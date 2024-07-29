Martin Scorsese's net worth: what does the award-winning director make?

While many individuals enjoy onscreen fame as actors, Martin Scorsese stands out as a prominent figure behind the cameras. As an American filmmaker, he is renowned for his profound impact on the cinematic world. Due to his popularity as a filmmaker, many fans have been curious about his wealth. What is Martin Scorsese's net worth, and how does his financial success reflect his illustrious career?

Martin Scorsese during the 96th Oscars at Ovation Hollywood (L). The producer accepting the Honorary Golden Bear on stage (R). Photo: Disney/Chris Willard, Andreas Rentz (modified by author)

Martin Scorsese is an American director, writer, and producer. His career spans over five decades, during which he has directed and produced some of the most iconic films in history. He has also won numerous accolades, including an Academy Award, four BAFTA Awards, three Emmy Awards, a Grammy Award, and three Golden Globe Awards.

Profile summary

Real name Martin Charles Scorsese Gender Male Date of birth 17 November 1942 Age 81 years old (as of July 2024) Zodiac sign Scorpio Place of birth Flushing, New York, United States Current residence New York, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Italian-American Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'3" Height in centimetres 160 Hair colour White Eye colour Brown Mother Catherine Scorsese Father Charles Scorsese Siblings 1 Marital status Married Wife Helen Morris Children 3 University Tisch School of the Arts Profession Producer, director, writer and actor Net worth $200 million Instagram @martinscorsese_ Facebook Martin Scorsese

What is Martin Scorsese's net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Sportskeeda and Wealthy Gorilla, Martin's net worth is alleged to be $200 million. He is among the wealthiest directors in the world. Scorsese's wealth stems from a prolific career spanning over six decades.

He is not just a director but a screenwriter, producer, and actor, all contributing to his financial success. His films have been commercial powerhouses, with Taxi Driver grossing over $200 million worldwide against a $1.3 million budget.

Released in 2004, The Aviator was the first film directed by Scorsese to gross over $100 million. His highest-grossing movie is The Wolf of Wall Street, which earned $389 million worldwide in 2013.

Some of his movie earnings include $6 million as the director of Gangs of New York, though he paid $3 million back due to an overrun budget. In 2010, Scorsese earned $3.5 million for directing Shutter Island. For directing Hugo in 2011, he earned $10 million. His total earnings from these films amount to $19.5 million.

Martin Scorsese's houses

The American producer owns numerous properties, including a luxurious townhouse on the Upper East Side of Manhattan, New York. He purchased this four-story property in 2007 for $12.5 million.

The 7,000-square-foot 1860s townhouse includes ten rooms, a garden, and an elevator. The interior design features a mix of wealthy and provincial country styles, with numerous memorabilia from his films and personal influences decorating the space.

He also owns a penthouse apartment in Greenwich Village, New York City. The penthouse is estimated to be worth $10 million.

He also owns a home in the Hollywood Hills, Los Angeles, estimated to be over $15 million. He owns a home in London, England, located in the exclusive Belgravia neighbourhood and is estimated to be over $20 million.

Top-5 facts about Martin Scorsese. Photo: @Andreas Rentz/Getty Images (modified by author)

Martin Scorsese's cars

Martin Scorsese drives some of the best and most high-end automobiles. Here is a look at his impressive car collection:

Cadillac Fleetwood Series 75 (1940)

Packard Six (1942)

Buick Roadmaster Sedanette (1947)

Chevrolet Impala Convertible (1961)

Ford Mustang Convertible (1965)

Chrysler Imperial LeBaron (1972)

Mercedes-Benz 450SL (1975)

Checker Taxicab A11 (1975)

Cadillac Coupe DeVille Phaeton (1979)

Martin Scorsese's background

Martin Charles Scorsese was born in the Flushing neighbourhood of New York City's Queens borough on 17 November 1942.

He is the son of Catherine Scorsese and Charles Scorsese. His father worked in the Garment District, where he was a clothes presser and actor. His mother, Catherine, was a seamstress and an actress.

Scorsese grew up in a predominantly Catholic environment. As a child with asthma, he was unable to participate in sports or other activities with his peers. Instead, his parents and older brother often took him to movie theatres, where he developed a passion for cinema.

As a teenager in the Bronx, he frequently rented Powell and Pressburger's The Tales of Hoffmann (1951) from a store with a single copy of the reel. He was one of only two regular renters, the other being George A. Romero, who also became a film director.

Career

Martin Scorsese, one of the most influential filmmakers in cinema history, has had a prolific and celebrated career spanning several decades. He initially planned to become a priest but later switched his focus to filmmaking. He graduated from New York University's Tisch School of the Arts with a degree in film.

Scorsese made several short films at NYU, including What's a Nice Girl Like You Doing in a Place Like This? and It's Not Just You, Murray!. His breakthrough came with Mean Streets in 1973, a gritty portrayal of life in Little Italy starring Harvey Keitel and Robert De Niro.

Some of his successful films that have received critical acclaim include Taxi Driver, Raging Bull Goodfellas, The Departed and The Wolf of Wall Street. According to his IMDb profile, he has produced over 100 films and TV series, directed 76, written 20 and acted in 40. The table below shows some of his production credits.

Year Film/TV show 2024 The Freshly Cut Grass 2024 Funny Birds 2024 Made in England: The Films of Powell and Pressburger 2023 Pet Shop Days 2023 Maestro 2023 The Absence of Eden 2023 Killers of the Flower Moon 2022 Personality Crisis: One Night Only 2022 The Eternal Daughter 2022 The Last Movie Stars

Who is Martin Scorsese's wife?

Martin Scorsese's love life has been as eventful as his professional career. He has been married five times. His first marriage was to Laraine Marie Brennan in 1965. The couple was blessed with a daughter, Catherine, named after Scorsese's mother. The couple remained together until 1971.

In 1976, he married Julia Cameron, with whom he had an actress daughter, Domenica Cameron-Scorsese. The couple's marriage ended in an acrimonious divorce after one year.

In 1979, he married actress Isabella Rossellini, but they divorced in 1983. That same year, in March, he met Dawn Steel at an annual ShoWest Convention, leading to a relationship. In 1985, he married producer Barbara De Fina, but they divorced in 1991.

From 1989 to 1997, he was romantically involved with American actress Illeana Douglas. In 1999, he married Helen Schermerhorn Morris, and they have a daughter, Francesca, an actress and filmmaker. Martin Scorsese's daughter has appeared in his films The Departed, Hugo, and The Aviator.

Martin Scorsese attends the 96th Annual Academy Awards in Hollywood, California. Photo: Rodin Eckenroth

FAQs

Who is Martin Scorsese? He is a famous American director, writer, and producer. What is Martin Scorsese's age? As of 2024, he is 81 years old. He was born on 17 November 1942 in Flushing, New York, United States. What is Martin Scorsese most famous for? He is renowned as a filmmaker, producing over 100 films and TV series such as Taxi Driver, Goodfellas, Mean Streets and Killers of the Flower Moon. What makes Martin Scorsese unique? His vision and passion. Every Scorsese film begins with a solid and personal vision. He often selects projects that resonate with him on a deep, emotional level. How many children does Martin Scorsese have? He has three daughters: Cathy Scorsese, Domenica Cameron-Scorsese, and Francesca Scorsese. How rich is Martin Scorsese? He has an alleged net worth of $200 million. What is Martin Scorsese's height? He is 5 feet 3 inches (160 cm) tall.

Martin Scorsese's net worth is a testament to his talent, dedication, and enduring impact on the film industry. His remarkable career, spanning over five decades, has produced some of the most iconic and influential films in history.

