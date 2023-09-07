How old is Ellie in The Last of Us? Her age in the games and TV show

How old is Ellie in The Last of Us? The game (and its television adaptation) is set in a post-apocalyptic world and follows the journey of various characters as they try to survive in a world devastated by a fungal infection. One of the lead characters, Ellie, is highly driven and sometimes seems wise beyond her years, causing much confusion about what age she is supposed to be.

The Last of Us is a highly acclaimed action-adventure video game series developed by Naughty Dog and published by Sony Computer Entertainment. A mutated fungus in the genus Cordyceps ravages the United States, infecting people and turning them into cannibalistic savages. It follows three main characters: Joel Miller, Ellie Williams, and later, Abby Anderson.

The Last of Us Part I (2013)

The first game in the series introduced players to the characters Joel and Ellie as they make their way across a dangerous and emotionally charged post-apocalyptic United States. Joel is a survivor of the Cordyceps fungus pandemic, which is based on a real-world fungus of the same name.

Ellie is born into the chaos of the ravaging fungus, and her mother, Anne, dies shortly after giving birth to her, leaving the young baby in the care of her closest friend, Marlene. After discovering that Ellie is immune to the fungus, Marlene hands her to Joel.

His task is to escort her safely to another area of the United States, where scientists can study her and find a cure. The first game follows their journey across the United States, portraying how their relationship grows as they tackle challenges on their journey together.

The Last of Us Part II (2020)

The sequel continued the story and introduced players to new characters, including making Ellie the main protagonist, as opposed to Joel in the previous game. It explored themes of revenge and consequences of one's actions in a world of moral ambiguity. The sequel takes players on a journey with Ellie as she seeks revenge against a woman named Abby for an unspeakable act.

How old is Ellie in The Last of Us Part 1?

Ellie is fourteen years old in the first game, as she tells Joel in one of their earlier interactions. The first game's events are set in 2033, twenty years after the first outbreak of the Cordyceps fungus. Working backwards, Ellie was born sometime in the spring of 2019, six years after the first outbreak.

What is Ellie’s age in The Last of Us show?

HBO’s adaptation of the video game keeps most of the things the same. For instance, Ellie is also fourteen in the TV show. However, the timeline in the adventure TV show is different from that of the game.

The show is set in 2023, so the pandemic happened two decades prior, in 2003. Ellie in the TV show was also born six years into the pandemic, which places TV show Ellie’s birthday sometime in 2009.

Ellie was born after the Cordyceps brain infection had ravaged most of the United States in both the TV series and the video game. When Ellie’s mother dies at Ellie’s birth, she entrusts her daughter to Marlene. However, Ellie doesn’t meet Marlene until she is thirteen, but Marlene says she had people watching her all along.

How old is Ellie in The Last of Us Part 2?

The second instalment of the game takes place in 2038, five years after the first part. Therefore, Ellie has just turned nineteen in Part 2. With the timeline of Part 2, Ellie is probably about 21 when the game ends, and she returns to the farmhouse in Wyoming.

How old is Ellie supposed to be in The Last of Us season two? Like in the game, the second season of the TV show will have Ellie as a nineteen-year-old.

Fans were initially concerned that the showrunners would have to wait for the British actor who plays Ellie, Bella Ramsey, to age up into the role for season 2. However, the co-showrunner Craig Mazin confirmed that Bella is already nineteen as of 2023, so the show could proceed without a time gap.

Who plays Ellie in The Last of Us?

In the video game, the character is portrayed by American actress Ashley Johnson. Her performances were recorded using motion capture technology, which was then used for the game’s animations. She also voiced the character in both the first and second instalments of the game.

In the television show, British actor Bella Ramsey plays the character alongside Pedro Pascal, who plays Joel. There were some fans who complained about Bella’s performance in the role, most doing so before even seeing the show. However, despite the backlash, the showrunners were categorical that they intended to keep Bella as Ellie unless Bella chose to step down from the role.

FAQs

How old is Ellie in TLOU? In TLOU Part I, she is fourteen years old. How old is Ellie in The Last of Us 2? In the second part, Ellie is nineteen. How old is Ellie in The Last of Us TV show? As the TV show is adapted from the video game, the character is also fourteen in the show's first season. The showrunner further said that the character will be nineteen in the second season, just like she is in the second part of the video game. When is Ellie’s birthday in The Last of Us? Her birthday is never stated precisely. However, from the timelines in the game, she was born sometime in the spring of 2019 in the video game and sometime in 2009 in the TV show. What is the actor who plays Ellie in The Last of Us? The actor behind the character on the TV show is Bella Ramsey, who turns twenty in September 2023.

How old is Ellie in The Last of Us? She is 14 years old. The character of Ellie Williams is central to the plot of TLOU. Moreover, her journey and experiences raise questions about her age. Although the HBO adaptation of the video game changes a few things, including several key dates, the characters' ages are kept the same, as they are relevant to the plot.

