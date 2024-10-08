Who are Tupac Shakur's siblings? Meet the rapper's eight brothers and sisters

Tupac Shakur was an American rapper, singer, songwriter, and actor. He is arguably one of the most influential rappers of all time. He released hit tracks such as All Eyez on Me, Write This Down, Dear Mama, and I Ain't Mad at Cha. Who are Tupac Shakur's siblings?

Mopreme (L), Sekyiwa (C) and Billy Jr. are among Tupac Shakur's siblings. Photo: Michael Tullberg, Santiago Felipe, @will.garland.773 on Facebook (modified by author)

Tupac Shakur was born on 16 June 1971 in East Harlem, New York, United States. He died over two decades ago at the age of 25 years old. Due to the rapper's fame, Tupac Shakur's siblings have attracted the attention of many worldwide.

Profile summary

Tupac Shakur's siblings

Did Tupac have any siblings? The late American rapper comes from a blended family. Tupac Shakur has no biological brothers and sisters but ten half-and-step siblings from his parents' relationships. Here is a look at who they are and what they do.

Sekyiwa 'Set' Shakur

Sekyiwa 'Set' Shakur poses with the star during the ceremony honouring Tupac Shakur with a posthumous Star. Photo: Leon Bennett (modified by author)

Sekyiwa 'Set' Shakur is the rapper's half-sister. She was born on 3 October 1975 in East Harlem, New York, United States. Her parents are Tupac's mother, Afeni Shakur, and his stepdad, Mutulu Shakur.

Sekyiwa's mom married her dad in 1975, but their marriage didn't last long; they divorced in 1982. Her dad was a political activist with the Black Liberation Army and an acupuncturist.

Sekyiwa had a close bond with his late brother, Tupac, as they grew up together. When asked about her relationship with her brother during an interview with AllHipHop.com, she stated:

We were our mother's only children, and we grew up in poverty. Needless to say, it was a family connection, it was us two and mommy; we needed to survive out here. Besides that, in high school, in teenage years, we had the typical brother-sister relationship.

Additionally, while giving a speech during the Hollywood Walk of Fame, Sekyiwa talked of his brother's greatness. She mentioned:

Tupac knew deep down that he was always meant for something great. And as his little sister, I had the privilege to watch that greatness unfold. From the first time he stepped foot on the stage of the Apollo Theater at 13 years old, before anyone recognised his name, he knew he had the dream to have a star here on the Walk of Fame.

Sekyiwa is the president and CEO of the Tupac Amaru Shakur Foundation, which was launched by their mother, Afeni, after Tupac's death in 1996. The foundation offers programs such as mental health awareness, families affected by incarceration, and youth and creative arts.

She initially worked as a student liaison and program coordinator for 23 years at the foundation. She is a mother of three: two sons, Malik and Cameron, and a daughter, Nzingha. She is married to Gregory Jackson.

N'Neka Garland

N'Neka Garland is Tupac's half-sister. She is the daughter of William Billy Garland, Tupac's dad, and Carol Garland-Floyd. She was born on 11 April 1973 in Jersey City, New Jersey, United States. She graduated from Hampton University in 1995 with a degree in Mass Media.

After graduating, N'Neka began working as an administrative assistant at Somerville Easter Seals Foundation before being promoted to office manager. She later began working as a TV producer. She has worked on several projects, such as General Hospital, and won two Daytime Emmy Awards.

N'Neka died on 27 March 2023 in Burbank, California, USA, at 49. She suffered from a heart attack at her home in Sherman Oaks.

Takerra Allen

Takerra Allen is another half-sister to Tupac. They share the same father, William Garland. She was born in 1984 in Jersey City, New Jersey, and resides in Somerset, New Jersey. She is a community activist, director, producer, and author.

She has written several books, including Last Stop from Innocence, Devout, Thicker Than Waker, Needful Noor, The Lonely Pole, and Parachutes. Takerra is the CEO of Heaven Inc., an all-female entertainment company, and the co-owner of Angelic Script Publishing. She directed and produced the Indie film Heaven's Hell.

The American director didn't have a chance to meet her brother Tupac. However, she remembers a telephone conversation with him and the letters they shared when Tupac was in jail in Upstate New York. She revealed this during an interview with Tumblr. Here is part of what she said:

I was in the living room one day and my dad gave me the phone and said, “Somebody wants to speak to you.” I got on the phone with him and I was very shy at first because he was famous and I never spoke to him before. He told me this isn’t the place he wants me to meet him for the first time and that we would have our day to meet. He was just really cool. He was silly and goofy.

Billy Garland Jr

Billy Garland Jr. at night enjoying the breeze. Photo: @will.garland.773 (modified by author)

Will Garland Jr. is Tupac's half-brother. He is an up-and-coming rapper known by his stage name, 5Faces. He was born and raised in Newark, New Jersey, United States. His brother Tupac inspired him to become a musician. He has released songs like Light It, Your Love is Blind, and Rollin' featuring Nolo Black.

Nzingha Shakur

Nzingha, Tupac's sister, relaxing in her coach at home. Photo: @nzingha.shakur (modified by author)

Nzingha is Tupac's step-sister. Her parents are Mutulu Shakur and Makini Shakur. She was born on 16 May 1981 in New York, United States. She is 43 years old as of 2024. Nzingha was primarily raised by her mother following her dad's incarceration in 1986, and they therefore relocated to Texas.

Nzingha graduated from McCurry University with a degree in Sociology and Public Relations. She is the co-founder of the Tupac Amaru Shakur Foundation.

Mopreme Shakur

Mopreme Shakur at the "Dear Mama" premiere. Photo: Gilbert Flores

Mopreme was born Maurice Williams Shakur in 1967 in New York City, New York, United States. He is the son of Mutulu Shakur and Sharon Harding. Mopreme is an American rapper and songwriter widely recognised for being a former member of the group Thug Life with his brother Tupac.

He has released several hit tracks such as Baby Don't Cry, Tradin' War Stories, Still I Rise, and The Good Die Young. He has worked with artists such as Big Syke, Tupac Shakur, Suge Knight, Marshall Bruce Mathers III, known by his stage name Eminem, and George Clinton.

Chinua Shakur

Chinua Shakur, also known as Mutah Beale, is the stepbrother of Tupac. His parents are Mutulu and Makini Shakur.

Ayiza Jama-Everett

Ayiza is also Tupac's stepbrother. He was born in 1974 in Harlem, New York, USA. His father is Tupac's step-dad, Mutulu Shakur. Ayiza is a science fiction and speculative fiction author and therapist. He has written three books: The Liminal People, The Liminal War, and The Entropy of Bones.

Ayiza didn't happen to meet the late artist Tupac. In an interview with The Rumpus, he disclosed that he was unaware of Tupac's existence until he was 25 years old and after Tupac's death. He mentioned that his mother raised him and, therefore, didn't have a chance to interact with his dad.

He stated:

But I didn't find out until I was twenty-five, after he had died. Like most black boys in Harlem growing up, I didn't know my dad. So I didn't grow up with 'Pac. I didn't know 'Pac. But I found out later when I met my half-sisters that they knew who I was and that they would always tease 'Pac and tell him, "You're not our real brother, Ayize's our real brother.

The American rapper also had two half-brothers, Malik and Landon Garland, from his father's side. Malik is an electrician. Little is known about them as they keep their lives under wraps.

FAQs

Who is Tupac Shakur? He was a well-known rapper, songwriter, and actor from the United States. Where is Tupac Shakur from? He was born in East Harlem, New York, United States. Who are Tupac Shakur's parents? The American rapper's parents are Afeni Shakur and William Jefferson Garland. Is Tupac's mum still alive? No. She died on 3 May 2016 at the age of 69 after suffering from cardiac arrest. Who is Tupac's sister in real life? He had three half-sisters, Sekyiwa from his mother's side, Takerra Allen and N'Neka from his father's side, and a step-sister, Nzingha Shakur. Who were Tupac Shakur's brothers? He had three half-brothers, Landon, Malik, and Billy Garland, and three stepbrothers, Mopreme, Ayize, and Chinua. When did Tupac Shakur die? He died on 13 September 1996 after he was fatally shot in Las Vegas, USA.

Tupac Shakur was an American rapper, songwriter, and actor best known for his hit tracks such as Changes, Do for Love, Keep Ya Head Up, and Dear Mama. Tupac Shakur's siblings have won the attention of many due to their brother's popularity in the entertainment industry. He had ten half-and-step siblings.

