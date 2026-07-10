Bayo Onanuga confirmed that eight kidnappers were arrested and handed over to the DSS following a rescue operation that freed abducted schoolchildren

Security agencies neutralised some of the kidnappers during the operation, and a kingpin whose release was demanded by the abductors remains under prosecution

Onanuga said the government made no concessions to secure the release, adding that a full security briefing would follow

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Oyo State - Eight suspects involved in the kidnapping of schoolchildren in Nigeria have been arrested and are now in the custody of the Department of State Services (DSS), following a rescue operation conducted by security agencies.

Bayo Onanuga, the Presidential Adviser on Information and Strategy, confirmed that some of the kidnappers were killed during the rescue, while eight others were apprehended and transferred to DSS custody.

Presidency reveals key details about rescue of Oyo kidnapped school pupils and teachers. Photo credit: @aonanuga1956

Source: Twitter

Onanuga disclosed the development on Friday, July 10, 2026, via his verified X account @aonunuga1956.

The presidnetial aide stated that the government made no deals to secure the children's freedom.

A kingpin whose release the kidnappers had demanded as a condition for freeing the hostages remains under prosecution for criminal offences, according to the presidential spokesman.

He added that the relevant security agencies would release a comprehensive account of the operation in due course.

No concessions made to Oyo school kidnappers

The statement pushed back firmly against suggestions that any form of exchange had taken place.

"There was no quid pro quo in the rescue, as one of the terrorists, a kingpin, whom the kidnappers demanded his release, is being prosecuted for his atrocities"

Reactions as kidnapped Oyo school pupils, teachers are rescued

The announcement drew a range of responses online. @ayobami_oxox welcomed the outcome, writing: "Well done to the security, armed forces and others involved in rescuing the hostage. I hope it doesn't get politicised and we can face other insecurity issues in the country."

@Dave_TKH struck a more reflective tone: "I'm happy for them. After spending months in captivity, I sincerely hope they're able to heal and reclaim their lives. The unfortunate reality is that experiences like kidnapping by bandits often leave psychological scars that can last a lifetime."

Not everyone received the update with confidence. @holyemmyjoe challenged the lack of visual evidence: "Lies, show us the bandits that you arrested. The guy that you arrest for deepfaking TPain voice, you posted, but bandits that kidnapped citizens, you hide their faces."

@LionelKuti10 was equally sceptical: "Who is this one fooling? We will still hear from the teachers or the students what happened exactly, but you will lie as usual. Name the terrorists and their sponsors."

@AfonjaWar expressed outrage at the broader security situation: "I am so enraged that I wish I were allowed to carry firearms to face these evil terrorists/bandits; they will all be receiving their 72 virg1ns by force now!"

Legit.ng has been tracking the rising wave of banditry and mass kidnappings targeting schools and communities across Nigeria's north-west and north-central regions.

Source: Legit.ng