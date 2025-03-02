A look at Ball Greezy, the Miami rapper redefining the rap scene

The Miami party scene has produced yet another master of the rap and hip-hop art forms. Ball Greezy is a singer and rapper whose talent has produced hits across the hip-hop spectrum. Greezy’s music reflects Miami’s vibrant culture, combining party anthems with sultry and soulful beats.

Ball Greezy poses in a green denim outfit against a black SUV (L). The rapper crouches in a colourful outfit on his BaeDay album cover (R). Photo: @ballgreezy (modified by author)

Key takeaways

Ball Greezy's real name is Kinta Cox.

He was born and raised in Miami, Florida, the birthplace of countless rap artists.

He released his latest album, Bae Day 6 in February 2025.

Profile summary

Full name Kinta Cox Nickname Ball Greezy, Ball Grimm Gender Male Date of birth 26 July 1986 Age 39 years (as of March 2025) Zodiac sign Leo Place of birth Miami, Florida, United States Current residence Miami, Florida, United States Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Sexuality Straight Height in centimetres 180 Height in feet 5'11" Eye colour Brown Hair colour Black Father Franklyn Alexander Cox Mother Shirlene T. Cox Siblings 2 Relationship status Single Education Miami Edison High School Profession Rapper and singer Net worth $3 million Social media Instagram

Ball Greezy’s biography

The hip-hop artist was born on 26 July 1989 to Franklyn Alexander and Shirlene Cox in Miami, Florida, United States. He is an American citizen with roots in the Bahamas and the Turks and Caicos Islands.

Five facts about American rapper, Ball Greezy. Photo: @ballgreezy/Instagram (modified by author)

Greezy was raised in a musical family along with his brothers. Speaking to The Miami New Times, he revealed details of his come-up, saying,

I grew up around music. My daddy played guitar, and I even played the drums for him. That is how I made my shoe money with him on the weekends. When I started, I was, like, real young, probably around 13. But my brothers used to be rapping too.

Ball Greezy's age and educational background

Kinta Cox is 39 years old as of February 2025 and his zodiac sign is the Leo. He attended the Miami Edison High School in the Little Haiti neighbourhood of Miami, Florida.

Career

Greezy was introduced to music at a young age by his father, but it was his neighbour and older brothers who played a key role in exposing him to rap.

At thirteen, Kinta began writing and recording music along with his older brother. His first performance opportunity was an auditioning act for 50/50 Entertainment, a San Antonio-based entertainment agency.

According to Primary Wave, this opportunity landed him a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to open for G-Unit. Since then, he has made a name for himself with smooth, soulful and party-friendly music. His characteristic music also blends street storytelling with R&B-infused hooks.

Discography

Greezy was shot into the limelight in 2018, becoming a mainstay in the Miami party-rap scene. He has collaborated with iconic rappers, including, DJ Khaled, Rick Ross, Snoop Dogg, and Flo Rida.

In 2018, Greezy's success as an artist was cemented with a Billboard Hot 100 appearance for 19 weeks. The song, Smile (Living My Best Life) by Lil Duval, Snoop Dogg and Greezy peaked at position 56 on the Billboard Chart.

His most popular song on Spotify, Nice & Slow, has recorded about 10.5 million listens as of February 2025. With Dats My Bae getting 2.6 million plays (at the time of writing) on SoundCloud since it was released. Have a look at his albums and their details.

Album Year released Number of songs Bae Day 6 2025 11 Bae Day 5 2024 8 Bae Day 4 2023 9 Summer In Miami 2022 11 BAEDAY 3 2021 11 Dope Boi Greezy 2019 14 Bae Day 2 2018 11 Bae Day 2017 10 Feel My Pain 2 2016 9 All Or Nothing 2013 9 305 2010 11

Is Ball Greezy married?

At the time of writing, the American rap artist is not married. He has kept details of his romantic life, past and present relationships private.

FAQs

Who is Ball Greezy? He is a Miami-based rap artist known for his tunes such as Nice & Slow, Smile and Dats My Bae. What is Ball Greezy's real name? The rapper's real name is Kinta Cox. When is Ball Greezy's birthday? He celebrates his birthday on 26th July. How old is Ball Greezy? The American entertainer is 39 years old as of February 2025 and his zodiac sign is the Leo. Where is Ball Greezy from? He was born and raised in Miami, Florida in the United States of America. How tall is Ball Greezy? He is approximately 5 feet 11 (180 centimetres) tall. What high school did Ball Greezy go to? The Pull Up hitmaker attended Miami Edison High School in Miami, Florida. Who is Ball Greezy's wife? He is not married. Who is Ball Greezy signed to? The Miami-born rapper is signed to Go Star Music Group, EMPIRE, and Iconz Music.

Ball Greezy's rise to the top is a true reflection of the time, talent, dedication and hard work he has poured into his career. Since the early 2000s, he has entertained fans and made a name for himself as a mainstay artist in the American rap scene.

