Saamer Usmani’s biography: age, height, ethnicity, partner

Saamer Usmani is a British actor who began his acting career in 2012. He gained popularity in 2015 when he was cast as Martin in Reign. He also appeared in an episode of Splinter Cell: Blacklist, a video game.

Saamer Usmani attends a WE Refugee fundraiser for the IRC and MOIA at The Cutting Room in New York City.

Source: Getty Images

Saamer Usmani has a growing acting career. He is best known for his appearance in movies and TV shows such as Nikita, Red Blooded and The Mauritanian. The actor is currently in a relationship with Tedra Millan.

Profile summary

Full name Saamer Usmani Gender Male Place of birth United Kingdom Current residence Brooklyn, New York, United States Nationality British Ethnicity Pakistani Religion Islam Sexuality Straight Height in feet 6' Height in centimetres 183 Weight in pounds 176 Weight in kilograms 80 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Relationship status Dating Partner Tedra Millan College London Academy of Music and Dramatic Arts Profession Actor and voice-over artist Net worth $1.1 million Instagram @saamertime

Saamer Usmani’s biography

Saamer Usmani was born in the United Kingdom to Pakistani parents. Saamer Usmani's nationality is British. He was raised in different countries, such as Singapore, Nigeria, Saudi Arabia, and Hong Kong.

Saamer graduated from the London Academy of Music and Dramatic Arts in 2014 after attending high school in Massachusetts.

Career

L-R Sean Kleier, Vondie Curtis Hall, Roslyn Ruff, and Saamer Usmani attend the 2017 Gersh Upfronts Party at The Jane Hotel in New York City.

Source: Getty Images

Saamer made his acting debut in 2012 after appearing in one episode of the TV series The Firm as a Gas Station Attendant. He has since appeared in various films and TV series.

Saamer Usmani's movies and TV shows

According to his IMDb profile, he has 23 acting credits. Some of his upcoming roles include Mr. Raz in the short film We Can Voyage There and Awj in the TV series How to Be Successful Without Hurting Men's Feelings.

Year Movies and TV shows Role Post-production We Can Voyage There Mr Raz Post-production The Three-Body Problem Completed Untitled Marc Cherry/Reba McEntire Project Announced How to Be Successful Without Hurting Men's Feelings Awj 2022 The Accidental Wolf - 2022 Inventing Anna Chase Sikorski 2021 The Good Fight Leopold 2021 The Mauritanian Arjun 2020 Katy Keene Prince Errol Swoon / Prince Eroll 2020 Run Derek 2019 Succession Chris 2019 What/If Avery Watkins 2019 The Other Two Paul Mago 2017 Assassin's Creed: Origins Voice 2017 Killjoys Flik 2017 Red Blooded Tag Fayad 2015-2017 Reign Martin 2015 Chameleon Police Officer 2013 Nikita Hadad 2013 Splinter Cell: Blacklist Soldier 4 - Farsi 2013 The Ties Between Us Alex 2012 Covert Affairs Team Leader 2012 The Firm Gas Station Attendant

Is Saamer Usmani married?

Chase from Inventing Anna does not have a wife, although he is in a relationship with Tedra Millan. Saamer Usmani's partner Tedra is an American actress, director and producer famous for her role in the TV series Tales of the City.

How tall is Saamer Usmani?

Saamer Usmani's height is 6 feet (183 centimetres), and he weighs 176 pounds (80 kilograms). He has black hair and dark brown eyes.

FAQs

Who is Sammer Usmani? He is a British actor who has appeared in various films and TV series. What is Saamer Usmani's age? Unfortunately, the actor is extremely private about his personal life and family. He has not revealed any information about his age or birthday. What is Saamer Usmani's ethnicity? The British actor has Pakistani roots. Is Saamer Usmani British? Yes, he was born in England, United Kingdom. What is Saamer Usmani's religion? The actor practises Islam. What is Saamer Usmani's net worth? According to Explore NetWorth, he is estimated to have a net worth of $1.1 million. This information is not from a verified source. What movies was Saamer Usmani in? The young British actor has been cast in 23 movies and TV series, including Inventing Anna, The Good Fight and The Ties Between Us.

Saamer Usmani is an actor from the United Kingdom. His fame has skyrocketed over the years for his roles in TV series like What/If, Katy Keene and Inventing Anna.

