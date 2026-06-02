The United States is preparing to cut back visa processing services across Africa, reducing nearly 50 embassies and consulates to just 20 hubs

This change, expected in June, will force citizens of non-hub countries to travel long distances for visa applications

Officials say the move is part of a wider effort to tighten immigration rules and align resources with national interests

The United States government is set to reduce the number of embassies and consulates in Africa that process visas, cutting them down from nearly 50 to just 20.

This move, expected in June, is part of a broader effort by the Trump administration to limit immigration and tighten visa regulations.

U.S. visa processing faces major cuts as embassies in Africa reduce services. Photo credit: Win McNamee/Getty Images

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U.S. visa processing cut in Africa

According to officials and an internal memo obtained by The Associated Press, the State Department will centralise visa services in selected "hub" embassies and consulates. Citizens from non-hub countries will need to travel to one of these hubs to apply, which could mean higher costs and longer journeys.

According to PBS, consular sections in non-hub countries will remain open but will only provide limited services, such as passport renewals for U.S. citizens, emergency requests, and diplomatic visa applications.

The State Department explained that it is "constantly evaluating its overseas operations in order to deploy taxpayer resources in a way that advances America's priorities as efficiently and effectively as possible."

Why the change matters

Visa processing in Africa has already faced challenges due to travel bans, the requirement for applicants to post bonds of up to $15,000, and restrictions linked to the Ebola outbreak. The new directive, approved by Secretary of State Marco Rubio, adds another layer of difficulty for those seeking to travel to the U.S.

The administration argues that the changes will help maintain "rigorous standards of security screening and vetting" while aligning resources with national interests.

Full list of 20 African visa hubs

Here are the 20 embassies and consulates that will continue to process visas in Africa:

Abidjan, Ivory Coast

Accra, Ghana

Addis Ababa, Ethiopia

Cape Town, South Africa

Dakar, Senegal

Dar-Es-Salaam, Tanzania

Djibouti, Djibouti

Johannesburg, South Africa

Kampala, Uganda

Kigali, Rwanda

Kinshasa, Congo

Lagos, Nigeria

Lome, Togo

Luanda, Angola

Malabo, Equatorial Guinea

Monrovia, Liberia

Nairobi, Kenya

Port Louis, Mauritius

Praia, Cape Verde

Yaounde, Cameroon

Impact on travellers

For many Africans, this change could mean travelling across borders just to attend visa interviews. For example, a citizen of Mali may need to travel to Dakar, Senegal, while someone from Burundi may have to go to Kigali, Rwanda.

This shift is expected to create significant logistical and financial burdens for applicants, especially those from countries without direct flights to the designated hubs.

Immigration policy changes reshape how applicants access U.S. consular services. Photo credit: Jayk7/GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

US gov't clarifies validity of visas issued before 2026

Legit.ng earlier reported that the United States Embassy in Nigeria has moved to calm anxiety among travelers by confirming that visas granted before January 1, 2026 will remain valid despite newly announced travel restrictions affecting Nigeria and other countries.

The clarification followed widespread concern after the US government placed Nigeria on a list of 15 countries facing partial travel suspensions. The decision, announced on December 16, affected mostly African and Caribbean nations, including Angola, Benin, Côte d’Ivoire, Gabon, The Gambia, Antigua and Barbuda, and Dominica.

Source: Legit.ng