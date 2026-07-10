Savannah Guthrie's love story: From a near breakup to a hero husband

Savannah Guthrie is an American broadcast journalist, attorney, and author. She is best known as a co-anchor on NBC's Today show. Guthrie had a difficult first marriage to Mark Orchard before finding happiness with her current husband, Michael Feldman.

Savannah Guthrie on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen (L) and at the NBCUniversal Upfront Events - Season 2025. Photo: Charles Sykes, Art Streiber (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Savannah Guthrie married Michael Feldman in March 2014 .

Michael Feldman in . The anchor issued a marriage ultimatum to Feldman the day he proposed, on Mother's Day weekend in 2013 , in the Turks and Caicos.

, in the Turks and Caicos. The journalist divorced her first husband, Mark Orchard, in 2009.

Profile summary

Full name Savannah Clark Guthrie Gender Female Date of birth 27 December 1971 Age 54 years old (as of July 2026) Zodiac sign Capricorn Place of birth Melbourne, Victoria, Australia Current residence New York City, United States Nationality Australian-American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexual orientation Straight Height in feet 5'10" Height in centimetres 178 Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Blue Mother Nancy Guthrie Father Charles Guthrie Siblings 2 Marital status Married Spouse Michael Feldman Children 2 School Amphitheatre High School University University of Arizona, Georgetown University Law Centre Profession Broadcast journalist, attorney, author Net worth $40 million Instagram @savannahguthrie Facebook @SavannahGuthrie

Savannah Guthrie's love story: a tale of two men

Savannah Guthrie's love story features two significant relationships. Although her first marriage ended in heartbreak, her second grew into a stable, decade-long union. Here is a closer look at Savannah Guthrie's relationships and timeline.

Mark Orchard (2005–2009)

Savannah Guthrie's ex-husband, Mark Orchard, stands outdoors in front of a residential neighbourhood. Photo: @parademag (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

Savannah Guthrie met British broadcast journalist Mark Orchard in 2005. They were both covering the trial of American singer Michael Jackson. At the time, Guthrie worked as a legal analyst for Court TV.

Guthrie and Orchard married in December 2005. However, they separated in 2008 and finalised their divorce in January 2009.

The split occurred as the American journalist took a demanding role as a White House correspondent for NBC. Guthrie later opened up about the emotional toll during a conversation with Hoda Kotb:

I was also starting a new job at NBC and trying really hard to make my way and make my little dream come true, while other dreams were falling apart. And it made me have to really dig deep, and I felt like a failure.

Savannah Guthrie is seen on the NBC Today Show Citi Concert Series at Rockefeller Plaza on 12 June 2026 in New York City. Photo: NDZ

Source: Getty Images

Reflecting on her life journey, Savannah explained why she initially kept these painful moments private. She admitted the heartbreak took her years to recover from.

Speaking on the Reclaiming podcast in July 2025, Savannah explained why she never wrote about the divorce in her book Mostly What God Does. She said:

It was horrible, sad, and it broke my heart. It took me years to recover. I'm not blaming anyone, but I really don’t want to get into it.

Before marrying Savannah, Mark Orchard was married to journalist Anne Kornblut. The two were married from 2001 until their 2005 divorce.

Michael Feldman (2009–present)

Michael Feldman and Savannah Guthrie at Project Healthy Minds' World Mental Health Day Festival held at Spring Studios on 9 October 2025 in New York, New York. Photo: Kristina Bumphrey

Source: Getty Images

Guthrie met communication strategist and former political consultant Michael Feldman in October 2008 at his 40th birthday party. The pair started dating in 2009 after her divorce was finalised.

Their relationship hit a major crossroads in May 2013 during a holiday in the Turks and Caicos Islands. After four years together, Guthrie decided they needed to commit or part ways. She effectively broke up with him during the day. Reflecting on the ultimatum, she later shared details on the Today Show:

We were kind of at that point in life where it was like, we're either going to have to decide to get married, or we're just going to have to love each other but let each other go.

Michael Feldman and Savannah Guthrie attend the 2018 Food Bank For New York City's Can Do Awards Dinner at Cipriani Wall Street on 17 April 2018 in New York City. Photo: Desiree Navarro

Source: Getty Images

Feldman responded that evening by proposing in Turks and Caicos. The couple married on 15 March 2014 in Tucson, Arizona. The two surprised their wedding guests by announcing that she was four months pregnant with their first baby. The American writer continued on The Today Show:

It's funny, 'cause we set the wedding date, I bought my dress, and then I found out. So, I've been praying that I would fit in, and it all worked out.

The couple's first child, Vale, was born in 2014, and their second child, Charles, arrived in 2016. Guthrie frequently praises her partner publicly, calling him the love of her life.

FAQs

Who is Savannah Guthrie? Savannah is a broadcast journalist and attorney from the United States. Who was Savannah Guthrie's first husband? Her first husband was Mark Orchard, a British broadcast journalist. They were married from 2005 to 2009. Is Savannah Guthrie still married to Michael Feldman? Guthrie is happily married to Michael Feldman. The couple celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary in March 2024. What does Savannah Guthrie's husband do for a living? Michael Feldman is a former political consultant. He now works as a corporate communications strategist. How old is Savannah Guthrie? The journalist is 54 years old as of July 2026. She was born on 27 December 1971. What is Savannah Guthrie's husband's age? Michael Feldman is 57 years old as of July 2026. He was born on 14 October 1968. What is the age difference between Savannah Guthrie and her husband? Their age difference is approximately 3 years, since Guthrie is 54 and Feldman is 57.

Savannah Guthrie's love story demonstrates that personal setbacks can eventually lead to unexpected happiness. The broadcast journalist navigated a painful divorce from Mark Orchard before establishing a strong family unit with her current husband, Michael Feldman.

Legit.ng published an article about Helen Hunt's partner. Helen Hunt has been in a four-year relationship with her former co-star Jeffrey Nordling. The couple originally dated in the late 1980s, then reconnected decades later, making their official red-carpet debut in 2023.

Before rekindling this romance, Helen Hunt's dating history included a brief marriage to actor Hank Azaria from 1999 to 2000. She also shared a notable 16-year relationship with producer Matthew Carnahan and previously dated actor Matthew Broderick.

Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng