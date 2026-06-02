Moses Bliss has shared a heartwarming video of a rare encounter with popular cleric Bishop David Oyedepo

The highlight was the gospel singer's swift reaction after coming close to the Winners Chapel founder

The display has, however, stirred up controversy on social media, with netizens sharing diverse opinions

Gospel singer Moses Bliss has sparked conversation on social media after sharing a video showing the moment he met the founder of Living Faith Church Worldwide, also known as Winners’ Chapel, Bishop David Oyedepo.

The video, which was shared on Moses' Instagram page on Monday, June 1, 2026, captured the moment he swiftly knelt to greet one of Nigeria's most influential clergymen before they exchanged pleasantries.

Moses Bliss shares video of his rare encounter with Bishop David Oyedepo. Credit: mosesbliss/oyedepo

Source: Instagram

Fellow gospel singer Dunsin Oyekan, who was also sighted in the video, was acknowledged by Oyedepo, who recently made headlines for his declarations against bandits and their sponsors.

Reacting, Moses, who is popular for his hit song 'Too Faithful,' expressed excitement about meeting Oyedepo, writing in his caption:

“What a remarkable blessing and honor to meet Papa Bishop David Oyedepo. What a man, what an inspiration! I’m so challenged to pursue greater kingdom purpose. Thank you Pastor @officialsteveogah.”

In a related development, Legit.ng reported that Moses Bliss' former signee and singer, Ebuka Songs, while celebrating his birthday on Tuesday, May 12, 2026, mentioned the Spotlite Nation boss among those who were part of his success story in the music industry.

Fans share mixed reactions over how Moses Bliiss greeted Bishop Oyedepo. Credit: mosesbliss/oyedepo

Source: Instagram

In a video, Ebuka appreciated Moses and Spotlite Nation for the support, fellowship, and moments they shared together during their time working together.

The Instagram video showing the moment Moses Bliss met Bishop Oyedepo is below:

Controversy trails Moses Bliss' video with Oyedepo

The video, which has quickly gone viral, has sparked controversy online. While some fans defended Moses Bliss, arguing that he went on his knees out of excitement to meet Oyedepo, whom he respected, others criticised the singer, claiming he idolised the cleric with his action.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions; read them below:

iam_angelamakah commented:

"Kneeling down and bowing should be for only God. Out of respect u can bring down ur shoulders so he can pat on it. I understand his ur spiritual father but don’t shift ur beliefs."

kareemnation88 commented:

"I honor men of God, but I would never bow or make a man an idol! Foolishness."

homarellls commented:

"I’m sure it’s his first time meeting Papa Oyedepo in such a close proximity that he can touch his hand as well. It’s just a sign of HONOUR And RESPECT to a Servant of the Most High God, A Dignified MOG (one of God’s Generals on the Planet Earth)"

kingzaram1 wrote:

"Wetin remain Na to just call this guys God, Africa we are so deluded and so brainwashed."

damiloladipupo said:

"I saw a video today of Taooma kneeling to greet Bovi and another gentleman at an event. Interestingly, the comment section was full of praise for her humility and respect. Yet when Moses Bliss did the same for a 72-year-old elder, people suddenly found reasons to criticize him and type all sorts of nonsense."

avin.rao commented:

"To bow to a man is to blur the sacred line between Creator and creation, to elevate a vessel above the One who fills it. That pastor stands as a servant, not a sovereign."

kwadwomireku400 commented:

"African Christians give respect to their elders. This is culture blinded with humility. Just a posture of respect nothing else. We are not like western countries where elders are disrespected by the younger generation."

Moses Bliss speaks about wife's ailment

Legit.ng reported that Moses Bliss stirred the faith of his fans as a video of what he said about his wife battling an ailment some time ago surfaced online.

According to him, after his wife welcomed their baby, they were still abroad when the illness began.

He noted that he had not shared the testimony anywhere else, as he encouraged the prayer spirit of those he was ministering to.

Proofreading by Funmilayo Aremu, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng