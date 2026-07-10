Norway's Working Holiday Visa now allows young people from six countries to live and work in the country for up to 12 months

Eligible nationalities include Australia, Canada, Japan and New Zealand, with age limits set between 18 and 30

Applicants must hold valid health insurance, prove sufficient funds, and have never previously held a Norwegian Working Holiday Visa

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 5 years of experience covering migration.

Oslo, Norway - Norway is offering young travellers from several countries the opportunity to live and work in the country for up to one year under its Working Holiday Visa scheme.

Applications are accepted on a rolling basis through the Norwegian Directorate of Immigration (UDI).

Norway Working Holiday Visa opens to eligible applicants from six countries. Photo credit: @tarqalmtrwdy

Source: Twitter

What are Norway's Working Holiday Visa rules?

According to Falstaff, the programme operates under bilateral agreements between Norway and participating countries.

Travel and Leisure Asia also noted the development.

Canada was among the first partners to join in the early 2000s, while Japan and Argentina were added later. Currently, citizens of Andorra, Argentina, Australia, Canada, Japan, and New Zealand are eligible to apply under the scheme.

According to the Norwegian Directorate of Immigration (UDI), applicants must be at least 18 years old and no older than 30 at the time of application. The primary purpose of the stay must be tourism, with employment limited to casual or temporary work. Visa holders may work for the same employer for a maximum of six months.

Australian citizens are not permitted to undertake studies or training lasting more than three months during their stay, while Japanese citizens may enrol in short-term language courses or similar programmes.

Applicants must obtain a residence permit before travelling to Norway. They are also required to provide proof of sufficient funds to support themselves during the initial period of their stay, as well as evidence that they can afford a return ticket if necessary. In addition, applicants must have valid health, medical and comprehensive hospital insurance, with specific requirements determined by the bilateral agreement between Norway and their home country.

The UDI also notes that the Working Holiday Visa is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. Anyone who has previously held a Norwegian Working Holiday Visa is not eligible to apply again.

Norway's Working Holiday Visa allows eligible young travellers to live and work in the country while funding their stay. Photo credit: @kinnrahq

Source: Twitter

How do you submit application?

Applications must be submitted through the Norwegian Directorate of Immigration's (UDI) official website.

Prospective applicants are advised to review the eligibility requirements on the UDI platform before starting the process, as the criteria may vary depending on their nationality.

Norway opens visa to 6 countries

The full list of countries whose citizens are currently eligible for Norway's Working Holiday Visa is highlighted below:

Andorra Argentina Australia Canada Japan New Zealand

Read the X post from an immigration platform below for insights into Norway's latest Working Holiday Visa update:

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Source: Legit.ng