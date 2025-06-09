The Korean entertainment industry continues to captivate viewers across the globe with fresh narratives exploring genres of romance, fantasy, and thrillers. New K-dramas and films like Mercy for None, Salon de Holmes, and Hunter with a Scalpel will air in June 2025. The Good Man and Law and the City are set to premiere in July.

Watch Mercy for None, I Am a Running Mate, and Hunter with a Scalpel in June 2025. Photo: @KoreanDramaInHindi, @obsessedwithkdramamovie, @ChasminTime (modified by author)

Romantic drama fans can watch shows like Head Over Heels , Ball Boy Tactics , and Our Movie .

, , and . The Woman Who Swallowed the Sun will premiere on 9 June 2025 on MBC.

will premiere on 9 June 2025 on MBC. Catch Season 3 of Squid Game on Netflix starting on 27 June 2025.

New K-dramas releasing in June 2025

June 2025 is going to be an exhilarating month for K-drama enthusiasts. The month offers a diverse array of genres, from heartwarming comedy action to intense thrillers. Below is a list of new K-dramas you can binge on in June.

Mercy for None (6 June)

Genre : Action, Crime, Drama

: Action, Crime, Drama Director : Choi Sung-eun

: Choi Sung-eun Main cast : So Ji-sub, Ahn Gil-Kang, Lee Beom-Soo, Gong Myung, Huh Joon-Ho

: So Ji-sub, Ahn Gil-Kang, Lee Beom-Soo, Gong Myung, Huh Joon-Ho Network: Netflix

Mercy for None is inspired by the popular webtoon Plaza Wars. It follows Nam Gi-Jun, portrayed by Korean actor So Ji-Sub, a powerful figure in Seoul’s underworld, who returns to the crime world after 11 years to avenge his younger brother's death.

The Woman Who Swallowed the Sun (9 June)

Genre : Drama

: Drama Director : Seol Kyung Eun

: Seol Kyung Eun Main cast : Seo Ha Joon, Jang Shin Young, Oh Chang Seok, Yoon Ah Jung

: Seo Ha Joon, Jang Shin Young, Oh Chang Seok, Yoon Ah Jung Network: MBC

The new drama The Woman Who Swallowed the Sun follows Baek Seol-hee, a strong single mum. She wants revenge on the big company that ruined her daughter's life. Baek meets Moon Tae-kyung, who is back after 25 years to get back what was taken from him.

The two form a shaky team, driven by their sadness, secrets, and growing trust. This partnership could either be their best chance or lead to their ruin.

Hunter with a Scalpel (16 June)

Genre : Crime, Psychological thriller

: Crime, Psychological thriller Director : Lee Jung-hoon

: Lee Jung-hoon Main cast : Seo Se-hyun, Yoon Jo-gyun, Jung Jung-hyun

: Seo Se-hyun, Yoon Jo-gyun, Jung Jung-hyun Network: Disney+

Hunter with a Scalpel is a dark psychological thriller about a brilliant forensic pathologist with a troubled past. Diagnosed with antisocial personality disorder, she's haunted by the childhood trauma of killing her father.

As the pathologist navigates her demanding job and tries to protect her career, hidden secrets threaten to destroy her life. This series offers an intense look into the human mind, packed with thrilling surprises and a complex main character that will keep you captivated.

Salon de Holmes (16 June)

Genre : Comedy, action

: Comedy, action Director: Min Jin-Ki

Min Jin-Ki Main cast : Lee Si Young, Jung Young Joo, Dasom, Nam Ki Ae

: Lee Si Young, Jung Young Joo, Dasom, Nam Ki Ae Network: ENA

Salon de Holmes is a hilarious action series that follows four neighbours—Gong Mi Ri, Chu Kyung Ja, Park So Hee, and Jeon Ji Hyun. The four housewives are overwhelmed with housework and are mostly ignored by others. They work together to stop the troublemakers from causing problems in their neighbourhood.

I Am a Running Mate (19 June)

Genre : Political drama

: Political drama Director : Han Jin-won

: Han Jin-won Main cast : Yoon Hyun Soo, Lee Jung Sic, Choi Woo Sung, Hong Hwa Yeon, Lee Bong Joon

: Yoon Hyun Soo, Lee Jung Sic, Choi Woo Sung, Hong Hwa Yeon, Lee Bong Joon Network: TVING

I Am a Running Mate is a political drama for teens. It is about a student named Noh Se Hoon, who becomes the target of ridicule at his school after a bad incident. However, his life changed completely when he was unexpectedly chosen to run for vice president in the student council election.

Squid Game Season 3 (27 June)

Genre : Dystopian, survival thriller

: Dystopian, survival thriller Director : Hwang-hyuk

: Hwang-hyuk Main cast : Lee Jung Jae, Wi Ha Joon, Lee Byung Hun, Im Si Wan, Kang Ha Neul

: Lee Jung Jae, Wi Ha Joon, Lee Byung Hun, Im Si Wan, Kang Ha Neul Network: Netflix

Squid Game Season 3 on 27 June 2025 is a continuation of Season 2. The Korean thriller series, created by Hwang-hyuk, will follow the story of Gi-hun as he plays a brutal game. The show is popular for its themes of class-level struggles and intense competition.

Romance K-dramas releasing in June 2025

June 2025 is overflowing with heartwarming K-drama romances that will have you glued to your screen. Below you will find captivating Korean love stories, from fantastical twists to emotional journeys that will sweep you off your feet.

Ball Boy Tactics (5 June)

Genre : Romance, sports

: Romance, sports Director : Kim Eun Hye

: Kim Eun Hye Main cast : Choi Jae Hyeok, Choi Rak Yeong, Yeom Min Hyeok

: Choi Jae Hyeok, Choi Rak Yeong, Yeom Min Hyeok Network: GagaOOLala

Ball Boy Tactics is a Korean romantic drama that follows the romance story of Kwon Jung-woo, a campus heartthrob and basketball player. He falls in love with the shy Han Ji-won, a former gymnast.

The First Night with the Duke (11 June)

Genre : Romance, fantasy, drama

: Romance, fantasy, drama Director : Lee Woong-Hee

: Lee Woong-Hee Main cast : Seohyun, Taecyeon

: Seohyun, Taecyeon Network: Viki

The fantasy romance drama follows an ordinary college student, Cha Sun Chaek, portrayed by Seohyun. Her soul is transported into a minor character in her favourite historical romance novel. In the world of the novel, she spends the night with the obsessive male lead Yi Beon, played by Taecyeon.

Our Movie (13 June)

Genre : Romance, melodrama

: Romance, melodrama Director : Lee Jung-Heum

: Lee Jung-Heum Main cast : Namkoong Min, Jeon Yeo Been

: Namkoong Min, Jeon Yeo Been Network: SBS

Lee Je-Ha, a popular filmmaker, returns from a five-year break with his second film, Our Movie. The film focuses on the romantic story of Lee Da-Eum, an aspiring actress with a rare, incurable illness.

Despite her condition, Lee Da-Eum's brightness and familiarity within the hospital provide valuable insights for his script. As they collaborate on the movie, their shared struggles with illness draw them closer, and they develop a romantic relationship.

Head Over Heels (23 June)

Genre : Romance, comedy

: Romance, comedy Director : Kim Yong-wan

: Kim Yong-wan Main cast : Lee Jung Jae, Wi Ha Joon, Lee Byung Hun, Im Si Wan, Kang Ha Neul

: Lee Jung Jae, Wi Ha Joon, Lee Byung Hun, Im Si Wan, Kang Ha Neul Network: Prime Video

Romantic enthusiasts are in for a treat with Head Over Heels. The charming and quirky series features two of Korea’s brightest stars. The show tells the story of a girl leading a double life.

Park Sung-A, played by popular actress Cho Yi-Hyun, is a high school student by day, but a shaman who can glimpse into the future by night. The series is packed with heartwarming moments and supernatural charm, blending romance and fantasy beautifully.

Love Phobia (27 June)

Genre : Romance, comedy

: Romance, comedy Director : Wang Hye-ryung

: Wang Hye-ryung Main cast : Yeon Woo, Kim Hyun-Jin, Choi Byung-Chan

: Yeon Woo, Kim Hyun-Jin, Choi Byung-Chan Network: Apple TV+

Love Phobia is a romantic comedy that follows a cynical VR-dating CEO and an emotionally reserved documentary writer. The two find an unexpected connection.

As they confront past hurts, their bond grows amidst funny and touching moments. The series cleverly mixes virtual and real-world elements, offering a fresh and humorous look at love and connection in today's world.

Upcoming K-dramas in July 2025

There are two K-drama TV series set to premiere in July, as shown below.

Law and the City (5 July)

Genre : Romance, legal

: Romance, legal Director : Park Seung-Woo

: Park Seung-Woo Main cast : Mun Ka-Young, Lee Jong-Suk, Ryoo Hye-Young, Kang You-Seok, Im Sung-Jae

: Mun Ka-Young, Lee Jong-Suk, Ryoo Hye-Young, Kang You-Seok, Im Sung-Jae Network: tvN

Law and the City follows the story of associate lawyers at Seocho Judicial Town. An Ju Hyeong is a highly competent lawyer. He is respected for his skills despite his seemingly cold demeanour.

On the other hand, Kang Hui Ji is a charismatic junior lawyer at Johwa Law Firm. She is confident and honest, complementing the team that includes Bae Mun Jeong, Cho Chang Won, and Ha Sang Gi. Together, these five lawyers navigate various cases, both in and out of court, fostering personal growth as they share experiences.

The Good Man (July 2025)

Genre : Action, thriller, romance

: Action, thriller, romance Director : Song Hae-Sung, Park Hong-Soo

: Song Hae-Sung, Park Hong-Soo Main cast : Lee-wook, Lee Sung-kyung, Ryu Hye-young

: Lee-wook, Lee Sung-kyung, Ryu Hye-young Network: JTBC

The romantic drama set to premiere in July on JTBC. The series' main cast members include Lee-wook, Lee Sung-kyung, and Ryu Hye-young. It follows Seok Cheol, the eldest son in a gangster family, as he navigates the numerous challenges and joys of life. He does these while striving to protect his family, his career, and the people he loves.

What are the K-dramas releasing in June 2025 on Netflix?

There are two Korean series premiering on Netflix this month. They include Mercy for None and Squid Game Season 3, premiering on 6 June 2025 and 27 June 2025, respectively.

June and July 2025 bring a fresh wave of new K-dramas that will keep your watch list buzzing for a while. From gripping thrillers to heartfelt romances and thought-provoking drama, Korean entertainment has a bingeworthy line-up for everyone.

