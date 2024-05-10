Who are Dame Dash's kids? Meet the entrepreneur's children

Dame Dash is an American entrepreneur, film and music producer, director, writer, record label executive, and actor. His fame skyrocketed in 1994 for being Jay-Z's manager, with whom they co-founded Roc-A-Fella Records alongside Kareem Burke. Besides his illustrious career, his personal life has been a subject of interest among his fans, who seek to know about Dame Dash's kids.

Ava speaks on stage at Montage Beverly Hills (L), Dusko rides a bicycle (C), and Boogie attends as WE TV hosts an exclusive premiere screening (R). Photo: Rich Polk, D Dipasupil (modified by author)

Dame Dash was born in New York City, New York, United States. He has been featured in films and television shows such as State Property, Chronicles Of The Annunaki, Growing Up Hip Hop, and Backstage. He is the owner of Dame Dash Studios. The entrepreneur's children have gained public attention due to his popularity.

Full name Damon Anthony Dash Nickname Dame Gender Male Date of birth 3 May 1971 Age 53 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Taurus Place of birth New York City, New York, United States Current residence New York, United States Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'10" Height in centimetres 178 Weight in pounds 172 Weight in kilograms 78 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Siblings 2 Relationship status Engaged Fiancée Raquel M. Horn Children 5 Profession Actor, film and music producer, director, entrepreneur Instagram @duskopoppington

Dame Dash's kids

How many kids does Dame Dash have? The American entrepreneur has five children: Damon 'Boogie' Dash II, Ava, Tallulah Ruth, Lucky, and Dusko Dash. Here are more details about his children, including their mothers.

Boogie

Damon 'Boogie' Dash attends the exclusive premiere for 'WE TV hosts Hip Hop Thursdays. Photo: Santiago Felipe

Boogie is Dame Dash's oldest son. He was born Damon Dash II on 28 November 1991, making him 32 years old as of May 2024. Boogie is the son Dame had in his relationship with nurse Linda Williams. His parents dated from 1987 to 1997.

Boogie followed in his father's footsteps of being an entrepreneur and producer. However, he dreamt of having a grocery store when he was young and not to follow his dad's steps. He revealed this during an interview, where he stated:

Secretly when I was younger, I always wanted to own a grocery store. I never told nobody. Growing up, I never really wanted to do what my dad did. I always wanted to do something different, because doing what he did was what's expected of me.

He co-owns a cookies company and two restaurants alongside his childhood friend, Luke Pascal. Dame Dash's son's cookies company is Chipz Cookies, based in New Jersey, USA. Boogie also acknowledged that he has used his father's fame to his advantage by growing the businesses and that his dad promotes his cookies. He mentioned:

I'm definitely embracing it and I'm definitely taking full advantage of it, because it would be kind of silly for me not to take advantage of my father and his status in the world. He always promotes the cookies.

Damon's son rose to stardom in 2016 after appearing in Growing Up Hip Hop. The show follows the children of hip-hop stars as they pursue their professional paths. According to his Instagram profile, he is the president of BLUROC Records.

Boogie is expected to take over his father's business. In a 2016 interview at Hot 97, he said:

I have to carry on an empire that my father started. And I'm also carrying my own.

Ava

Ava Dash during the celebration of Kilian Paris' 15th anniversary as part of Grammys weekend. Photo: Christopher Polk

Source: Getty Images

Ava is Dame's first daughter with his ex-wife Rachel Roy. She was born on 7 December 1999. She is 24 years old as of May 2024. Dame Dash met Rachel when she was an intern at Roc-A-Wear. They were married from 2005 to 2009. Ava's mom is a fashion designer.

Ava is an American philanthropist, model, and author. She began working as a philanthropist when she was a teenager. She worked with The Teen Project, a charitable organisation and an American footwear company, Ugg, to provide foster-care spaces for eight women.

Dame's daughter started modelling at 4 or 5 years old and modelled for her parents' brand, Rocawear. In April 2017, she landed her first modelling contract with a top boutique fashion house under DT Model Management.

In 2023, Damon's daughter worked as the brand ambassador for BCBGMAXAZRIA during its Holiday 2023 Campaign. In an interview with at Daily Mail, she said:

I'm so happy with this campaign! It felt particularly special to work with BCBG on my first big campaign after college, as my mom's first job out of college was a sales associate at BCBG. She added that her mom has been her role model.

She added that her mom has been her role model. She stated:

My mom has instilled in me a sense of self-love and self-worth from a very young age. In an industry where self-esteem can be challenged, she has helped me maintain a strong sense of self. Her advice has been invaluable, encouraging me to always remain strong as well as kind.

Lucky Dash

Lucky is the second son of the co-founder of Roc-A-Fella Records. Dame Dash's son, Lucky, was born Christian Dash in 2004. He is 20 years old as of 2024. His mother is called Cindy Morales. Lucky's mom came into the limelight in 2019 after she and Dame's ex-wife, Rachel, accused Dame of allegedly failing to pay child support.

Tallulah Ruth

Rachel Roy and Tallulah Ruth Dash attend the Premiere of Disney Junior's "Mira, Royal Detective". Photo: Rodin Eckenroth

Source: Getty Images

Tallulah is the second daughter of Damon and his ex-wife, Rachel Roy. She is the younger sister of model Ava. Tallulah was born on 14 May 2008. She is 16 years old as of 2024. Her zodiac sign is Taurus.

Dusko Dash

Dusko is the youngest among Dame Dash's kids. He sired him with his fiancée, Raquel M. Horn. Dusko was born on 14 November 2020. His parents started dating in 2015, and in February 2021, they got engaged. His mom is a health and wellness advocate.

Dusko's parents shared the news about his birth on their Instagram pages. For instance, his mother posted a photo holding him with a caption:

Welcome @babydusko daddy@duskopoppington and I love…thank you. Damon for the greatest gift in the whole world…I love you so much…thank you for holding my hand being my shoulder to cry on and my strength to move forward.

His parents created an Instagram page for him where they post his photos. The account boasts over 21 thousand followers as of this writing.

FAQs

Who is Dame Dash? He is a well-known entrepreneur, film and music producer, director, writer, and actor from the United States. How old is Dame Dash? He is 53 years old as of 2024. He was born on 3 May 1971. Did Damon Dash have a baby? Yes, he is a father of five children. What are Damon Dash's children's names? They are called Boogie, Ava, Tallulah Ruth, Lucky, and Dusko. Who is Dame Dash's daughter? The record producer has two daughters, Ava and Tallulah Ruth, whom he shares with his ex-wife Rachel Roy. What is Dame Dash's son, Boogie's age? His oldest son, Boogie, is 32 years old as of May 2024. He was born on 28 November 1991. How old is Damon Dash's son, Dusko? He is three years old as of May 2024. Where is Dame Dash's son's restaurant located? His son Boogie co-owns two restaurants in New York City, United States.

Dame Dash's kids have won the attention of many due to their father's popularity as an entrepreneur. He is the father of five: two daughters and three sons. They are Boogie, Ava, Tallulah Ruth, Lucky, and Dusko Dash. Dame is widely recognised as the co-founder of Roc-A-Fella Records.

