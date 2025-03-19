20 old actors still alive: a look at the oldest living stars and their incredible careers
The Golden Age of Hollywood ended over five decades ago, but many actors from that time are still alive today. These actors have remained relevant, with many still active today, including the oldest, Eva Marie Saint. The old actors still alive continue to impact Hollywood and win awards during their twilight years.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
- Key takeaways
- Old actors still alive
- 20. Robert Redford
- 19. Julie Andrews
- 18. Richard Chamberlain
- 17. Sophia Loren
- 16. Michael Caine
- 15. Barbara Eden
- 14. Rita Moreno
- 13. William Shatner
- 12. Clint Eastwood
- 11. John Astin
- 10. Tippi Hedren
- 9. James Hong
- 8. Bonnie Bartlett
- 7. Rosemary Harris
- 6. William Daniels
- 5. Mel Brooks
- 4. Lee Grant
- 3. June Lockhart
- 2. Eva Marie Saint
- 1. Walter Schultheiss
- What actor lived to be 103 years old?
- Who is the oldest actor in the world?
Key takeaways
- Many of the old actors still alive are legends, and their work has had a lasting impact on Hollywood.
- Actors from the Golden Age still alive today represent a connection to classic and modern films and TV shows.
- The old actors have continued to work well in their sunset years, proving that age is just a number in the entertainment industry.
Old actors still alive
Many old actors today are making waves in the entertainment industry. Below is a list of some of the oldest actors who are still active or have been active within the last 10 years.
|Name
|Date of birth
|Walter Schultheiss
|25 May 1924
|Eva Marie Saint
|4 July 1924
|June Lockhart
|25 June 1925
|Lee Grant
|31 October 1925
|Mel Brooks
|28 June 1926
|William Daniels
|31 March 1927
|Rosemary Harris
|19 September 1927
|Bonnie Bartlett
|20 June 1929
|James Hong
|22 February 1929
|Tippi Hedren
|19 January 1930
|John Astin
|30 March 1930
|Clint Eastwood
|31 May 1930
|William Shatner
|22 March 1931
|Rita Moreno
|11 December 1931
|Barbara Eden
|23 August 1931
|Michael Caine
|14 March 1933
|Sophia Loren
|20 September 1934
|Richard Chamberlain
|31 March 1934
|Julie Andrews
|1 October 1935
|Robert Redford
|18 August 1936
20. Robert Redford
- Date of birth: 18 August 1936
- Age: 88 years (as of March 2025)
- Place of birth: Santa Monica, California, USA
- Years Active: 1958–2018
- Notable works: Ordinary People, The Way We Were, All the President's Men
Robert Redford is an actor and film director known for his good looks and diversity in screen characterisation. Although his initial films were not a hit, his breakthrough came when he played Sundance Kid in Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid.
19. Julie Andrews
- Date of birth: 1 October 1935
- Age: 89 years (as of March 2025)
- Place of birth: Walton-on-Thames, UK
- Years active: 1943–present
- Notable works: Mary Poppins, The Sound of Music, Thoroughly Modern Millie
Julie Andrews is an English actress, singer, and author. She has a great career spanning over eight decades, including an Academy Award. Julie has appeared in notable movies like The Sound of Music and Mary Poppins. The award-winning actress made her Broadway debut at age 18 in The Boy Friend.
18. Richard Chamberlain
- Date of birth: 31 March 1934
- Age: 90 years (as of March 2025)
- Place of birth: Beverly Hills, California, USA
- Years active: 1943–present
- Notable works: The Towering Inferno, Simmons, Dr Kildare, Shogun
Richard Chamberlain is an American actor and singer. He appeared in several miniseries, such as Shōgun and The Thorn Birds. He became the leading TV heartthrob of the early 1960s after getting the role of teen idol Dr. James Kildare in the TV series Dr. Kildare.
17. Sophia Loren
- Date of birth: 20 September 1934
- Age: 90 years (as of March 2025)
- Place of birth: Rome, Italy
- Years active: 1943–present
- Notable works: Two Women, Marriage, Italian Style, Yesterday, Today and Tomorrow
Sophia Loren is one of the most unrivalled actresses of all time with 50 awards, including two Oscars and five Golden Globe Awards. The Italian actress has been delivering authentic performances at home and abroad and is among the last surviving stars from the Golden Age of Hollywood.
16. Michael Caine
- Date of birth: 14 March 1933
- Age: 92 years (as of March 2025)
- Place of birth: London, England, UK
- Years active: 1953–2023
- Notable works: Funeral in Berlin, Billion Dollar Brain, Zulu, Hannah and Her Sisters
Sir Michael Caine is a retired English actor and author best known for his distinct Cockney accent. The two-time Academy Award winner has had an illustrious career spanning close to 70 years. Caine is considered a British cultural icon with over 160 films showcasing his remarkable talent and versatility.
15. Barbara Eden
- Date of birth: 23 August 1931
- Age: 93 years (as of March 2025)
- Place of birth: Tucson, Arizona, USA
- Years active: 1955–2022
- Notable works: Harper Valley P.T.A., Flaming Star, I Dream of Jeannie
Barbara Eden is an actress, producer, and singer from the United States. She is best known for her role in the sitcom I Dream of Jeannie. Eden has also appeared in numerous TV shows and movies, including The Johnny Carson Show, Gunsmoke, and December Bride.
14. Rita Moreno
- Date of birth: 11 December 1931
- Age: 93 years (as of March 2025)
- Place of birth: Humacao, Puerto Rico
- Years active: 1943–present
- Notable works: West Side Story, The Electric Company, The Ritz, One Day at a Time
Rita Moreno is a Puerto Rican-born American actress, dancer, and singer. Throughout her career spanning over seven decades, she has appeared in many films, TV shows and theatre projects. She became the first Latin American woman to win an Academy Award. Moreno is also among the few people to win EGOT, which includes an Emmy, a Grammy, an Oscar, and a Tony award.
13. William Shatner
- Date of birth: 22 March 1931
- Age: 94 years (as of March 2025)
- Place of birth: Montreal, Canada
- Years active: 1951–present
- Notable works: Star Trek, Boston Legal
William Shatner is among the old male actors still alive from Canada. He is best known for his role as T. Kirk in the Star Trek franchise and is one of the oldest people to visit space in real life. Despite being in the acting game for seven decades, he is still active in 2025 with the Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan tour in the US.
12. Clint Eastwood
- Date of birth: 31 May 1930
- Age: 94 years (as of March 2025)
- Place of birth: San Francisco, California, USA
- Years active: 1954–present
- Notable works: A Fistful of Dollars, Man with No Name Trilogy, Unforgiven, Million Dollar Baby
Clinton Eastwood is a veteran American actor, producer, and film director. After achieving success in the 1960s with the TV series Rawhide, he went international as the Man with No Name in the Dollars Trilogy. The film producer has bagged many accolades, including Academy Awards, Golden Globe Awards, and People's Choice Awards.
11. John Astin
- Date of birth: 30 March 1930
- Age: 94 years (as of March 2025)
- Place of birth: Baltimore, Maryland, USA
- Years active: 1954–present
- Notable works: The Addams Family, Evil Roy Slade, West Side Story, The Frighteners
John Allen Astin is an American retired actor and director who has appeared in numerous stage, television and film roles. He achieved pop culture status for his kooky patriarch role of Gomez Addams in The Addams Family. Other iconic works he has done include Evil Roy Slade, Bunny O'Hare, and Freaky Friday.
10. Tippi Hedren
- Date of birth: 19 January 1930
- Age: 95 years (as of March 2025)
- Place of birth: New Ulm, Minnesota, USA
- Years active: 1950–2018
- Notable works: The Birds, Marnie, I Heart Huckabees, I Woke Up Early the Day I Died
Tippi Hedren is a retired American actress and philanthropist. She is best known for her role in Alfred Hitchcock's movie The Birds. Initially a fashion model, the movie star appeared on popular magazine covers, including Life and Glamour. She was discovered by director Alfred Hitchcock, who saw her in a TV commercial in 1961.
9. James Hong
- Date of birth: 22 February 1929
- Age: 96 years (as of March 2025)
- Place of birth: Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA
- Years active: 1945–present
- Notable Works: Big Trouble in Little China, Blade Runner, Kung Fu Panda
James Hong is one of the old famous actors still alive. The Chinese-American producer and director has over 70 years of experience in Hollywood. He is perhaps the most recognizable Asian American actor in Hollywood film history. Hong started his acting career in the 1950s and has appeared in over 400 roles.
8. Bonnie Bartlett
- Date of birth: 20 June 1929
- Age: 95 years (as of March 2025)
- Place of birth: Wisconsin Rapids, Wisconsin, USA
- Years active: 1951–2017
- Notable works: Little House on the Prairie, St. Elsewhere, Boy Meets World
From Little House on the Prairie to the 80s medical drama St. Elsewhere, Bonnie is likely a face you know. The legendary actress has over seven decades in the entertainment industry and two Emmy Awards. Her first major role was in a 1950s daytime drama, Love of Life, and she played the wife of William Daniels, her real-life husband, three times.
7. Rosemary Harris
- Date of birth: 19 September 1927
- Age: 97 years (as of March 2025)
- Place of birth: Ashby, United Kingdom
- Years active: 1948–present
- Notable works: Spider-Man, The Royal Family, Waiting in the Wings
Rosemary Harris is a British actress and a member of the American Theatre Hall of Fame. She is best known for her portrayal of Eleanor in The Lion in Winter. Harris has also acted in theatre roles, including You Can't Take It With You, A Streetcar Named Desire, and The Merchant of Venice. The actress has many accolades, including an Emmy Award, a Golden Globe Award, and a Tony Award.
6. William Daniels
- Date of birth: 31 March 1927
- Age: 97 years (as of March 14 2025)
- Place of birth: Brooklyn, New York, United States
- Years active: 1943–present
- Notable works: St. Elsewhere, Boy Meets World, You Can See Forever
William Daniels is an American actor best known for his role as Mark Craig on St. Elsewhere, Knight Rider, and Boy Meets World. He debuted his career on television in 1952, portraying John Quincy Adams in the movie A Woman for the Ages. The iconic actor has earned many nominations in his eight-decade career and won two Primetime Emmy Awards.
5. Mel Brooks
- Date of birth: 28 June 1926
- Age: 98 years (as of March 2025)
- Place of birth: Brooklyn, New York, USA
- Years active: 1947–present
- Notable works: Blazing Saddles, Robin Hood: Men in Tights, Dracula: Dead and Loving It
Mel Brooks is one of the old male actors still alive. The talented actor, comedian, and songwriter has a career spanning over seven decades. He is best known as a writer and director of successful broad farces and parodies, including his first musical adaptation of The Producers. Brooks has won many awards, including an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony awards.
4. Lee Grant
- Date of birth: 31 October 1925
- Age: 99 years (as of March 2025)
- Place of birth: New York, New York, USA
- Years active: 1931–present
- Notable works: Detective Story, In the Heat of the Night, Shampoo
Lee Grant is a distinguished actress and director from the United States. She has been in the industry for seven decades, garnering critical acclaim, including an Academy Award and two Primetime Emmy Awards. Grant has appeared in classic films, including In the Heat of the Night and Shampoo. Her documentary, Down and Out in America, also won an Academy Award.
3. June Lockhart
- Date of birth: 25 June 1925
- Age: 99 years (as of March 2025)
- Place of birth: New York, New York, USA
- Years active: 1933–2021
- Notable works: Lassie and Lost in Space, Petticoat Junction, Meet Me in St. Louis
June Lockhart, daughter of Gene and Kathleen Lockhart, who were both actors, debuted her career at age eight. Lockhart acted primarily in the 1950s and 1960s with performances on stage and screen. Some of her works include A Christmas Carol, Meet Me in St. Louis, and Bongee Bear. The veteran actress has received two stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, for Motion Pictures and TV.
2. Eva Marie Saint
- Date of birth: 4 July 1924
- Age: 100 years (as of March 2025)
- Place of birth: Newark, New Jersey, United States, USA
- Years active: 1944–2021
- Notable works: People Like Us, North by Northwest, Superman Returns
Eva Marie Saint is one of the old famous actors still alive. Her breakthrough role was in Elia Kazan's On the Waterfront in 1954, for which she won the Academy Award. In addition to her Academy Award, she also won an Emmy Award for her role in People Like Us. Saint has over 80 acting credits to her name, including A Hatful of Rain, Dreamed of Africa and Superman Returns.
1. Walter Schultheiss
- Date of birth: 25 May 1924
- Age: 100 years (as of March 2025)
- Place of birth: Tübingen, Germany
- Years active: 1947–present
- Notable works: Oh God, Herr Pfarrer, Der König von Bärenbach
Walter Schultheiss is an actor, author and painter from Germany. He debuted his acting career in 1947, portraying Pedro del Vegas in Maske in Blau. Besides acting, he writes funny poems, dialogues, and valentines.
What actor lived to be 103 years old?
Kirk Douglas was an American actor who lived to be 103 years old. He was the father of actor Michael Douglas and passed away in February 2020.
Who is the oldest actor in the world?
Caren Marsh Doll is the oldest actor in the world at 105 years old. She was born on 6 April 1919 but retired from acting in 1948.
Although the Golden Age was killed by the television industry years ago, there are many old actors still alive and active to date. They have managed to stay afloat by adapting and accepting modern movies and TV roles. The old actors are not only appearing in films and TV shows but also collecting coveted awards.
Legit.ng published a post about celebrities with ADHD. Attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) is a disorder that affects neurodevelopment. People with this condition are hyperactive and struggle to control their behaviour and focus. However, many celebrities have succeeded in their careers despite having ADHD.
ADHD is a condition that can be managed to become a strength. This is evident with many celebrities overcoming the condition and breaking barriers in their careers. Discover the celebrities battling ADHD and how they have overcome the condition.
Source: Legit.ng
Naomi Karina (Lifestyle writer) Naomi Karina has been a digital content writer for more than two years. She joined the Legit team in August 2022. She graduated Bachelor of Commerce from KCA University in 2012. She also holds a Higher Diploma in Human Resources from the IHRM and a Diploma in Marketing from Kenyatta University. She is a content creator who enjoys writing about various topics such as biographies, entertainment and business. In 2023, Naomi finished the AFP course on Digital Investigation Techniques. She expanded her skills in 2024 by undertaking the Google News Initiative course.