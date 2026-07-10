Norway Working Holiday Visa: 6 Countries Eligible, Rules and How to Apply
- Norway's Working Holiday Visa now allows young people from six countries to live and work in the country for up to 12 months
- Eligible nationalities include Australia, Canada, Japan and New Zealand, with age limits set between 18 and 30
- Applicants must hold valid health insurance, prove sufficient funds, and have never previously held a Norwegian Working Holiday Visa
Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 5 years of experience covering migration.
Oslo, Norway - Norway is offering young travellers from several countries the opportunity to live and work in the country for up to one year under its Working Holiday Visa scheme.
Applications are accepted on a rolling basis through the Norwegian Directorate of Immigration (UDI).
What are Norway's Working Holiday Visa rules?
According to Falstaff, the programme operates under bilateral agreements between Norway and participating countries.
Travel and Leisure Asia also noted the development.
Canada was among the first partners to join in the early 2000s, while Japan and Argentina were added later. Currently, citizens of Andorra, Argentina, Australia, Canada, Japan, and New Zealand are eligible to apply under the scheme.
According to the Norwegian Directorate of Immigration (UDI), applicants must be at least 18 years old and no older than 30 at the time of application. The primary purpose of the stay must be tourism, with employment limited to casual or temporary work. Visa holders may work for the same employer for a maximum of six months.
Australian citizens are not permitted to undertake studies or training lasting more than three months during their stay, while Japanese citizens may enrol in short-term language courses or similar programmes.
Applicants must obtain a residence permit before travelling to Norway. They are also required to provide proof of sufficient funds to support themselves during the initial period of their stay, as well as evidence that they can afford a return ticket if necessary. In addition, applicants must have valid health, medical and comprehensive hospital insurance, with specific requirements determined by the bilateral agreement between Norway and their home country.
The UDI also notes that the Working Holiday Visa is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. Anyone who has previously held a Norwegian Working Holiday Visa is not eligible to apply again.
How do you submit application?
Applications must be submitted through the Norwegian Directorate of Immigration's (UDI) official website.
Prospective applicants are advised to review the eligibility requirements on the UDI platform before starting the process, as the criteria may vary depending on their nationality.
Norway opens visa to 6 countries
The full list of countries whose citizens are currently eligible for Norway's Working Holiday Visa is highlighted below:
- Andorra
- Argentina
- Australia
- Canada
- Japan
- New Zealand
Read the X post from an immigration platform below for insights into Norway's latest Working Holiday Visa update:
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Source: Legit.ng
Ridwan Adeola Yusuf (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a content writer with more than nine years of experience, He is also a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a Higher National Diploma in Mass Communication from the Polytechnic Ibadan, Oyo State (2014). Ridwan previously worked at Africa Check, contributing to fact-checking research works within the organisation. He is an active member of the Academic Excellence Initiative (AEI). In March 2024, Ridwan completed the full Google News Initiative Lab workshop and his effort was recognised with a Certificate of Completion. Email: ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.