Diesel prices have increased across major depots in Lagos, Port Harcourt, Warri and Calabar, with some locations recording hikes of up to N50 per litre

Petrol prices remained largely stable in Lagos as competition between Dangote Refinery and other marketers kept ex-depot prices around N1,075 per litre

However, some depots outside Lagos raised petrol prices, highlighting the impact of logistics costs and regional market conditions on fuel pricing

Legit.ng journalist Victor Enengedi has over a decade's experience covering energy, MSMEs, technology, banking and the economy.

Diesel prices have risen across several petroleum depots in Lagos, Port Harcourt and Warri, even as petrol prices remained largely stable due to strong competition among marketers and the Dangote Petroleum Refinery.

The latest depot pricing data showed that the increase in Automotive Gas Oil (AGO), commonly known as diesel, comes despite concerns that renewed tensions in the Middle East involving the United States and Iran could trigger another round of fuel price increases.

Fresh Fuel Price Update: Diesel Surges in Lagos, Warri, Port Harcourt Despite Stable Petrol Rates

Source: UGC

While diesel prices moved higher, Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), or petrol, continued to enjoy relative price stability in many locations.

Diesel loading prices rise in Lagos, PH, Warri

In Lagos, African Terminal raised its diesel loading price by N50 per litre to N1,500. Other major depots, including Gulftreasure, Ibachem, Ibeto and T.Time, also quoted diesel at N1,500 per litre.

Port Harcourt recorded one of the sharpest increases, with Matrix adjusting its diesel price upward by N50 to N1,550 per litre, placing it among the country's highest-priced diesel depots.

Warri also witnessed notable price increases. A.Y.M Shafa increased its diesel loading price from N1,500 to N1,545 per litre, while Prudent Energy maintained its price at N1,550 per litre.

In Calabar, Fynfield quoted diesel at N1,480 per litre, although there was no previous price available for comparison.

The latest movements suggest that diesel prices remain sensitive to supply costs, logistics expenses and regional demand, with depot operators adjusting prices in response to changing market conditions.

Dangote, marketers keep petrol prices largely stable

Unlike diesel, petrol prices remained relatively steady across most depots as competition among suppliers continued to restrain major increases.

In Lagos, Dangote Petroleum Refinery retained its ex-depot petrol price at N1,075 per litre. Ardova, Nipco and Sahara matched the same price, reflecting intense rivalry among marketers seeking to maintain market share.

African Terminal and Aiteo made only a marginal adjustment, increasing their loading price by one naira to N1,075 per litre from N1,074, indicating that operators remain cautious about introducing significant price increases.

However, the situation differed in other regions. In Port Harcourt, Matrix raised its petrol loading price by N50 to N1,150 per litre from N1,100, making it one of the highest-priced depots for PMS.

Fresh Fuel Price Update: Diesel Surges in Lagos, Warri, Port Harcourt Despite Stable Petrol Rates

Source: Getty Images

Other marketers also reviewed their prices upward. Matrix quoted another PMS price of N1,125 per litre, Nepal increased its price to N1,098 from N1,080, while Optima adjusted to N1,100 per litre. Prudent Energy and Rain Oil also implemented price increases, whereas Soroman maintained its petrol price at N1,100 per litre.

Industry observers say the varying depot prices reflect the increasingly regional dynamics of Nigeria's downstream petroleum market, where transportation costs, inventory levels, logistics challenges and local demand continue to influence fuel pricing outside the Lagos trading hub.

Source: Legit.ng