Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) has announced an extension of the ongoing maintenance work on the Jos–Bauchi–Gombe 330kV transmission line, a development that will result in prolonged electricity disruptions across parts of Northern Nigeria until June 30, 2026.

The extension is aimed at enabling contractors to complete the installation of the Optical Ground Wire (OPGW), a key infrastructure project designed to improve the efficiency, monitoring and reliability of power transmission along the corridor.

New TCN transmission power upgrade to knock out power for 30 days. Credit: Novatis

Source: Getty Images

Why was the maintenance extended?

In a statement issued over the weekend, TCN's General Manager of Public Affairs, Ndidi Mbah, explained that the maintenance exercise, which began earlier this year, has been prolonged to allow for the completion of the OPGW stringing project on the 276-kilometre Jos–Bauchi–Gombe transmission line.

According to the company, the upgrade is a crucial part of efforts to modernise the national grid and strengthen the transmission network serving the North-East and parts of the North-Central region.

TCN noted that the installation work requires periodic shutdowns of the transmission line, making temporary power disruptions unavoidable.

States and communities affected

The maintenance activities will affect electricity customers served by the Yola Electricity Distribution Company (YEDC) and Jos Electricity Distribution Company (JEDC).

Areas expected to experience limited electricity supply include Bauchi, Gombe, Damaturu and Maiduguri, while Yola, Jalingo and several neighbouring communities will face complete outages during scheduled maintenance periods.

The company said the disruptions will occur from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Thursdays and Sundays throughout the duration of the project.

TCN, however, assured residents that the electricity supply would be restored at the end of each day's maintenance activities.

Residents and businesses count losses

The latest announcement comes amid growing concerns over the impact of prolonged power shortages on households and businesses across affected states.

Reports indicate that many residents in Taraba State have endured an unstable electricity supply for more than a month, forcing businesses to rely heavily on expensive alternative power sources.

Small-scale enterprises, cold-room operators, artisans and other electricity-dependent businesses have been among the hardest hit, with many struggling to cope with rising operational costs and reduced productivity.

Business owners have repeatedly called for urgent measures to minimise the disruption and accelerate ongoing repair and upgrade works.

TCN promises long-term benefits

Despite the short-term inconvenience, TCN maintains that the project will deliver significant long-term benefits to electricity consumers.

According to the company, the completion of the OPGW installation will enhance real-time grid monitoring, improve fault detection capabilities and strengthen the overall reliability of electricity transmission in the region.

TCN apologised to customers affected by the disruptions and assured them that all necessary efforts are being made to complete the project within the stipulated timeframe.

Three states to experience 30-day power disruption amid ongoing upgrades. Credit: Novatis

Source: Getty Images

The company expressed confidence that the upgrade will contribute to a more stable and efficient power supply network across the affected states once the work is completed.

DisCo announces power outage in several communities

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) has announced a planned electricity outage lasting two days in parts of Abuja due to infrastructure relocation works tied to road construction.

The company issued the notice in a public statement to customers within its franchise area

In the notice, AEDC stated that residents of Lugbe, Airport Road, Gaduwa, Apo, and surrounding communities will experience a power outage on Saturday and Sunday, May 9 and 10, 2026.

Source: Legit.ng