Savannah Guthrie's love story: From a near breakup to a hero husband
Savannah Guthrie is an American broadcast journalist, attorney, and author. She is best known as a co-anchor on NBC's Today show. Guthrie had a difficult first marriage to Mark Orchard before finding happiness with her current husband, Michael Feldman.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
Key takeaways
- Savannah Guthrie married Michael Feldman in March 2014.
- The anchor issued a marriage ultimatum to Feldman the day he proposed, on Mother's Day weekend in 2013, in the Turks and Caicos.
- The journalist divorced her first husband, Mark Orchard, in 2009.
Profile summary
Full name
Savannah Clark Guthrie
Gender
Female
Date of birth
27 December 1971
Age
54 years old (as of July 2026)
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Place of birth
Melbourne, Victoria, Australia
Current residence
New York City, United States
Nationality
Australian-American
Ethnicity
White
Religion
Christianity
Sexual orientation
Straight
Height in feet
5'10"
Height in centimetres
178
Hair colour
Blonde
Eye colour
Blue
Mother
Nancy Guthrie
Father
Charles Guthrie
Siblings
2
Marital status
Married
Spouse
Michael Feldman
Children
2
School
Amphitheatre High School
University
University of Arizona, Georgetown University Law Centre
Profession
Broadcast journalist, attorney, author
Net worth
$40 million
Savannah Guthrie's love story: a tale of two men
Savannah Guthrie's love story features two significant relationships. Although her first marriage ended in heartbreak, her second grew into a stable, decade-long union. Here is a closer look at Savannah Guthrie's relationships and timeline.
Mark Orchard (2005–2009)
Savannah Guthrie met British broadcast journalist Mark Orchard in 2005. They were both covering the trial of American singer Michael Jackson. At the time, Guthrie worked as a legal analyst for Court TV.
Guthrie and Orchard married in December 2005. However, they separated in 2008 and finalised their divorce in January 2009.
The split occurred as the American journalist took a demanding role as a White House correspondent for NBC. Guthrie later opened up about the emotional toll during a conversation with Hoda Kotb:
I was also starting a new job at NBC and trying really hard to make my way and make my little dream come true, while other dreams were falling apart. And it made me have to really dig deep, and I felt like a failure.
Reflecting on her life journey, Savannah explained why she initially kept these painful moments private. She admitted the heartbreak took her years to recover from.
Speaking on the Reclaiming podcast in July 2025, Savannah explained why she never wrote about the divorce in her book Mostly What God Does. She said:
It was horrible, sad, and it broke my heart. It took me years to recover. I'm not blaming anyone, but I really don’t want to get into it.
Before marrying Savannah, Mark Orchard was married to journalist Anne Kornblut. The two were married from 2001 until their 2005 divorce.
Michael Feldman (2009–present)
Guthrie met communication strategist and former political consultant Michael Feldman in October 2008 at his 40th birthday party. The pair started dating in 2009 after her divorce was finalised.
Their relationship hit a major crossroads in May 2013 during a holiday in the Turks and Caicos Islands. After four years together, Guthrie decided they needed to commit or part ways. She effectively broke up with him during the day. Reflecting on the ultimatum, she later shared details on the Today Show:
We were kind of at that point in life where it was like, we're either going to have to decide to get married, or we're just going to have to love each other but let each other go.
Feldman responded that evening by proposing in Turks and Caicos. The couple married on 15 March 2014 in Tucson, Arizona. The two surprised their wedding guests by announcing that she was four months pregnant with their first baby. The American writer continued on The Today Show:
It's funny, 'cause we set the wedding date, I bought my dress, and then I found out. So, I've been praying that I would fit in, and it all worked out.
The couple's first child, Vale, was born in 2014, and their second child, Charles, arrived in 2016. Guthrie frequently praises her partner publicly, calling him the love of her life.
FAQs
- Who is Savannah Guthrie? Savannah is a broadcast journalist and attorney from the United States.
- Who was Savannah Guthrie's first husband? Her first husband was Mark Orchard, a British broadcast journalist. They were married from 2005 to 2009.
- Is Savannah Guthrie still married to Michael Feldman? Guthrie is happily married to Michael Feldman. The couple celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary in March 2024.
- What does Savannah Guthrie's husband do for a living? Michael Feldman is a former political consultant. He now works as a corporate communications strategist.
- How old is Savannah Guthrie? The journalist is 54 years old as of July 2026. She was born on 27 December 1971.
- What is Savannah Guthrie's husband's age? Michael Feldman is 57 years old as of July 2026. He was born on 14 October 1968.
- What is the age difference between Savannah Guthrie and her husband? Their age difference is approximately 3 years, since Guthrie is 54 and Feldman is 57.
Savannah Guthrie's love story demonstrates that personal setbacks can eventually lead to unexpected happiness. The broadcast journalist navigated a painful divorce from Mark Orchard before establishing a strong family unit with her current husband, Michael Feldman.
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Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.
Source: Legit.ng
Naomi Karina (Lifestyle writer) Naomi Karina is a writer at Legit.ng. She joined the project in August 2022. With over four years of digital journalism experience, she specialises in biographies, entertainment, and business. Naomi holds a Bachelor of Commerce from KCA University (2012). She also earned a Higher Diploma in HR from IHRM and a Marketing Diploma from Kenyatta University. To advance her editorial skills, she completed the AFP Digital Investigation Techniques course in 2023 and the Google News Initiative training in 2024.