Paul Okoye has broken his silence following rumours about his relationship with his younger partner, Ivy Ifeoma

The music star shared a heartwarming moment between him and their daughter on social media

Paul's post comes after Ivy went viral over a bold claim she made about her net worth before meeting him

Singer Paul Okoye, aka Rudeboy of the defunct P-Square group, has shared an adorable video of him spending time with his younger partner Ivy Ifeoma's daughter, Imani, amid whispers about their relationship.

Paul, in a post via his Instagram story, shared a short clip of him and his daughter playing basketball indoors.

Paul Okoye shares clip of himself playing basketball with Ivy Ifeoma's daughter. Credit: iamkingrudy/ivyzenny

Source: Instagram

Gushing about his baby girl, the singer simply captioned the clip,

"New baller, Imani Okoye."

The singer's video appears to be a move to shut down rumours about his relationship, as it comes shortly after his partner Ivy sparked conversation on social media with a bold remark she made about her net worth before they met.

In the clip, the influencer advised women not to make marrying a rich man their primary life goal. According to her, while wealth can create opportunities, a woman's focus should be on building her own financial stability.

However, it was not just her advice that got people talking. Many social media users paid close attention to the way she referenced her marriage to Rudeboy, leading to fresh speculation about the state of their relationship.

Speaking during the video, Ivy explained that she had already built a successful life for herself before meeting the music star.

She noted that she was working and earning money from her school days and continued doing so after graduation.

A screenshot of the clip Paul Okoye shared is below:

Paul Okoye enjoys quality time with Ivy Ifeoma's daughter. Credit: iamkingrudy

Source: Instagram

What people said about Paul Okoye's partner Ivy Zenny

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions that have continued to trail her viral video. Read them below:

ihunanya_chiii commented:

"Second wives gives the most advise especially when their entry is suspicious."

helmaqueen1 reacted:

"I’m not sure this girl is truly happy with her decision."

__maya.tom commented:

"This one eye don see Wetin big pass am."

itsemeh__ said:

"You people won’t take the advice now because you are busy judging her, nobody is saying you shouldn’t aspire to marry a wealthy man but don’t also forget that there is a big difference between a rich man and a generous man."

dera_thelma commented:

"Na so Regina take advice us… make young married women try Dey calm down o. If your husband money no be your money, na you sabi o…"

aldi_jakaboyz commented:

"Time will tell, nah here we dey."

Rudeboy and Ivy welcome first child

Legit.ng previously reported that Paul Okoye and his young wife, Ivy Ifeoma, welcomed a baby girl.

On the morning of November 1, 2024, the music star took to his official Instagram page to announce the great news to fans. Paul Okoye, aka Rudeboy, posted an emotional video of his three older kids from his first wife, Anita, doting on his newborn daughter with Ivy Ifeoma.

Source: Legit.ng