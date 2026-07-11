President Bola Tinubu approved the conversion of Federal Polytechnic, Nasarawa, into a specialised federal university focused on mining and engineering

The upgrade followed a proposal by Senator Ahmed Wadada Aliyu, who argued the institution would tap Nasarawa State's solid minerals potential

Tinubu directed the Federal Ministry of Education and the NUC to begin the legal processes required to implement the conversion

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering basic and tertiary education in Nigeria and worldwide

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved the conversion of the Federal Polytechnic, Nasarawa, into the Federal University of Mining, Engineering and Technology, Nasarawa.

Presidential spokesman Bayo Onanuga said it is part of a broader push to align tertiary education with the country's economic development priorities.

Onanuga said it emphasised technical education, human capital development, and the full exploitation of Nigeria's solid minerals sector.

As reported by Vanguard, he made this known in a statement issued on Friday, July 10, 2026.

The proposal came from Senator Ahmed Wadada Aliyu, who represents the Nasarawa West Senatorial District.

The senator made a case for a dedicated institution that could leverage Nasarawa State's comparative advantage in solid minerals and contribute to Nigeria's broader industrialisation drive.

What the new university will offer

According to the presidential directive, the new university is expected to deliver specialised programmes in mining, engineering, mineral processing, metallurgy, manufacturing, and emerging technologies.

The institution is designed to produce technically skilled graduates capable of driving value addition and supporting sustainable exploitation of the country's mineral wealth.

The statement described the approval as a deliberate move to establish institutions that respond directly to Nigeria's economic needs rather than replicating existing general university offerings.

Next steps for the conversion

Tinubu has directed the Federal Ministry of Education, the National Universities Commission (NUC), and other relevant government agencies to begin the processes required to formalise the upgrade in line with applicable laws and regulations.

The President also reaffirmed that his administration views education as a central pillar of economic growth, job creation, and national development, and pledged continued investment in the sector under the Renewed Hope Agenda.

Polytechnics and Colleges of Education were upgraded to universities

Recall that numerous polytechnics and colleges of education in Nigeria were transformed into universities by both federal and state governments.

This move is intended to increase access to university education for citizens, according to the former NUC boss, Prof Abubakar Rasheed.

However, the national president of ASUP views these conversions as a "frivolous upgrade" that jeopardises the future of polytechnic education in the country.

FG moves to upgrade polytechnics to award BSc

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that polytechnics in Nigeria are set to gain new powers as the federal government moves to amend the Polytechnic Act.

The reform was described as a landmark shift aimed at ending long-standing discrimination against Higher National Diploma holders.

Officials explained that the change would allow polytechnics to award degrees, boosting industry partnerships and public confidence.

Source: Legit.ng