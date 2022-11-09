Global site navigation

Saamer Usmani’s biography: age, height, ethnicity, partner
Сelebrity biographies

Saamer Usmani’s biography: age, height, ethnicity, partner

by  Mercy Mbuthia

Saamer Usmani is a British actor who began his acting career in 2012. He gained popularity in 2015 when he was cast as Martin in Reign. He also appeared in an episode of Splinter Cell: Blacklist, a video game.

Saamer Usmani
Saamer Usmani attends a WE Refugee fundraiser for the IRC and MOIA at The Cutting Room in New York City. Photo: Arturo Holmes
Source: Getty Images

Saamer Usmani has a growing acting career. He is best known for his appearance in movies and TV shows such as Nikita, Red Blooded and The Mauritanian. The actor is currently in a relationship with Tedra Millan.

Profile summary

Full nameSaamer Usmani
GenderMale
Place of birthUnited Kingdom
Current residenceBrooklyn, New York, United States
NationalityBritish
EthnicityPakistani
ReligionIslam
SexualityStraight
Height in feet6'
Height in centimetres183
Weight in pounds176
Weight in kilograms80
Hair colourBlack
Eye colourDark brown
Relationship statusDating
PartnerTedra Millan
CollegeLondon Academy of Music and Dramatic Arts
ProfessionActor and voice-over artist
Net worth$1.1 million
Instagram@saamertime

Saamer Usmani’s biography

Saamer Usmani was born in the United Kingdom to Pakistani parents. Saamer Usmani's nationality is British. He was raised in different countries, such as Singapore, Nigeria, Saudi Arabia, and Hong Kong.

Saamer graduated from the London Academy of Music and Dramatic Arts in 2014 after attending high school in Massachusetts.

Career

Saamer Usmani's age
L-R Sean Kleier, Vondie Curtis Hall, Roslyn Ruff, and Saamer Usmani attend the 2017 Gersh Upfronts Party at The Jane Hotel in New York City. Photo: CJ Rivera
Source: Getty Images

Saamer made his acting debut in 2012 after appearing in one episode of the TV series The Firm as a Gas Station Attendant. He has since appeared in various films and TV series.

Saamer Usmani's movies and TV shows

According to his IMDb profile, he has 23 acting credits. Some of his upcoming roles include Mr. Raz in the short film We Can Voyage There and Awj in the TV series How to Be Successful Without Hurting Men's Feelings.

YearMovies and TV showsRole
Post-productionWe Can Voyage ThereMr Raz
Post-productionThe Three-Body Problem
CompletedUntitled Marc Cherry/Reba McEntire Project
AnnouncedHow to Be Successful Without Hurting Men's FeelingsAwj
2022The Accidental Wolf-
2022Inventing AnnaChase Sikorski
2021The Good FightLeopold
2021The MauritanianArjun
2020Katy KeenePrince Errol Swoon / Prince Eroll
2020RunDerek
2019SuccessionChris
2019What/IfAvery Watkins
2019The Other TwoPaul Mago
2017Assassin's Creed: OriginsVoice
2017KilljoysFlik
2017Red BloodedTag Fayad
2015-2017ReignMartin
2015ChameleonPolice Officer
2013NikitaHadad
2013Splinter Cell: BlacklistSoldier 4 - Farsi
2013The Ties Between UsAlex
2012Covert AffairsTeam Leader
2012The FirmGas Station Attendant

Is Saamer Usmani married?

Chase from Inventing Anna does not have a wife, although he is in a relationship with Tedra Millan. Saamer Usmani's partner Tedra is an American actress, director and producer famous for her role in the TV series Tales of the City.

How tall is Saamer Usmani?

Saamer Usmani's height is 6 feet (183 centimetres), and he weighs 176 pounds (80 kilograms). He has black hair and dark brown eyes.

FAQs

  1. Who is Sammer Usmani? He is a British actor who has appeared in various films and TV series.
  2. What is Saamer Usmani's age? Unfortunately, the actor is extremely private about his personal life and family. He has not revealed any information about his age or birthday.
  3. What is Saamer Usmani's ethnicity? The British actor has Pakistani roots.
  4. Is Saamer Usmani British? Yes, he was born in England, United Kingdom.
  5. What is Saamer Usmani's religion? The actor practises Islam.
  6. What is Saamer Usmani's net worth? According to Explore NetWorth, he is estimated to have a net worth of $1.1 million. This information is not from a verified source.
  7. What movies was Saamer Usmani in? The young British actor has been cast in 23 movies and TV series, including Inventing Anna, The Good Fight and The Ties Between Us.

Saamer Usmani is an actor from the United Kingdom. His fame has skyrocketed over the years for his roles in TV series like What/If, Katy Keene and Inventing Anna.

