Most handsome man in the world: top 10 contenders for the title

Although beauty is said to be in the eyes of the beholder, numerous well-known men are captivating due to their physical looks. These men have great personalities, appealing appearances, and sometimes exceptional abilities. Attractive men are sure to turn heads wherever they go. Here is a compilation of the top 10 contenders for the title of most handsome man in the world.

The most handsome man in the world is a title often bestowed upon Hollywood's leading actors. However, many other gorgeous men from all over the world deserve the title. The men on this list are considered the most handsome men on the planet, thanks to their looks, charisma, and great personality. Different publications have ranked these men in lists of the world's most attractive men.

Most handsome man in the world in 2023

When people talk about good looks, they mostly mean women, but the world is full of attractive men as well. These men have been listed in top publications due to their appearance and demeanour. Without further ado, here are the 10 contenders for the name of the most handsome man in the world for 2023.

10. Tom Cruise

Tom Cruise attends Top Gun: Maverick Royal Film Performance at Leicester Square on May 19, 2022, in London, England. Photo: Samir Hussein

Date of birth : 3 July 1962

: 3 July 1962 Age: 60 years old (as of February 2023)

Thomas Cruise Mapother IV, popularly known as Tom Cruise, is an American actor, director, and producer. The New York-born star is one of the richest actors in the world. He has appeared in several great films, including Top Gun, Mission: Impossible, Jerry Maguire, and The Mummy.

Some of his accolades include Empire Award for Best Actor and MTV Generation Award. Tom has also received numerous Golden Globe and Academy Awards nominations. Other than acting, Cruise is also a pilot and a philanthropist.

9. Zac Efron

Zac Efron attends The IMDb Studio at Acura Festival Village on location at The 2019 Sundance Film Festival on January 26, 2019, in Park City, Utah. Photo: Rich Polk

Date of birth : 18 October 1987

: 18 October 1987 Age: 35 years old (as of February 2023)

Zac Efron makes the cut on the list of most handsome men in 2023. Zac began his acting and music career when he was only 11. His professional work started in the early 2000s when he made several appearances as a guest on various TV programs.

Fans have watched him grow on television since High School Musical to The Beach Bum. His toned physique, six-pack, piercing blue eyes, and suave brown hair have turned heads for decades.

8. Chris Evans

Chris Evans attends the world premiere of Netflix's The Gray Man at TCL Chinese Theatre on July 13, 2022, in Hollywood, California. Photo: David Livingston

Date of birth : 13 June 1981

: 13 June 1981 Age: 41 years old (as of February 2023)

Chris Evans is an American actor famous for playing Steve in Captain America in the Marvel comic series. He has worked in other blockbusters such as Fantastic Four and The Red Sea Diving Resort (Human Torch). His accolades include MTV awards, Kids' Choice Awards, and People's Choice Awards, as well as an Academy Awards nomination.

Chris is also one of the highest-paid actors in Hollywood. His blue eyes, killer smile, and friendly nature make him one of the most attractive men on the planet.

7. Justin Trudeau

Canadian Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, leaves 10 Downing Street after meeting British Prime Minister Liz Truss on September 18, 2022, in London, England. Photo: Hollie Adams

Date of birth : 25 December 1971

: 25 December 1971 Age: 51 years old (as of February 2023)

Justin Trudeau is Canada's prime minister and the second youngest prime minister after Joe Clark. Justine was a teacher before he became a politician and is affiliated with the Liberal party. He is married to Sophie Gregoire, and they have three children. The ever-smiling politician has a gorgeous face, a charming demeanour, and a great love for humanity.

6. Idris Elba

Idris Elba attends the 36th Annual Footwear News Achievement Awards at Cipriani South Street on November 30, 2022, in New York City. Photo: Theo Wargo

Date of birth : 6 September 1972

: 6 September 1972 Age: 50 years old (as of February 2023)

Idrissa Akuna Elba OBE is an English actor, RNB singer, and DJ who goes by the name Idris. His famous TV shows and movies include Thor: The Dark World, Avengers: Infinity War, Luther, and The Wire.

Idris is 1.89 metres tall, has a muscular body, exceptional charisma, and magnetic attractiveness. Additionally, he has a beautiful voice and rapping prowess. All these qualities earned him the title S*xiest Man Alive by People Magazine in 2018. He has also appeared in other publications lists as one of the most handsome men in the world.

5. David Beckham

David Beckham attends the Qatar Fashion United by CR Runway show at Stadium 974 on December 16, 2022, in Doha, Qatar. Photo: Robert Cianflone

Date of birth : 2 May 1975

: 2 May 1975 Age: 47 years old (as of February 2023)

David Beckham is one of the most handsome men alive. The former footballer is also regarded as one of the best football players in the world. He was born in the United Kingdom and is married to former Spice Girls pop artist Victoria Beckham, with whom he has four children.

The star scored more than 100 goals while playing for Manchester United, winning 19 major trophies. Beckham is currently the president and co-owner of Inter Miami CF and Salford City. The hunk is 1.8 metres tall.

4. Tom Holland

Tom Holland attends the Spider-Man: Far From Home London photo call at the Tower of London, one of the film's iconic locations, on June 17, 2019, in London, England. Photo by Jeff Spicer

Date of birth : 1 June 1996

: 1 June 1996 Age: 26 years old (as of February 2023)

Thomas Stanley Holland is a famous English actor who started his career early in London. He has appeared in big films such as Avengers: Endgame, Spider-Man in Homecoming, No Way Home Worked, Captain America, Civil War, and Infinity War. These films have earned him a significant amount of following globally.

Some of his accolades include a British Academy Film Award, a Guinness World Record, and Saturn Awards. The British star also made the cut on the Forbes 30 Under 30 Europe list. On top of great acting skills, Holland is one of the finest men in the world.

3. Kim Tae-Hyung

V of BTS during BTS's New Album 'BE (Deluxe Edition)' Release Press Conference at Dongdaemun Design Plaza on November 20, 2020, in Seoul, South Korea. Photo: The Chosunilbo JNS

Date of birth : 30 December 1995

: 30 December 1995 Age: 27 years old (as of February 2023)

Kim Tae-Hyung is a South Korean singer and songwriter. He rose to fame as a member of the BTS boy band, one of the world's most popular bands. The BTS group is a K-pop and R&B with a massive fan base worldwide.

They have received many awards, including Golden Disk Awards, Kpop Awards, and Melon Music Awards. Kim began his music career in 2013 and has written several songs, including Sweet Night 4 O'Clock, Even If I Die It's You, and Scenery. He is the most beautiful man in the world for many.

2. Hrithik Roshan

Indian actor Hrithik Roshan attends the press conference for the 17th edition of the IIFA Awards at the Palace Hotel on June 23, 2016, in Madrid, Spain. Photo: Juan Naharro Gimenez

Date of birth : 10 January 1974

: 10 January 1974 Age: 49 years old (as of 2023)

Hrithik Roshan is a famous Indian actor popular for his dancing abilities. Hrithik was the lead actor in the most popular Bollywood film of all time, Kaho Naa Pyar Hai, in 2000. He was born in Mumbai, Maharashtra, India, and is widely regarded as one of the most attractive men in India.

Hritik's good striking features and beautiful eyes get him compared to a Greek deity. The actor stands at the height of 1.8 meters.

His other credits include Koi Mil Gaya, Krrish, War, Super 30, and Krrish 3. He has been featured on Forbes on the list of top-paid actors numerous times and is active in various charity causes. Roshan married Sussanne Khan in 2000, but the two parted ways in 2014.

1. Robert Pattinson

Robert Pattinson attends "The Batman" World Premiere on March 01, 2022, in New York City. Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris

Date of birth : 13 May 1986

: 13 May 1986 Age: 36 years old (as of February 2023)

Robert Pattinson is the world's most beautiful man, according to several lists. He is a famous Hollywood actor born in London. He rose to stardom when he played Edward Cullen in the Twilight series. Pattinson, a piano pro, is also one of Hollywood's best-paid actors. His best works include Harry Potter, The Lighthouse, The Batman, and Tenet.

Robert is the most attractive man on the earth with a 92.15 per cent perfect face structure. This dashing actor has a wax on display at Madame Tussauds. He appeared on Forbes' list of the world's top 100 most powerful people.

Who is the most handsome man in the world?

Robert Pattinson is the world's most beautiful man in 2023. He is a famous movie star in Hollywood.

The world is full of handsome guys with great physics, piercing eyes, and charming personalities. They are not only handsome but also brilliant and accomplished in their careers. Because of their incredible magnetism, these men have been listed in different magazines around the globe. The above is a list of the top 10 contenders of the most handsome man in the world.

