home, she was frank about the bitter contrast her family was living through.

"My heart rejoices with every family that has been reunited with their loved ones after weeks of pain, fear, and uncertainty. Welcome home. But as others celebrate, my family mourns."

She continued:

"They are finally home. My uncle, Mr Michael Olugbade Oyedokun, will never come home. He was taken from us, and his life was brutally cut short. Our joy is incomplete because one chair at our table will remain empty forever. Today, we celebrate those who returned, while remembering the one who never did. Rest in peace, Uncle Michael. You will never be forgotten."

Grief alongside a community's relief

The release of the remaining victims on Friday brought widespread relief to Oriire and beyond, with families who had endured weeks of anxiety finally reunited with their children and colleagues.

For the Oyedokun family, however, the occasion served as a painful reminder that their mourning began on the very day others lost their freedom.

Source: Legit.ng