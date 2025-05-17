Robinhood: Men in Tights cast, where are they now?

The Men in Tights delivered laughs with its unforgettable characters. While most members of the cast are alive and thriving in the entertainment industry, a few, such as Richard Lewis and Dom DeLuise, have died. Find out where each cast member is today and what they are up to.

Robinhood: Men in Tights cast members (L to R), Cary Elwes, Amy Yasbeck and Sir Patrick Stewart. Photo: Paul Archuleta, Rodin Eckenroth, Michael Buckner (modified by author)

Robinhood: Men in Tights cast: what are they up to today?

At the time of its release, some actors were in the early stages of their careers, while others were already established. Here is a look at how the cast has fared over the years and what they do today.

1. Cary Elwes (Robin Hood)

Cary Elwes attends The John Ritter Foundation for Aortic Health: "An Evening From the Heart LA" at Sunset Room Hollywood in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Rodin Eckenroth

Full name : Ivan Simon Cary Elwes

: Ivan Simon Cary Elwes Date of birth : 26 October 1962

: 26 October 1962 Age : 62 years old (as of May 2025)

: 62 years old (as of May 2025) Place of birth : Westminster, London, United Kingdom

: Westminster, London, United Kingdom Profession: Actor

Cary Elwes brought charm, wit, and a spot-on Errol Flynn parody to his role as Robin of Loxley. Already known for his role as Westley in The Princess Bride, Elwes cemented his status as a leading man in cult comedies.

Elwes has maintained a steady career in Hollywood and has appeared in over 100 films and TV series, including major films like Saw, Ella Enchanted, Liar Liar, The Crush, Stranger Things and The Art of More. His memoir, As You Wish: Inconceivable Tales from the Making of The Princess Bride, became a New York Times bestseller.

2. Richard Lewis (Prince John)

Actor/comedian Richard Lewis attends AFI's 41st Life Achievement Award Tribute to Mel Brooks at Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California. Photo: Jason Kempin

Full name : Richard Philip Lewis

: Richard Philip Lewis Date of birth : 29 June 1947

: 29 June 1947 Date of death : 27 February 2024

: 27 February 2024 Place of birth : New York, New York, United States

: New York, New York, United States Profession: Stand-up comedian, actor, writer

Comedian Richard Lewis played the neurotic and hilariously paranoid Prince John. Known for his signature delivery and humour, Lewis brought a uniquely modern flair to the role.

Richard Lewis continued a successful stand-up and television career, best known for his recurring role as himself in HBO’s Curb Your Enthusiasm. He’s appeared in several specials and continued writing essays and books. In 2023, he announced a diagnosis of Parkinson’s disease but died of a heart attack on 27 February 2024.

3. Dave Chappelle (Ahchoo)

Dave Chappelle speaks onstage during the 2024 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony streaming on Disney+ at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio. Photo: Theo Wargo

Date of birth : 24 August 1973

: Stand-up comedian, actor Date of birth : 24 August 1973

: 24 August 1973 Age : 51 years old (as of May 2025)

: 51 years old (as of May 2025) Place of birth : Washington, D.C., United States

: Washington, D.C., United States Profession: Stand-up comedian, actor

Robin Hood: Men in Tights marked the film debut of a young Dave Chappelle as Ahchoo, the fast-talking son of Ahsneeze. His comedic timing and charisma hinted at the star he would become.

Dave Chappelle rose to superstardom with Chappelle’s Show, a groundbreaking sketch comedy series. He later stepped away from the spotlight before returning with multiple Netflix stand-up specials, earning Emmy and Grammy Awards. Chappelle is widely considered one of the greatest stand-up comedians of all time.

4. Isaac Hayes (Asneeze)

Singer Isaac Hayes performs at the Church of Scientology Annual Gala charity concert headed by Isaac Hayes, at Saint Hill Manor in East Grinstead, England. Photo: Dave M. Benett

Full name : Isaac Lee Hayes Jr.

: Isaac Lee Hayes Jr. Date of birth : 20 August 1942

: 20 August 1942 Date of death : 10 August 2008

: 10 August 2008 Place of birth : Covington, Tennessee, United States

: Covington, Tennessee, United States Profession: Singer, songwriter, composer, actor

The late Isaac Hayes, famous for his deep voice and musical career, played the wise prisoner Asneeze. Though his role was brief, it left a long-lasting impression.

Hayes continued to act and make music until his passing in 2008 and was known for hits such as Do Your Thing, Walk on By, Help Me Love, The Look of Love, and I Stand Accused. He won an Oscar and appeared in more than 70 films and TV series. The singer was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2002. He died from a stroke on 10 August 2008.

5. Amy Yasbeck (Maid Marian)

Amy Yasbeck attends MPTF's "Lights, Camera, Take Action!" Telethon at Sunset Bronson Studios in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Kevin Winter

Full name : Amy Yasbeck

: Amy Yasbeck Date of birth : 12 September 1962

: 12 September 1962 Age : 62 years old (as of May 2025)

: 62 years old (as of May 2025) Place of birth : Blue Ash, Ohio, United States

: Blue Ash, Ohio, United States Profession: Actress

Amy Yasbeck portrayed the sweet and slightly naive Maid Marian, complete with her ever-comedic chastity belt. Her chemistry with Cary Elwes added to the film’s charm.

Yasbeck appeared in several TV shows and movies throughout the 1990s and 2000s, including Wings, Pretty Woman, and The Mask. She remains active in the acting world and has been featured in over 60 films and TV series.

The American actress was married to actor John Ritter until his death in 2003 and has since become an advocate for aortic health awareness through the John Ritter Foundation. In 2010 she published the book With Love and Laughter, John Ritter.

6. Roger Rees (Sheriff of Rottingham)

Director Roger Rees attends "Peter And The Star Catcher" Touring Cast Photo Call at The New 42nd Street Studios in New York City. Photo: Robin Marchant

Full name : Roger Rees

: Roger Rees Date of birth : 5 May 1944

: 5 May 1944 Date of death : 10 July 2015

: 10 July 2015 Place of birth : Aberystwyth, United Kingdom

: Aberystwyth, United Kingdom Profession: Actor, director

The late Roger Rees played the snide and snarky Sheriff of Rottingham with Shakespearean flair and comedic brilliance. He was already an established actor before his role in Robinhood: Men in Tights, having been featured in Cheers, Singles, and The English Programme.

Rees was a well-respected actor on stage and screen. He had notable roles in The West Wing, Cheers, and Broadway productions like Nicholas Nickleby. The actor passed away on 10 July 2015 after a battle with cancer but left behind a legacy of dramatic and comedic excellence.

7. Mel Brooks (Rabbi Tuckman)

Mel Brooks attends the "Spaceballs" screening during the 2024 TCM Classic Film Festival at TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, California. Photo: Presley Ann

Full name : Melvin James Brooks

: Melvin James Brooks Date of birth : 28 June 1926

: 28 June 1926 Age : 98 years old (as of May 2025)

: 98 years old (as of May 2025) Place of birth : Brooklyn, New York, United States

: Brooklyn, New York, United States Profession: Actor, comedian, filmmaker, songwriter

Legendary filmmaker Mel Brooks not only directed Robin Hood: Men in Tights but also starred as Rabbi Tuckman. As the film’s director, co-writer, and one of its funniest characters, Brooks was instrumental in shaping its tone and style.

Even in his late 90s, Mel Brooks remains a towering figure in comedy. He has continued producing and writing, with recent projects including History of the World, Part II (2023) for Hulu. Brooks has received numerous accolades, including EGOT status (Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony Awards).

8. Eric Allan Kramer (Little John)

Actor Eric Allan Kramer attends the Los Angeles premiere of "Bad Hair Day" a Disney Channel original movie at Walt Disney Studios in Burbank, California. Photo: Paul Archuleta

Full name : Eric Allan Kramer

: Eric Allan Kramer Date of birth : 26 March 1962

: 26 March 1962 Age : 63 years old (as of 2025)

: 63 years old (as of 2025) Place of birth : Grand Rapids, Michigan, United States

: Grand Rapids, Michigan, United States Profession: Actor

Eric Allan Kramer’s hilarious take on the physically imposing but gentle-hearted Little John was a standout. From fighting Robin in a shallow stream to cracking jokes, he became a fan favourite.

Kramer has enjoyed a steady TV career, most notably as Bob Duncan in Disney Channel’s Good Luck Charlie. He’s appeared in shows like NCIS, How I Met Your Mother, and The King of Queens. He continues to act and occasionally returns to his theatre roots.

9. Tracey Ullman (Latrine)

Tracey Ullman attends the premiere of Disney and Pixar's "Onward" in Hollywood, California. Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin

Full name : Tracey Ullman

: Tracey Ullman Date of birth : 30 December 1959

: 30 December 1959 Age : 65 years old (as of May 2025)

: 65 years old (as of May 2025) Place of birth : Slough, United Kingdom

: Slough, United Kingdom Profession: Actress, singer, dancer, screenwriter, producer, director

Tracey Ullman’s funny character, Latrine, the witchy advisor to Prince John, was as disturbing as she was hilarious. Before her role in Robinhood: Men in Tights, she was already a big name in the acting world, having started her career in 1980.

The seven-time Primetime Emmy winner is known for her roles in Small Time Crooks, Into the Woods, Bullets over Broadway, and State of the Union. In music, she has released two studio albums with hits such as They Don’t Know, Sunglasses, and Presence Dear.

10. Patrick Stewart (King Richard)

Actor Sir Patrick Stewart attends the 61st annual ICG Publicist Awards at Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Michael Tullberg

Full name : Sir Patrick Stewart

: Sir Patrick Stewart Date of birth : 13 July 1940

: 13 July 1940 Age : 84 years old (as of May 2025)

: 84 years old (as of May 2025) Place of birth : Mirfield, United Kingdom

: Mirfield, United Kingdom Profession: Actor

Actor Sir Patrick Stewart made a surprise cameo as King Richard, spoofing Sean Connery’s role in Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves. He had already made a name in the acting industry, having begun his career in 1964 and appeared in Maybury, Lady Jade, and Lifeforce.

Stewart remains one of the most respected actors in film and theatre. The multi-award-winning actor has over 150 acting credits, including Logan, Star Trek, and Blunt Talk. He remains active in TV, film, and stage work.

11. Megan Cavanagh (Broomhilde)

Megan Cavanagh attends the Los Angeles premiere of the new Prime Video Series "A League of Their Own" in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Leon Bennett

Full name : Megan Cavanagh

: Megan Cavanagh Date of birth : 8 November 1960 (age)

: 8 November 1960 (age) Age : 64 years old (as of May 2025)

: 64 years old (as of May 2025) Place of birth : Chicago, Illinois, United States

: Chicago, Illinois, United States Profession: Actress

Maid Marian’s hilariously overprotective maid, Broomhilde, was played by Megan Cavanagh, also known for her role in A League of Their Own. Cavanagh has continued working in film and television, including voice work on Jimmy Neutron: Boy Genius and appearances on sitcoms like Friends and Will & Grace. She remains active in theatre and voice acting.

12. Dom DeLuise (Don Giovanni)

Dom DeLuise during the 15th Annual Frank Sinatra Celebrity Golf Tournament and Gala in Indian Wells, California, United States. Photo: Steve Grayson

Full name : Dominick DeLuise

: Dominick DeLuise Date of birth : 1 August 1933

: 1 August 1933 Date of death : 4 May 2009

: 4 May 2009 Place of birth : Brooklyn, New York, United States

: Brooklyn, New York, United States Profession: Actor, comedian, director, chef, and author

Dom DeLuise made a memorable appearance as Don Giovanni, spoofing a mafioso godfather-type character in the wedding scene. DeLuise had a long and successful career in comedy and voice acting. He passed away in 2009 but left a legacy of memorable roles in Mel Brooks films and animated features.

Who played Robin Hood in Robinhood: Men in Tights?

Robin Hood was played by Cary Elwes, who is still active in film and TV. He's known for roles in Stranger Things, The Princess Bride, and Saw, and he also wrote a bestselling memoir.

What happened to Dave Chappelle after his role as Ahchoo?

Dave Chappelle went on to become a legendary stand-up comedian and the creator of Chappelle’s Show. He has released several successful Netflix specials and won multiple Emmy and Grammy Awards.

What is Amy Yasbeck, who played Maid Marian, doing now?

Amy Yasbeck appeared in various TV shows after Men in Tights and is also known for her advocacy work with the John Ritter Foundation following her husband's passing.

Who played the Sheriff of Rottingham, and is he still alive?

The Sheriff of Rottingham was played by Roger Rees, who passed away in 2015. He had a distinguished career in theatre and TV, including roles in The West Wing and Cheers.

Is Isaac Hayes, who played Asneeze, still alive?

No, Isaac Hayes passed away in 2008. He was also well-known for voicing Chef on South Park and his music career, especially the Theme from Shaft.

The magic of Robin Hood: Men in Tights lives on, thanks to the unforgettable performances of its talented ensemble. Even though it's been over three decades, the Men in Tights cast helped create a film that still resonates with audiences today. A few of the actors have died, but a majority of them have had immense success in the entertainment industry.

