The Golden Age of Hollywood ended over five decades ago, but many actors from that time are still alive today. These actors have remained relevant, with many still active today, including the oldest, Eva Marie Saint. The old actors still alive continue to impact Hollywood and win awards during their twilight years.

Old actors still alive: William Shatner (L), Eva Marie Saint (C), and Mel Brooks (R). Photo: John Lamparski, Amy Sussman, Jon Kopaloff (modified by author)

Key takeaways

Many of the old actors still alive are legends, and their work has had a lasting impact on Hollywood.

Actors from the Golden Age still alive today represent a connection to classic and modern films and TV shows.

The old actors have continued to work well in their sunset years, proving that age is just a number in the entertainment industry.

Old actors still alive

Many old actors today are making waves in the entertainment industry. Below is a list of some of the oldest actors who are still active or have been active within the last 10 years.

Name Date of birth Walter Schultheiss 25 May 1924 Eva Marie Saint 4 July 1924 June Lockhart 25 June 1925 Lee Grant 31 October 1925 Mel Brooks 28 June 1926 William Daniels 31 March 1927 Rosemary Harris 19 September 1927 Bonnie Bartlett 20 June 1929 James Hong 22 February 1929 Tippi Hedren 19 January 1930 John Astin 30 March 1930 Clint Eastwood 31 May 1930 William Shatner 22 March 1931 Rita Moreno 11 December 1931 Barbara Eden 23 August 1931 Michael Caine 14 March 1933 Sophia Loren 20 September 1934 Richard Chamberlain 31 March 1934 Julie Andrews 1 October 1935 Robert Redford 18 August 1936

20. Robert Redford

Robert Redford attends ' The Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation's 2021 award ceremony ' at Grimaldi Forum on October 29, 2021, in Monaco, Monaco. Photo: Arnold Jerocki

Date of birth : 18 August 1936

: 18 August 1936 Age : 88 years (as of March 2025)

: 88 years (as of March 2025) Place of birth : Santa Monica, California, USA

: Santa Monica, California, USA Years Active : 1958–2018

: 1958–2018 Notable works: Ordinary People, The Way We Were, All the President's Men

Robert Redford is an actor and film director known for his good looks and diversity in screen characterisation. Although his initial films were not a hit, his breakthrough came when he played Sundance Kid in Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid.

19. Julie Andrews

Julie Andrews at "Carol Burnett: 90 Years of Laughter + Love" held at Avalon Hollywood on March 2, 2023, in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Gilbert Flores

Date of birth : 1 October 1935

: 1 October 1935 Age : 89 years (as of March 2025)

: 89 years (as of March 2025) Place of birth : Walton-on-Thames, UK

: Walton-on-Thames, UK Years active : 1943–present

: 1943–present Notable works: Mary Poppins, The Sound of Music, Thoroughly Modern Millie

Julie Andrews is an English actress, singer, and author. She has a great career spanning over eight decades, including an Academy Award. Julie has appeared in notable movies like The Sound of Music and Mary Poppins. The award-winning actress made her Broadway debut at age 18 in The Boy Friend.

18. Richard Chamberlain

Actor Richard Chamberlain in a beige coat and a striped shirt pose for a photo at The Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel on October 18, 2016, in Hollywood, California. Photo: Paul Archuleta

Date of birth : 31 March 1934

: 31 March 1934 Age : 90 years (as of March 2025)

: 90 years (as of March 2025) Place of birth : Beverly Hills, California, USA

: Beverly Hills, California, USA Years active : 1943–present

: 1943–present Notable works: The Towering Inferno, Simmons, Dr Kildare, Shogun

Richard Chamberlain is an American actor and singer. He appeared in several miniseries, such as Shōgun and The Thorn Birds. He became the leading TV heartthrob of the early 1960s after getting the role of teen idol Dr. James Kildare in the TV series Dr. Kildare.

17. Sophia Loren

Italian actress Sophia Loren was seen waving in sunglasses, a pearl necklace and a white outfit at the opening of her restaurant, Sophia Loren Restaurant in Milan. Photo: Mairo Cinquetti

Date of birth : 20 September 1934

: 20 September 1934 Age : 90 years (as of March 2025)

: 90 years (as of March 2025) Place of birth : Rome, Italy

: Rome, Italy Years active : 1943–present

: 1943–present Notable works: Two Women, Marriage, Italian Style, Yesterday, Today and Tomorrow

Sophia Loren is one of the most unrivalled actresses of all time with 50 awards, including two Oscars and five Golden Globe Awards. The Italian actress has been delivering authentic performances at home and abroad and is among the last surviving stars from the Golden Age of Hollywood.

16. Michael Caine

Sir Michael Caine at the 55th Karlovy Vary International Film Festival opening on August 20, 2021, in Karlovy Vary (Karlsbad), Czech Republic. Photo: Gisela Schober

Date of birth : 14 March 1933

: 14 March 1933 Age : 92 years (as of March 2025)

: 92 years (as of March 2025) Place of birth : London, England, UK

: London, England, UK Years active : 1953–2023

: 1953–2023 Notable works: Funeral in Berlin, Billion Dollar Brain, Zulu, Hannah and Her Sisters

Sir Michael Caine is a retired English actor and author best known for his distinct Cockney accent. The two-time Academy Award winner has had an illustrious career spanning close to 70 years. Caine is considered a British cultural icon with over 160 films showcasing his remarkable talent and versatility.

15. Barbara Eden

Barbara Eden, Special Guest & Emcee, hosts the 2019 Mr. Mature America Pageant at the at Ocean City Music Pier on April 13, 2019, in Ocean City, New Jersey. Photo: Donald Kravitz

Date of birth : 23 August 1931

: 23 August 1931 Age : 93 years (as of March 2025)

: 93 years (as of March 2025) Place of birth : Tucson, Arizona, USA

: Tucson, Arizona, USA Years active : 1955–2022

: 1955–2022 Notable works: Harper Valley P.T.A., Flaming Star, I Dream of Jeannie

Barbara Eden is an actress, producer, and singer from the United States. She is best known for her role in the sitcom I Dream of Jeannie. Eden has also appeared in numerous TV shows and movies, including The Johnny Carson Show, Gunsmoke, and December Bride.

14. Rita Moreno

Rita Moreno attends The WNET Group Gala at Edison Ballroom on May 07, 2024, in New York City. Photo: Bryan Bedder

Date of birth : 11 December 1931

: 11 December 1931 Age : 93 years (as of March 2025)

: 93 years (as of March 2025) Place of birth : Humacao, Puerto Rico

: Humacao, Puerto Rico Years active : 1943–present

: 1943–present Notable works: West Side Story, The Electric Company, The Ritz, One Day at a Time

Rita Moreno is a Puerto Rican-born American actress, dancer, and singer. Throughout her career spanning over seven decades, she has appeared in many films, TV shows and theatre projects. She became the first Latin American woman to win an Academy Award. Moreno is also among the few people to win EGOT, which includes an Emmy, a Grammy, an Oscar, and a Tony award.

13. William Shatner

William Shatner, "Better Late Than Never", poses for a portrait in a blue shirt at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on August 2, 2016, in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Christopher Polk

Date of birth : 22 March 1931

: 22 March 1931 Age : 94 years (as of March 2025)

: 94 years (as of March 2025) Place of birth : Montreal, Canada

: Montreal, Canada Years active : 1951–present

: 1951–present Notable works: Star Trek, Boston Legal

William Shatner is among the old male actors still alive from Canada. He is best known for his role as T. Kirk in the Star Trek franchise and is one of the oldest people to visit space in real life. Despite being in the acting game for seven decades, he is still active in 2025 with the Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan tour in the US.

12. Clint Eastwood

Christina Sandera (L) and Clint Eastwood (R) arrive at the premiere of Warner Bros. Pictures' "The Mule" at the Village Theatre on December 10, 2018, in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Kevin Winter

Date of birt h: 31 May 1930

h: 31 May 1930 Age : 94 years (as of March 2025)

: 94 years (as of March 2025) Place of birth : San Francisco, California, USA

: San Francisco, California, USA Years active : 1954–present

: 1954–present Notable works: A Fistful of Dollars, Man with No Name Trilogy, Unforgiven, Million Dollar Baby

Clinton Eastwood is a veteran American actor, producer, and film director. After achieving success in the 1960s with the TV series Rawhide, he went international as the Man with No Name in the Dollars Trilogy. The film producer has bagged many accolades, including Academy Awards, Golden Globe Awards, and People's Choice Awards.

11. John Astin

John Astin attends the 2012 Chiller Theatre expo at the Parsippany Hilton on April 28, 2012 in Parsippany City. Photo: Bobby Bank

Date of birth : 30 March 1930

: 30 March 1930 Age : 94 years (as of March 2025)

: 94 years (as of March 2025) Place of birth : Baltimore, Maryland, USA

: Baltimore, Maryland, USA Years active : 1954–present

: 1954–present Notable works: The Addams Family, Evil Roy Slade, West Side Story, The Frighteners

John Allen Astin is an American retired actor and director who has appeared in numerous stage, television and film roles. He achieved pop culture status for his kooky patriarch role of Gomez Addams in The Addams Family. Other iconic works he has done include Evil Roy Slade, Bunny O'Hare, and Freaky Friday.

10. Tippi Hedren

Actress Tippi Hedren attends The 40th Annual Daytime Entertainment Creative Arts Emmy Awards at Westin Bonaventure Hotel on June 14, 2013 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Imeh Akpanudosen

Date of birth : 19 January 1930

: 19 January 1930 Age : 95 years (as of March 2025)

: 95 years (as of March 2025) Place of birth : New Ulm, Minnesota, USA

: New Ulm, Minnesota, USA Years active : 1950–2018

: 1950–2018 Notable works: The Birds, Marnie, I Heart Huckabees, I Woke Up Early the Day I Died

Tippi Hedren is a retired American actress and philanthropist. She is best known for her role in Alfred Hitchcock's movie The Birds. Initially a fashion model, the movie star appeared on popular magazine covers, including Life and Glamour. She was discovered by director Alfred Hitchcock, who saw her in a TV commercial in 1961.

9. James Hong

James Hong attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023, in Hollywood, California. Photo: Jeff Kravitz

Date of birth : 22 February 1929

: 22 February 1929 Age : 96 years (as of March 2025)

: 96 years (as of March 2025) Place of birth : Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA

: Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA Years active : 1945–present

: 1945–present Notable Works: Big Trouble in Little China, Blade Runner, Kung Fu Panda

James Hong is one of the old famous actors still alive. The Chinese-American producer and director has over 70 years of experience in Hollywood. He is perhaps the most recognizable Asian American actor in Hollywood film history. Hong started his acting career in the 1950s and has appeared in over 400 roles.

8. Bonnie Bartlett

Actress Bonnie Bartlett backstage at the Emmy Awards, September 21, 1986, in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Bob Riha, Jr.

Date of birth : 20 June 1929

: 20 June 1929 Age : 95 years (as of March 2025)

: 95 years (as of March 2025) Place of birth : Wisconsin Rapids, Wisconsin, USA

: Wisconsin Rapids, Wisconsin, USA Years active : 1951–2017

: 1951–2017 Notable works: Little House on the Prairie, St. Elsewhere, Boy Meets World

From Little House on the Prairie to the 80s medical drama St. Elsewhere, Bonnie is likely a face you know. The legendary actress has over seven decades in the entertainment industry and two Emmy Awards. Her first major role was in a 1950s daytime drama, Love of Life, and she played the wife of William Daniels, her real-life husband, three times.

7. Rosemary Harris

Rosemary Harris during Columbia Pictures Presents the World Premiere of "Spider-Man 3" at Toho Cinemas Roppongi Hills in Tokyo, Tokyo, Japan. Photo: E. Charbonneau

Date of birth : 19 September 1927

: 19 September 1927 Age : 97 years (as of March 2025)

: 97 years (as of March 2025) Place of birth : Ashby, United Kingdom

: Ashby, United Kingdom Years active : 1948–present

: 1948–present Notable works: Spider-Man, The Royal Family, Waiting in the Wings

Rosemary Harris is a British actress and a member of the American Theatre Hall of Fame. She is best known for her portrayal of Eleanor in The Lion in Winter. Harris has also acted in theatre roles, including You Can't Take It With You, A Streetcar Named Desire, and The Merchant of Venice. The actress has many accolades, including an Emmy Award, a Golden Globe Award, and a Tony Award.

6. William Daniels

Actor William Daniels (R) poses for a photo with his wife Bonnie Bartlett (L) as he signs copies of "There I Go Again at Strand Bookstore on March 2, 2017, in New York City. Photo: Cindy Ord

Date of birth : 31 March 1927

: 31 March 1927 Age : 97 years (as of March 14 2025)

: 97 years (as of March 14 2025) Place of birth : Brooklyn, New York, United States

: Brooklyn, New York, United States Years active : 1943–present

: 1943–present Notable works: St. Elsewhere, Boy Meets World, You Can See Forever

William Daniels is an American actor best known for his role as Mark Craig on St. Elsewhere, Knight Rider, and Boy Meets World. He debuted his career on television in 1952, portraying John Quincy Adams in the movie A Woman for the Ages. The iconic actor has earned many nominations in his eight-decade career and won two Primetime Emmy Awards.

5. Mel Brooks

Mel Brooks accepts an honorary Oscar onstage during the 14th Annual Governors Awards at The Ray Dolby Ballroom on January 09, 2024, in Hollywood, California. Photo: Kevin Winter

Date of birth : 28 June 1926

: 28 June 1926 Age : 98 years (as of March 2025)

: 98 years (as of March 2025) Place of birth : Brooklyn, New York, USA

: Brooklyn, New York, USA Years active : 1947–present

: 1947–present Notable works: Blazing Saddles, Robin Hood: Men in Tights, Dracula: Dead and Loving It

Mel Brooks is one of the old male actors still alive. The talented actor, comedian, and songwriter has a career spanning over seven decades. He is best known as a writer and director of successful broad farces and parodies, including his first musical adaptation of The Producers. Brooks has won many awards, including an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony awards.

4. Lee Grant

Actress Lee Grant attends the 61st New York Film Festival - "Tell Me A Riddle" & "The Stronger" premiere on September 30, 2023, in New York City. Photo: Arturo Holmes

Date of birth : 31 October 1925

: 31 October 1925 Age : 99 years (as of March 2025)

: 99 years (as of March 2025) Place of birth : New York, New York, USA

: New York, New York, USA Years active : 1931–present

: 1931–present Notable works: Detective Story, In the Heat of the Night, Shampoo

Lee Grant is a distinguished actress and director from the United States. She has been in the industry for seven decades, garnering critical acclaim, including an Academy Award and two Primetime Emmy Awards. Grant has appeared in classic films, including In the Heat of the Night and Shampoo. Her documentary, Down and Out in America, also won an Academy Award.

3. June Lockhart

June Lockhart arrives at The Actor's Fund 2014 The Looking Ahead Awards held at Taglyan Cultural Complex on December 4, 2014 in Hollywood, California. Photo: Michael Tran

Date of birth : 25 June 1925

: 25 June 1925 Age : 99 years (as of March 2025)

: 99 years (as of March 2025) Place of birth : New York, New York, USA

: New York, New York, USA Years active : 1933–2021

: 1933–2021 Notable works: Lassie and Lost in Space, Petticoat Junction, Meet Me in St. Louis

June Lockhart, daughter of Gene and Kathleen Lockhart, who were both actors, debuted her career at age eight. Lockhart acted primarily in the 1950s and 1960s with performances on stage and screen. Some of her works include A Christmas Carol, Meet Me in St. Louis, and Bongee Bear. The veteran actress has received two stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, for Motion Pictures and TV.

2. Eva Marie Saint

Eva Marie Saint poses at the 90th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on March 4, 2018, in Hollywood, California. Photo: Frazer Harrison (modified by author)

Date of birth : 4 July 1924

: 4 July 1924 Age : 100 years (as of March 2025)

: 100 years (as of March 2025) Place of birth : Newark, New Jersey, United States, USA

: Newark, New Jersey, United States, USA Years active : 1944–2021

: 1944–2021 Notable works: People Like Us, North by Northwest, Superman Returns

Eva Marie Saint is one of the old famous actors still alive. Her breakthrough role was in Elia Kazan's On the Waterfront in 1954, for which she won the Academy Award. In addition to her Academy Award, she also won an Emmy Award for her role in People Like Us. Saint has over 80 acting credits to her name, including A Hatful of Rain, Dreamed of Africa and Superman Returns.

1. Walter Schultheiss

Walter Schultheiß (L), Christina Scholz (C), and Ulrich Reinthaller (R), of the German TV series "Hallo, Onkel Doc!" (English: Hello, Uncle Doc!) pose for a photo. Photo: Peter Bischoff

Date of birth : 25 May 1924

: 25 May 1924 Age : 100 years (as of March 2025)

: 100 years (as of March 2025) Place of birth : Tübingen, Germany

: Tübingen, Germany Years active : 1947–present

: 1947–present Notable works: Oh God, Herr Pfarrer, Der König von Bärenbach

Walter Schultheiss is an actor, author and painter from Germany. He debuted his acting career in 1947, portraying Pedro del Vegas in Maske in Blau. Besides acting, he writes funny poems, dialogues, and valentines.

What actor lived to be 103 years old?

Kirk Douglas was an American actor who lived to be 103 years old. He was the father of actor Michael Douglas and passed away in February 2020.

Who is the oldest actor in the world?

Caren Marsh Doll is the oldest actor in the world at 105 years old. She was born on 6 April 1919 but retired from acting in 1948.

Although the Golden Age was killed by the television industry years ago, there are many old actors still alive and active to date. They have managed to stay afloat by adapting and accepting modern movies and TV roles. The old actors are not only appearing in films and TV shows but also collecting coveted awards.

