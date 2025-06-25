Is Dak Prescott married to Sarah Jane Ramos? The Dallas Cowboys quarterback is not married to Sarah Jane Ramos. However, the two are engaged and share two daughters. Explore their relationship timeline.

Key takeaways

Dak Prescott and Sarah Jane Ramos' relationship rumours began in September 2023 , when Sarah posted a photo of herself wearing a Cowboys' jacket at one of their games.

, when Sarah posted a photo of herself wearing a Cowboys' jacket at one of their games. The couple became Instagram official in November 2023 .

. The Dallas Cowboys quarterback proposed in October 2024 .

. The duo share two daughters: Margaret 'MJ' Rose, born in February 2024, and Aurora Rayne, born in May 2025.

Profile summary

Real name Rayne Dakota Prescott Gender Male Date of birth 29 July 1993 Age 31 years old (as of June 2025) Zodiac sign Leo Place of birth Sulphur, Louisiana, United States Current residence Frisco, Texas, United States Nationality American Ethnicity African American Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 6'2" Height in centimetres 188 Weight in pounds 238 Weight in kilograms 108 Hair colour Black Eye colour Brown Mother Peggy Prescott Father Nathaniel Prescott Siblings 4 Relationship status Engaged Partner Sarah Jane Ramos Children 2 School Haughton High School University Mississippi State University Profession Professional football player Net worth $90 million Instagram @_4dak Facebook X (Twitter) @dak

Is Dak Prescott married to Sarah Jane Ramos? Inside their relationship

Sarah Jane Ramos is not Dak Prescott's wife yet. However, the couple is engaged. Here is a breakdown of their relationship timeline.

September 2023: Dating rumours

Dak Prescott and Sarah Jane Ramos' dating rumours started in September 2023. This was after Sarah posted a photo of Dak at AT&T Stadium on her Instagram Story.

She was wearing a Cowboys' jacket while hugging the American athlete, seemingly confirming they were officially together. This was her first game, during which the Cowboys beat the New York Giants during the first week of the 2023 NFL season.

17 November 2023: A birthday filled with love

Sarah Jane Ramos celebrated her 30th birthday with Dak Prescott on 17 November 2023. Ramos posted an Instagram photo dump showing the couple side-by-side as she blew out a candle on a piece of cake. She captioned the photo:

Entering a new decade with so much gratitude. Blessed and thankful for my family and friends who celebrated with me in my new home. I truly have everything I could wish for and have a feeling this next chapter will be the best one yet.

The American athlete commented on the post:

So much to love in this post! Welcome to the 30 Club, my love.

26 November 2023: Pregnancy news breaks

A few days later, on 26 November 2023, Sarah Ramos announced she was expecting her first child with Dak Prescott. She took to Instagram to share the good news, along with black-and-white maternity pictures captured by Danette Anderson Photos. She captioned the photos:

A little bit of Heaven sent down to Earth. Our immeasurable blessing. I cannot wait to raise a strong, confident, beautiful baby girl with you @_4dak.

The Dallas Cowboys quarterback expressed his excitement with the comment:

How thankful I am to do this with you can't be explained! God makes no mistakes and nothing is coincidental, and for that, I thank Him Daily! I love you, and y'all can always count on me. Let's do this, Mama.

3 February 2024: Romantic Aspen getaway

Ramos and Prescott went on a snowy getaway to Aspen, Colorado, on 3 February 2024. Sarah shared the cute photos enjoying the trip on Instagram. The couple enjoyed a romantic dinner date, a mountaintop photo shoot, and a shopping spree.

4 March 2024: Baby MJ arrives

Ramos and Prescott announced the arrival of their baby girl, Margaret Jane 'MJ' Rose Prescott, who was born on February 22. Alongside the post on Instagram, the two revealed photos from the day MJ was born and a letter they wrote to her: The letter read:

MJ Rose, Being your parents is the biggest blessing life has to offer, and we are so fortunate that you are ours! Welcome to this world, baby girl, you will always be loved and protected! We are so in love with you. Love, Mom & Dad.

The following month, on 27 April 2024, Ramos and Prescott went for a charity date night. The new parents attended the Gateway Celebrity Fight Night in Scottsdale, Arizona, a fundraising event that raises money to research cancer. The new mum wore a red dress, while the athlete wore an all-black ensemble.

6 July 2024: Family escape to Cabo

Prescott and Ramos took a summer holiday to Cabo San Lucas with their daughter, MJ. Sarah documented the trip by uploading photos to Instagram on 6 July 2024. The family enjoyed golf, boat rides, candlelit dinners, and a fireworks show.

29 July 2024: Sarah’s birthday tribute to Dak

Sarah uploaded a video montage on TikTok commemorating the American football player's 31st birthday. The video included cute moments from their relationship. She then reposted the TikTok clip on Instagram on 29 July 2024.

Had no idea a love like this existed. Happy Birthday, Dakota.

Prescott responded to the tribute with the comment:

Sarah Jane!! I love you so much! I’m an emotional 31 today, and it’s because of the love and blessings you have given me! Through all the times, I thank God for you.

10 September 2024: Cheering him on

Ramos and her daughter, MJ, attended the first game of the Cowboys’ 2024 NFL season wearing Cowboys gear. They cheered Prescott as his team played the Cleveland Browns. Sarah posted a photo of the two and captioned it:

Blessed is an understatement.

Prescott commented:

Blessed by you two is the UNDERSTATEMENT!! I love you and our family.

18 October 2024: Engagement announcement

The sports personality announced his engagement to Sarah Jane on 18 October 2024 during the Dallas Cowboys' bye week. According to People, Dak took to Instagram Story to announce the news and revealed that their 7-month-old daughter, MJ Rose, played a crucial part in the proposal.

In another photo posted on Instagram by Prescott, he is seen proposing to Ramos on a golf course. He captioned the photo:

Mine Forever!!!! The Best Friend, Partner, Teammate, Mother, and Now Fiancé I could Ask or Pray for! Thank you, God, for this Blessing and Family! I love you @sarahjane 4EVER!

10 December 2024: Baby number two on the way

In a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue published on 10 December 2024, Sarah Ramos shared the news of their second pregnancy. She told Cara O'Bleness that she found out she was five weeks pregnant. Later that day, Ramos headed to AT&T Stadium for the Cowboys game, where she shared the news with the .

31 May 2025: Welcome baby Aurora

On 31 May 2025, Dak announced that they had welcomed their second child. He posted a photo of his fiancée, Sarah Ramos, and their two daughters on Instagram. Their daughter Aurora Rayne Prescott was born on 22 May 2025.

Thank you, God! Welcome, Aurora Rayne! May 22, 2025. God is Great. I love you @sarahjane and the Family we’ve created.

FAQs

Who is Dak Prescott? He is an American professional football quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys of the NFL. Where is Dak Prescott from? The sports personality hails from Sulphur, Louisiana, but currently resides in Frisco, Texas, United States. How old is Dak Prescott? He is 31 years old as of June 2025. Dak was born on 29 July 1993. Who is the mother of Dak Prescott's baby? Sarah Jane Ramos is the mother of Dak Prescott's babies. The two share two daughters: MJ Rose and Aurora Rayne. Are Dak and Sarah still together? Dak and Sarah are still together. They got engaged in October 2024. How long have Dak Prescott and Sarah Ramos been together? The couple has been together for close to two years now. They started dating in late 2023. Is Prescott having another baby? Prescott and Ramos recently welcomed their second daughter in May 2025.

Dak Prescott is not married to Sarah Jane Ramos. The couple, who have been dating since late 2023, are engaged. Although they haven't shared their wedding date, they continue to parent their two daughters.

