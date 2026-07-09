The richest person in Texas — and the entire world — is Elon Musk, with a net worth that recently approached and briefly surpassed $1 trillion following SpaceX's historic IPO in June 2026. His fortune dwarfs every other Texan on this list combined. No. 2 is fellow Austin resident Michael Dell at roughly $212 billion, followed by Fort Worth's Alice Walton at $134 billion. Texas has never been richer.

Some of the richest people in Texas. Photo: Canva.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Key takeaways

Elon Musk leads by an almost incomprehensible margin — his net worth of ~$997 billion (Forbes, July 2026) is more than 4× the combined wealth of the next two richest Texans .

leads by an almost incomprehensible margin — his net worth of (Forbes, July 2026) is more than . Michael Dell is the runner-up at approximately $212 billion , while Alice Walton ranks third at $134 billion , making her the richest woman in Texas — and the world.

is the runner-up at approximately , while ranks third at , making her the richest woman in Texas — and the world. The richest woman on this list is Alice Walton , the first American woman ever to cross the $100 billion threshold.

, the first American woman ever to cross the threshold. The full list spans from ~$997 billion (#1 Musk) to $10 billion (#15 Robert F. Smith) .

. In all, 43 Texas billionaires made the 2025 Forbes 400 list, confirming the Lone Star State's dominance as America's billionaire capital.

15 richest people in Texas (2025)

Our rankings are based on data from Forbes and the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, including real-time net worth estimates, Forbes 400 placements, and verified source-of-wealth data. We use the most up-to-date figures available at the time of publishing and cross-reference both trackers where figures diverge. Texas residency is determined by Forbes' listed address for each individual.

Rank Name Net Worth Source of Wealth City 1 Elon Musk ~$997B Tesla, SpaceX, xAI Austin 2 Michael Dell ~$212B Dell Technologies Austin 3 Alice Walton ~$134B Walmart Fort Worth 4 Lyndal Stephens Greth & family $31.3B Oil & gas (Endeavor Energy) Dallas 5 Elaine Marshall & family $30.9B Koch Inc. Dallas 6 Stanley Kroenke $21.3B Sports, real estate Dallas 7 Jerry Jones & family $19.6B Dallas Cowboys Dallas 8 Ken Fisher $13.2B Money management Dallas 9 Ann Walton Kroenke $12.8B Walmart Dallas 10 Andrew Beal $12B Banks, real estate Dallas 11 Richard Kinder $10.6B–$11.1B Kinder Morgan pipelines Houston 12 Tilman Fertitta $11B Landry's, Golden Nugget, Rockets Houston 13 Charles Butt $10.3B H-E-B supermarkets San Antonio 14 Jeffery Hildebrand $10B Hilcorp Energy (oil & gas) Houston 15 Robert F. Smith $10B Vista Equity Partners Austin

15. Robert F. Smith ($10 billion)

Robert F. Smith attends Carnegie Hall Concert Of The Century 2026 at Carnegie Hall on May 5, 2026 in New York. Photo: Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Robert Frederick Smith

Robert Frederick Smith Date of birth: December 1, 1962

December 1, 1962 Age: 62 (as of 2025)

62 (as of 2025) Nationality: American

American Profession: Founder & CEO, Vista Equity Partners

Founder & CEO, Vista Equity Partners City: Austin, Texas

Austin, Texas Net worth: $10 billion (Forbes 400, 2025)

Robert F. Smith has a net worth of $10 billion and ranks among the top 15 richest Texans on the Forbes 400. Smith is the founder, chairman, and CEO of Vista Equity Partners, a private equity firm based in Austin that focuses exclusively on software and technology companies.

Vista oversees more than $100 billion in assets and is one of the largest private equity firms in the world. Smith became nationally prominent in 2019 when he pledged to pay off the entire student loan debt of Morehouse College's graduating class — a gift worth roughly $34 million — and has since become one of America's leading philanthropists.

14. Jeffery Hildebrand ($10 billion)

Hilcorp CEO Jeffery Hildebrand, looks on during a meeting with US oil companies executives in the East Room of the White House. Photo: Saul Loeb / AFP

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Jeffery Allen Hildebrand

Jeffery Allen Hildebrand Date of birth: 1959 (estimated)

1959 (estimated) Age: 66 (as of 2025)

66 (as of 2025) Nationality: American

American Profession: Founder & Executive Chairman, Hilcorp Energy

Founder & Executive Chairman, Hilcorp Energy City: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Net worth: $10 billion (Forbes 400, 2025)

Oilman Jeffery Hildebrand turned Hilcorp Energy into America's largest privately owned oil company by production volumes. He co-founded the company in 1990, later buying out his partner for $500 million.

Hildebrand has expanded aggressively, including a $5.6 billion acquisition of BP's Alaska assets in 2020. He also made headlines in 2015 when he handed out $100,000 bonuses to each of his 1,400 employees after they doubled the size of the company in five years.

13. Charles Butt ($10.3 billion)

Full name: Charles Clarence Butt

Charles Clarence Butt Date of birth: February 3, 1938

February 3, 1938 Age: 87 (as of 2025)

87 (as of 2025) Nationality: American

American Profession: Chairman, H-E-B

Chairman, H-E-B City: San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas Net worth: $10.3 billion (Forbes 400, 2025)

Charles Butt is the chairman of H-E-B, the San Antonio-based grocery chain that is one of the largest private companies in the United States by revenue. Butt is among the notable Texas names on the Forbes 400 list.

Under his leadership, H-E-B has grown to more than 400 stores across Texas and Mexico, consistently ranking as one of America's most beloved grocery retailers. Butt is also one of Texas's most prominent philanthropists, donating hundreds of millions to public education and disaster relief across the state.

12. Tilman Fertitta ($11 billion)

Full name: Tilman Joseph Fertitta

Tilman Joseph Fertitta Date of birth: June 25, 1957

June 25, 1957 Age: 68 (as of 2025)

68 (as of 2025) Nationality: American

American Profession: Chairman & CEO, Landry's Inc.; U.S. Ambassador to Italy

Chairman & CEO, Landry's Inc.; U.S. Ambassador to Italy City: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Net worth: $11 billion (Forbes 400, 2025)

$11 billion (Forbes 400, 2025) Instagram: @tilmanfertitta

Known as one of Houston's most colorful entrepreneurs, Fertitta is the chairman and CEO of Landry's, a Texas-based restaurant and entertainment empire. Forbes highlights Landry's ownership of household brands including Landry's Seafood House, Bubba Gump Shrimp Co., and Saltgrass Steak House.

He also owns the Golden Nugget Casinos and the Houston Rockets. Fertitta's net worth jumped from $10.1 billion last year to $11 billion in 2025. He serves as the U.S. Ambassador to Italy, adding a diplomatic role to his already formidable business portfolio. He took Landry's private in 2010 in a $1.4 billion deal.

11. Richard Kinder ($10.6 billion)

Richard Kinder, chairman and chief executive officer of Kinder Morgan Inc. Photo: @Forbes (modified by author)

Source: Twitter

Full name: Richard Daniel Kinder

Richard Daniel Kinder Date of birth: October 19, 1944

October 19, 1944 Age: 80 (as of 2025)

80 (as of 2025) Nationality: American

American Profession: Executive Chairman, Kinder Morgan

Executive Chairman, Kinder Morgan City: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Net worth: $10.6 billion (Forbes 400, 2025)

Houston's Richard Kinder has become the richest billionaire in the city, according to the Forbes 400. Forbes estimates Kinder's net worth at $10.6 billion, up from $8.1 billion the year before.

Kinder co-founded Kinder Morgan, one of North America's largest energy infrastructure companies, which operates tens of thousands of miles of pipelines transporting natural gas, crude oil, and refined products.

Beyond business, Kinder's philanthropic arm, the Kinder Foundation, funds education, green space, and quality-of-life initiatives in Houston. In May 2025, Kinder and his wife pledged $150 million to Texas Children's Hospital and MD Anderson to create the Kinder Children's Cancer Center.

10. Andrew Beal ($12 billion)

Full name: Andrew James Beal

Andrew James Beal Date of birth: November 29, 1952

November 29, 1952 Age: 72 (as of 2025)

72 (as of 2025) Nationality: American

American Profession: Founder & Chairman, Beal Bank / Beal Financial Corporation

Founder & Chairman, Beal Bank / Beal Financial Corporation City: Dallas, Texas

Dallas, Texas Net worth: $12 billion (Forbes 400, 2025)

Andrew Beal is the owner of Beal Bank, which boasts assets in excess of $20 billion. He was once named the country's most profitable banker by American Banker. Beal built his fortune by buying distressed loans at deep discounts during banking crises, a contrarian strategy that proved spectacularly profitable.

Banking and real estate mogul Andy Beal of Dallas holds the No. 101 spot nationally with an estimated net worth of $12 billion, unchanged from 2024. Beyond banking, Beal is a noted mathematician who has offered prizes for unsolved number-theory problems.

9. Ann Walton Kroenke ($12.8 billion)

Ann and Josh Kroenke chat before game 7 of the first round of the NBA playoffs Saturday, May 12, 2012 at Staples Center in Los Angeles, California. Photo: John Leyba/The Denver Post

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Ann Walton Kroenke

Ann Walton Kroenke Date of birth: 1948

1948 Age: 76 (as of 2025)

76 (as of 2025) Nationality: American

American Profession: Walmart heiress; investor

Walmart heiress; investor City: Dallas, Texas

Dallas, Texas Net worth: $12.8 billion (Forbes 400, 2025)

Ann Walton Kroenke holds a net worth of $12.8 billion, sourced from her Walmart inheritance. The niece of Walmart founder Sam Walton, Ann is married to sports and real estate mogul Stanley Kroenke, making their combined household one of the wealthiest in America.

Her Walmart stake has grown substantially as the retail giant's stock surged in recent years. Ann Walton Kroenke not only has Walmart family money but is married to Stan Kroenke, a professional sports titan who is also a top-ranked billionaire.

8. Ken Fisher ($13.2 billion)

Billionaire CEO Ken Fisher of the Fisher Investments. Photo: @burrytracker, @Complex (modified by author)

Source: Twitter

Full name: Kenneth Lawrence Fisher

Kenneth Lawrence Fisher Date of birth: November 29, 1950

November 29, 1950 Age: 74 (as of 2025)

74 (as of 2025) Nationality: American

American Profession: Founder & Executive Chairman, Fisher Investments

Founder & Executive Chairman, Fisher Investments City: Dallas, Texas

Dallas, Texas Net worth: $13.2 billion (Forbes 400, 2025)

Money manager Ken Fisher of Dallas ranks 86th nationally with an estimated net worth of $13.2 billion, up from $11.2 billion the prior year. Fisher founded Fisher Investments in 1979 with just $250. The firm now manages more than $270 billion in assets.

Fisher is also one of America's most prolific financial writers, having authored 11 books and written a column for Forbes magazine for more than three decades, one of the longest-running columns in the publication's history.

7. Jerry Jones & family ($19.6 billion)

Charlotte Jones Anderson and Jerry Jones with family attend the 13th annual NFL Honors at Resorts World Theatre. Photo: Ethan Miller

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Jerral Wayne Jones

Jerral Wayne Jones Date of birth: October 13, 1942

October 13, 1942 Age: 82 (as of 2025)

82 (as of 2025) Nationality: American

American Profession: Owner, President & GM, Dallas Cowboys

Owner, President & GM, Dallas Cowboys City: Dallas, Texas

Dallas, Texas Net worth: $19.6 billion (Forbes 400, 2025)

$19.6 billion (Forbes 400, 2025) Instagram: @jerryjones

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones sits at No. 50 in the U.S. with an estimated net worth of $19.6 billion, up from $15.2 billion the year before. Jones bought the Cowboys in 1989 for $140 million; the franchise is now valued at more than $10 billion, making it the most valuable sports team in the world.

The owner of the Dallas Cowboys got his start in the oil and gas business before pivoting to sports. Under Jones, Dallas has won three Super Bowls and grown into the NFL's most commercially powerful brand.

6. Stanley Kroenke ($21.3 billion)

LtoR President/GM of the AVS Pierre Lacroix and AVS Owner E. Stanley Kroenke. Photo: Hyoung Chang/The Denver Post

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Enos Stanley Kroenke

Enos Stanley Kroenke Date of birth: July 29, 1947

July 29, 1947 Age: 78 (as of 2025)

78 (as of 2025) Nationality: American

American Profession: Founder, Kroenke Sports & Entertainment

Founder, Kroenke Sports & Entertainment City: Dallas, Texas

Dallas, Texas Net worth: $21.3 billion (Forbes 400, 2025)

Stanley Kroenke holds a net worth of $21.3 billion, derived from sports and real estate. Kroenke, the owner of the NFL's Los Angeles Rams, the NBA's Denver Nuggets, and NHL's Colorado Avalanche, is now listed as a North Texan and ranked No. 114 overall with a net worth of $22.2 billion on the most recent Forbes World Billionaires list.

His Kroenke Sports & Entertainment empire also owns Arsenal F.C., one of England's most storied football clubs. His marriage to Ann Walton Kroenke further cements the family's position as one of the wealthiest dynasties in Texas.

5. Elaine Marshall & family ($30.9 billion)

Full name: Elaine Tettemer Marshall

Elaine Tettemer Marshall Age: 83 (as of 2025)

83 (as of 2025) Nationality: American

American Profession: Koch Inc. stakeholder; philanthropist

Koch Inc. stakeholder; philanthropist City: Dallas, Texas

Dallas, Texas Net worth: $30.9 billion (Forbes 400, 2025)

The richest Dallas resident in 2025, according to Forbes, is Elaine Marshall and her family, stakeholders of Koch Inc. Marshall, 83, inherited her late husband's 16 percent stake in the company after he died in 2006.

Forbes estimates her net worth at $30.9 billion (up from $28.3 billion the year before) and proclaims her the fourth richest Texan. Marshall is the heiress to the late Koch Industries owner Everett Pierce Marshall.

Along with her two sons, she owns 16 percent of Koch Industries. Koch Inc. is one of the largest privately held companies in the world, with interests spanning manufacturing, trading, and technology.

4. Lyndal Stephens Greth & family ($31.3 billion)

Richard Greth, Lyndal Stephens Greth, Joe O'Brien, Kevin Keen and Children's Health in North Texas President and CEO Christopher Durovich. Photo: The Dallas Morning News/Hearst Newspapers

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Lyndal Stephens Greth

Lyndal Stephens Greth Date of birth: c. 1975

c. 1975 Age: 50 (as of 2025)

50 (as of 2025) Nationality: American

American Profession: Former Chairman, Endeavor Energy Resources

Former Chairman, Endeavor Energy Resources City: Dallas, Texas

Dallas, Texas Net worth: $31.3 billion (Forbes 400, 2025)

Greth was the chairman of Endeavor Energy Resources, a private oil production firm founded by her late father, Autry Stephens. Prior to his death in August 2024, Stephens agreed to sell the company to Diamondback Energy in a $26 billion deal that closed in September 2024. Greth became chair of Endeavor upon the death of her father in August 2024.

Forbes noted that "Endeavor was one of the largest private oil producers in the U.S., generating some 327,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2024." At just 50, Greth is one of the youngest billionaires on this list and a powerful new force in Texas energy wealth.

3. Alice Walton ($134 billion)

Alice Walton, daughter of Walmart founder Sam Walton, attends the qualifying race ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Miami at Miami International Autodrome in Miami, Florida. Photo: Kym Illman

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Alice Louise Walton

Alice Louise Walton Date of birth: October 7, 1949

October 7, 1949 Age: 75 (as of 2025)

75 (as of 2025) Nationality: American

American Profession: Walmart heiress; arts philanthropist

Walmart heiress; arts philanthropist City: Fort Worth, Texas

Fort Worth, Texas Net worth: $134 billion (Forbes, 2026)

Forbes' newest World's Billionaires List has revealed that Fort Worth Walmart heiress Alice Walton has maintained her elite status as the world's wealthiest woman for the third consecutive year. Walton is the 14th richest person on the planet, having moved up one spot on the list. Her current net worth is estimated at $134 billion.

Alice Walton worked briefly at Walmart as a buyer of children's clothes after graduating from Trinity University in Texas in 1971, before shifting her focus to curating art. She chaired the family's Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art in Bentonville, Arkansas for a decade before retiring from that role in 2021.

Forbes proclaimed Walton the first female centibillionaire — a person with a 12-digit fortune — in America. Beyond art, in 2025, Walton welcomed the inaugural class of 48 four-year MD students to her new Alice L. Walton School of Medicine in Bentonville.

2. Michael Dell ($212 billion)

Dell Techologies CEO Michael Dell speaks during the launch of Trump investment accounts in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC. Photo: Mandel NGAN /AFP

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Michael Saul Dell

Michael Saul Dell Date of birth: February 23, 1965

February 23, 1965 Age: 61 (as of 2025)

61 (as of 2025) Nationality: American

American Profession: Founder, Chairman & CEO, Dell Technologies

Founder, Chairman & CEO, Dell Technologies City: Austin, Texas

Austin, Texas Net worth: $212.8 billion (Bloomberg/Forbes, May 2026)

$212.8 billion (Bloomberg/Forbes, May 2026) Instagram: @michaeldell

Michael Saul Dell is the founder, chairman, and CEO of Dell Technologies, one of the world's largest technology infrastructure companies. As of May 2026, Bloomberg Billionaires Index and Forbes estimate he's the 7th wealthiest person in the world with a net worth of about $212.8 billion.

At age 19, Dell spent $1,000 on old computer parts to start his company from his University of Texas at Austin dorm room in 1984. Dell Technologies formed in 2016 via Dell's $60 billion merger with computer storage giant EMC.

Dell became the world's sixth-richest person in May 2026, surpassing Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg as shares of Dell's hardware firm paced their best day ever, following what some analysts called "one of the most impressive quarters we've seen in our time."

To support the "Trump Accounts" (Invest America) initiative, Michael Dell and his wife pledged $6.25 billion to seed investment accounts with $250 apiece for up to 25 million children. To qualify, children must be aged 10 and under and reside in U.S. ZIP codes with a median family income of $150,000 or less.

1. Elon Musk (~$997 billion)

CEO of SpaceX and Tesla, South African-Canadian-US businessman Elon Musk speaks during the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in Davos. Photo: Fabrice COFFRINI / AFP

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Elon Reeve Musk

Elon Reeve Musk Date of birth: June 28, 1971

June 28, 1971 Age: 54 (as of 2025)

54 (as of 2025) Nationality: American/South African/Canadian

American/South African/Canadian Profession: CEO, Tesla & SpaceX; founder, xAI, Neuralink, The Boring Company

CEO, Tesla & SpaceX; founder, xAI, Neuralink, The Boring Company City: Austin, Texas

Austin, Texas Net worth: ~$997 billion (Forbes, July 2026)

~$997 billion (Forbes, July 2026) X (Twitter): @elonmusk

The gap between Musk and everyone else on this list is staggering. Elon Musk is the wealthiest person in the world, with an estimated net worth of approximately $997 billion according to Forbes as of July 2026, primarily from his ownership stakes of 42% of SpaceX and 20% of Tesla.

Upon the initial public offering of SpaceX on June 12, 2026, Musk became the first and only person to have a net worth exceeding $1 trillion. According to Forbes, his net worth reached $300 billion in 2021; $400 billion in December 2024; $500 billion in October 2025; $600 billion and $700 billion in December 2025; and $800 billion in February 2026.

He is a co-founder of seven companies, including electric car maker Tesla, rocketmaker SpaceX, and artificial intelligence startup xAI. SpaceX, founded in 2002, acquired xAI in February 2026 in a deal that valued the combined company at $1.25 trillion.

Musk claimed the No. 1 spot on Forbes' list of richest Americans for the fourth time. His Austin, Texas base — he relocated from California in 2020 — makes him far and away the wealthiest resident the state has ever seen.

FAQs

Who is the richest person in Texas?

The richest person in Texas is Elon Musk, with a net worth of approximately $997 billion according to Forbes as of July 2026. He is also the richest person on Earth. Musk is based in Austin and derives the bulk of his fortune from ownership stakes in SpaceX and Tesla.

Who is the richest woman in Texas?

The richest woman in Texas is Alice Walton, the Fort Worth-based Walmart heiress who has maintained her status as the world's wealthiest woman for the third consecutive year. Her net worth is estimated at $134 billion, making her the wealthiest woman not just in Texas, USA but on the entire planet.

Is Michael Dell still one of the richest people in Texas?

Yes. Michael Dell became the world's sixth-richest person in May 2026, with his net worth reaching $245.9 billion following Dell Technologies' best single trading day on record. He ranks as the second-richest Texan behind only Elon Musk, and his fortune continues to grow alongside rising AI demand for Dell's server hardware.

How did Texas become home to so many billionaires?

Texas has a tax environment that helps wealthy people stay wealthy — the state levies no personal income tax. Some on the list are billionaires thanks to oil and gas, which were drilled right here in the energy-rich state.

The tech migration of the 2020s, led by Musk and Dell, has added a new tech-wealth dimension to the state's traditional oil, ranching, and retail fortunes.

Does Jerry Jones make the list of the 15 richest Texans?

Yes. Jerry Jones & family have a net worth of $19.6 billion, derived from the Dallas Cowboys, placing him at No. 7 on our list. Jones bought the Cowboys in 1989 for $140 million; the franchise is now the most valuable sports team in the world. His wealth has grown significantly in recent years as sports franchise valuations have surged.

Legit.ng also highlighted facts about the Walton family, whose staggering wealth surpasses $430 billion, making them the richest in America and across the globe, primarily due to their controlling stake in Walmart.

Amidst a landscape of iconic dynasties, their legacy is a powerful testament to multigenerational success and the complexities of wealth in modern America, inviting readers to delve deeper into this intriguing narrative.

Source: Legit.ng