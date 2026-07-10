An Adamawa magistrate court fined ADC governorship candidate Suleiman Umar ₦3 million for pasting campaign posters on public buildings

Governor Fintiri's spokesperson warned all politicians that the law against defacing public property applies equally, regardless of party affiliation

APC campaign posters were observed on flyovers in Yola shortly after the government issued its warning against illegal poster pasting

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Adamawa State - An Adamawa State Magistrate Court has fined Suleiman Umar, the African Democratic Congress (ADC) governorship candidate, ₦3 million after he was found liable for pasting campaign materials on public buildings in the state.

The ruling came on Thursday and was swiftly followed by a formal government warning to all politicians to stop defacing public infrastructure or face prosecution.

As reported by The Punch, hours after the court's verdict, Humwashi Wonosikou, the Chief Press Secretary to Governor Ahmadu Fintiri, addressed a press conference to make the government's position clear.

Wonosikou stressed that the facilities in question were built with public funds and were not intended to serve as advertising surfaces for political actors.

Government Insists Law Applies to All Parties

Wonosikou said the court judgment demonstrated the government's resolve to protect public assets.

"The law will be enforced without fear or favour. Members of the ruling party and the opposition stand on equal footing before the law."

He added that no individual would receive preferential treatment on the basis of political affiliation or influence.

The governor's aide also acknowledged that the law had always existed and applied equally to all citizens regardless of their standing.

The spokesperson urged politicians to channel their campaigns through lawful means, including approved billboards, designated advertising spaces, television, radio, digital platforms and town hall meetings.

"Political participation is a constitutional right. Vandalising public infrastructure is not."

However, a tour around Yola, the state capital, shortly after the press conference shows that campaign posters bearing the All Progressives Congress (APC) branding remained visibly displayed on flyovers and other public buildings.

The development raises questions about how evenly the crackdown would be applied.

Court nullifies ADC congresses in Adamawa.

Recall that the Adamawa State High Court reportedly nullified the state and local government congresses conducted by the ADC in Adamawa.

Justice Isa Ahmed of the trial court, in his judgment, said that the ADC breached due process while pronouncing the congresses invalid.

Comrade Shehu Yohanna, the ADC chairman in Adamawa state, had challenged the conduct of the congresses in court.

Source: Legit.ng