McKenna Grace's relationship timeline: Who has she dated?

McKenna Grace's relationships have sparked growing curiosity as she continues to rise in Hollywood. Over the years, McKenna has been linked to fellow actors, including Mason Thames, Emmett Dorfman and Jacob Tremblay, though she has not publicly confirmed any of these relationships.

McKenna Grace in Madrid, Spain (L). Mckenna Grace in London, England (R). Photo: Joe Maher, Aldara Zarraoa (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

McKenna Grace has mostly kept her love life out of the spotlight.

She has been linked to a few fellow young actors, including Emmett Dorfman and Jacob Tremblay.

More recently, she sparked dating rumours with her Regretting You co-star Mason Thames.

Profile summary

Full name Mckenna Grace Gender Female Date of birth 25 June 2006 Age 19 years old (as of 2025) Zodiac Cancer Place of birth Grapevine, Texas, United States Current residence Los Angeles, California, USA Nationality American Ethnicity White Sexuality Straight Religion Christianity Height in inches 5'1" Height in centimetres 155 Weight in pounds 99 Weight in kilograms 45 Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Blue Father Ross Burge Mother Crystal Grace Relationship status Dating Boyfriend Mason Thames Profession Actress, singer Net worth $2 million Instagram @mckennagraceful

McKenna Grace's relationship timeline: Mason Thames and others

Despite being a famous actress, McKenna Grace has managed to keep most of her romantic relationships out of the spotlight. However, she has been linked to a few personalities in the entertainment industry, most notably Mason Thames.

Mason Thames

Mason Thames and Mckenna Grace at the Incoming House Party | Netflix at Lombardi House on 20 August 2024 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer

Source: Getty Images

McKenna Grace’s rumoured boyfriend, Mason Thames, is an up-and-coming actor and dancer famous for starring as Finney in Scott Derrickson's horror film The Black Phone (2021). He has also starred in For All Mankind (2019) and Evel (2020). The two are co-starring in the upcoming movie adaptation of Regretting You.

Their romance rumour began after a TikTok video of them kissing went viral in April 2025. Since then, they have been spotted in numerous public places, spending time together. On 14 June 2025, they were even photographed walking hand-in-hand in New York City.

Mckenna Grace and Mason Thames at the NBA play-in tournament game between the Miami Heat and the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena on 18 April 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo: Paras Griffin

Source: Getty Images

While neither has officially confirmed a relationship, their on-screen and off-screen chemistry has fuelled the rumours. On 9 December 2024, during an interview with Good Morning America, as stated by ABC News, McKenna shared her excitement about working on Regretting You, stating:

I’m jazzed. I play Clara, and I’m so excited, because a really good friend of mine, Mason Thames, is playing Miller. And you know, it’s a love story, but it’s also about a mother and a daughter and the way that they’re dealing with their grief.

In June 2025, during an interview with Seventeen, Mason also briefly spoke about Grace, saying:

She is one of the most driven people I’ve ever met in my life. Every day I’m on set with her, I just want to be as good as Mckenna. She’s such a sweet person, and getting to do this movie with her is so cool.

Mckenna Grace at the Opening Night of Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Hollywood on 5 September 2024 in Universal City, California. Photo: Rich Polk

Source: Getty Images

Emmett Dorfman and Jacob Tremblay

Before Mason, she was rumoured to have been linked to Emmett Dorfman and Jacob Tremblay, though neither relationship was ever confirmed.

Frequently asked questions

Who is McKenna Grace? She is an American actress and singer best known for her roles in Gifted, The Handmaid’s Tale, and Ghostbusters: Afterlife. Where is McKenna Grace from? She was born in Grapevine, Texas, United States. How old is McKenna Grace? The actress is 19 years old as of 2025. She was born on 25 June 2006. Is McKenna Grace married? The American singer is not married and has never been married before. Who is McKenna Grace dating? As of mid-2025, McKenna Grace is not publicly dating anyone, though she has been rumoured to have been dating her Regretting You co-star Mason Thames since April 2024. Who has McKenna Grace dated? The actress reportedly dated Emmett Dorfman and Jacob Tremblay. What is McKenna Grace's height? She is 5 feet 1 inch or 155 centimetres tall. What is McKenna Grace's net worth? The American dancer has an estimated net worth of $2 million.

McKenna Grace, the talented young actress known for roles in Ghostbusters: Afterlife and The Handmaid’s Tale, has largely kept her romantic life private over the years. However, she has been romantically linked to a couple of people, including fellow actors Emmett Dorfman and Jacob Tremblay. As of 2025, she is rumoured to be dating actor Mason Thames.

Legit.ng published an article about Tony Massarotti's wife. Tony Massarotti is an author and TV talk show host. He is married to Natalie Massarotti. The two have been together for several years and reside in Massachusetts.

While Tony Massarotti is widely known for his career in sports media, he likes to keep his personal life private. He is married, and they are blessed with two children. Find out more about his background, family, and career.

Source: Legit.ng