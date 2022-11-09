Saamer Usmani’s biography: age, height, ethnicity, partner
Saamer Usmani is a British actor who began his acting career in 2012. He gained popularity in 2015 when he was cast as Martin in Reign. He also appeared in an episode of Splinter Cell: Blacklist, a video game.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Saamer Usmani has a growing acting career. He is best known for his appearance in movies and TV shows such as Nikita, Red Blooded and The Mauritanian. The actor is currently in a relationship with Tedra Millan.
Profile summary
|Full name
|Saamer Usmani
|Gender
|Male
|Place of birth
|United Kingdom
|Current residence
|Brooklyn, New York, United States
|Nationality
|British
|Ethnicity
|Pakistani
|Religion
|Islam
|Sexuality
|Straight
|Height in feet
|6'
|Height in centimetres
|183
|Weight in pounds
|176
|Weight in kilograms
|80
|Hair colour
|Black
|Eye colour
|Dark brown
|Relationship status
|Dating
|Partner
|Tedra Millan
|College
|London Academy of Music and Dramatic Arts
|Profession
|Actor and voice-over artist
|Net worth
|$1.1 million
|@saamertime
Saamer Usmani’s biography
Saamer Usmani was born in the United Kingdom to Pakistani parents. Saamer Usmani's nationality is British. He was raised in different countries, such as Singapore, Nigeria, Saudi Arabia, and Hong Kong.
PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!
Saamer graduated from the London Academy of Music and Dramatic Arts in 2014 after attending high school in Massachusetts.
Career
Saamer made his acting debut in 2012 after appearing in one episode of the TV series The Firm as a Gas Station Attendant. He has since appeared in various films and TV series.
Saamer Usmani's movies and TV shows
According to his IMDb profile, he has 23 acting credits. Some of his upcoming roles include Mr. Raz in the short film We Can Voyage There and Awj in the TV series How to Be Successful Without Hurting Men's Feelings.
|Year
|Movies and TV shows
|Role
|Post-production
|We Can Voyage There
|Mr Raz
|Post-production
|The Three-Body Problem
|Completed
|Untitled Marc Cherry/Reba McEntire Project
|Announced
|How to Be Successful Without Hurting Men's Feelings
|Awj
|2022
|The Accidental Wolf
|-
|2022
|Inventing Anna
|Chase Sikorski
|2021
|The Good Fight
|Leopold
|2021
|The Mauritanian
|Arjun
|2020
|Katy Keene
|Prince Errol Swoon / Prince Eroll
|2020
|Run
|Derek
|2019
|Succession
|Chris
|2019
|What/If
|Avery Watkins
|2019
|The Other Two
|Paul Mago
|2017
|Assassin's Creed: Origins
|Voice
|2017
|Killjoys
|Flik
|2017
|Red Blooded
|Tag Fayad
|2015-2017
|Reign
|Martin
|2015
|Chameleon
|Police Officer
|2013
|Nikita
|Hadad
|2013
|Splinter Cell: Blacklist
|Soldier 4 - Farsi
|2013
|The Ties Between Us
|Alex
|2012
|Covert Affairs
|Team Leader
|2012
|The Firm
|Gas Station Attendant
Is Saamer Usmani married?
Chase from Inventing Anna does not have a wife, although he is in a relationship with Tedra Millan. Saamer Usmani's partner Tedra is an American actress, director and producer famous for her role in the TV series Tales of the City.
How tall is Saamer Usmani?
Saamer Usmani's height is 6 feet (183 centimetres), and he weighs 176 pounds (80 kilograms). He has black hair and dark brown eyes.
FAQs
- Who is Sammer Usmani? He is a British actor who has appeared in various films and TV series.
- What is Saamer Usmani's age? Unfortunately, the actor is extremely private about his personal life and family. He has not revealed any information about his age or birthday.
- What is Saamer Usmani's ethnicity? The British actor has Pakistani roots.
- Is Saamer Usmani British? Yes, he was born in England, United Kingdom.
- What is Saamer Usmani's religion? The actor practises Islam.
- What is Saamer Usmani's net worth? According to Explore NetWorth, he is estimated to have a net worth of $1.1 million. This information is not from a verified source.
- What movies was Saamer Usmani in? The young British actor has been cast in 23 movies and TV series, including Inventing Anna, The Good Fight and The Ties Between Us.
Saamer Usmani is an actor from the United Kingdom. His fame has skyrocketed over the years for his roles in TV series like What/If, Katy Keene and Inventing Anna.
READ ALSO: Carson Holmes’ biography: age, height, birthday, net worth
Legit.ng recently published Carson Holmes' biography. He is a promising young actor from the United States of America. He became well-known for his role as Three Langmore in the Ozark television series.
Carson Holmes made his acting debut at the age of 13 in 2016. Since then, he has appeared in a number of films and television shows, including Instant Family and The Darkest Minds.
Source: Legit.ng