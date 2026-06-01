President Bola Tinubu has hosted his Benin Republic counterpart, H.E Romuald Wadagni, at his Bourdillon residence in Lagos on Monday, June 1.

According to Bayo Onanuga, the president's special adviser on information and strategy, Wadagni, who was sworn in on Sunday, May 24, was in Lagos on a private visit to the Nigerian president at his country home.

President Bola Tinubu hosts H.E Romuald Wadagni at his Lagos residence Photo Credit: @officialABAT

Source: Twitter

This is coming months after President Tinubu led the Nigerian military in stopping a military coup in the neighbouring country. The move was based on the then-President Patrice Talon, which happened on December 7 and 8, 2025. During the period, Nigeria deployed fighter jets and troops to the neighbouring country and helped the loyalist forces to restore democratic institutions in the country.

However, the visit of President Romuald Wadagni to his Nigerian counterparts has started generating mixed reactions from Nigerians. Below are some of their comments:

Abiodun took a swipe at President Tinubu's critics:

"Some people are really stupid, ooo. The president received his counterpart from the Benin Republic on security collaborations, and people are still angry about that. Una really gets problems. Why do you people criticise everything good?"

Grace Omigie-Enahoro prayed against the APC and Tinubu's administration:

"You can send help to Benin, but you have refused to help our people in captivity. I prophesy against all of you that mysterious things will begin to happen to the APC coalition that imported terrorists to Islamise our country. God shall bring his judgment upon you all."

Raj_MA criticised the government:

"Nigerian politicians keep their children abroad, where they enjoy security, quality education, and better opportunities, while ordinary Nigerians are left to face insecurity, kidnappings, and hardship at home. If the families of those in power were experiencing the same dangers faced by everyday citizens, perhaps the urgency to fix these problems would be much greater. Stop waiting for influencers to tell you what to think. The reality around you should be enough to guide your judgment."

Oluwatobi Tofunmi commended the president:

"President Bola Ahmed Tinubu continues to demonstrate steady statesmanship and strong West African diplomacy. His engagement with senior Beninese officials, including Hon. Romuald Wadagni’s private visit to his Lagos residence, reflects Nigeria’s commitment to regional stability, economic cooperation, and stronger cross-border relations. This is leadership focused on influence, not isolation."

See the video of Wadagni's visit on X here:

Source: Legit.ng