30 famous people from Florida: Celebs who call this state their home

Florida is a state located in the southeastern region of the United States. Some of the many things attracting people to this beloved state are its ideal climate, ample entertainment opportunities, and diverse and vibrant culture. The state is home to many stars who doing exceptionally well in different fields. Who are some of the most famous people from Florida?

Tiger Woods (L), Eva Mendes (C), and Wilmer Valderrama (R) are among the celebrities who call Florida their home. Photo: Raymond Hall, Donato Sardella, Leon Bennett (modified by author)

Florida is known for its warm climate, beautiful beaches, and diverse geography, attracting many people, including celebrities. The Gulf of Mexico borders it to the west, the Atlantic Ocean to the east, and the states of Alabama and Georgia to the north. If you are looking for a place to unwind or reside, this is the place to go.

Famous people from Florida

There are many celebrities born and raised in Florida. Others were born elsewhere, but they moved to Florida for its ambience and many opportunities.

Wesley Snipes

Wesley Snipes attends the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland in Hollywood, California. Photo: David Livingston

Wesley Trent Snipes has enjoyed a highly successful film career, being involved in both acting and filmmaking and dedicating over four decades to mastering martial arts. He was born and raised in Orlando, Florida, to an engineer and a teacher. Snipes is primarily recognised for his roles in the movies Blade, New Jack City and Demolition Man.

Eva Mendes

Eva Mendes attends Create & Cultivate Los Angeles at Rolling Greens Los Angeles in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Phillip Faraone

Mendes is another product of Florida. She is an actress and model born in Miami, Florida, even though she is currently staying in Australia with her husband. Mendes is well known for her notable roles in popular films such as Training Day, 2 Fast 2 Furious, Hitch, Ghost Rider, and We Own the Night, among others.

Serena Williams

Serena Williams arrives at the 54th Annual NAACP Image Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium in Pasadena, California. Photo: Aaron J. Thornton

Serena Williams hails from Michigan, where she was born and raised. Widely regarded as one of the most accomplished tennis players in history. Serena Williams is among the famous people who live in Florida at Palm Beach Gardens. Her magnificent residence in Palm Beach Gardens spans an impressive 10,000 square feet.

Flo Rida

Flo Rida performs at Fox & Friends Summer Concert Series at Fox News Studios in New York City. Photo: Cindy Ord

Flo Rida is the stage name of Tramar Lacel Dillard, an American rapper and singer. He is a well-known celebrity in the music industry and has achieved significant success in the world of hip-hop and pop music. He gained fame with his debut single Low in 2007, which became a massive hit and topped the charts in multiple countries.

Chris Núñez

TV personality Chris Nunez attends Spike TV's 10th Annual Guys Choice Awards at Sony Pictures Studios in Culver City, California. Photo: Frazer Harrison

Chris Nuñez spent his formative years in Miami, Florida. He is a tattoo lover known for his work as a tattoo artist and a television personality. He gained fame for his role as a judge on the reality TV show Ink Master.

Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande at The Voice performance. Photo: Trae Patton

Ariana Grande is undeniably one of the most famous people from Florida. She has captivated the world with her extraordinary vocal talents and magnetic stage presence. Born in Boca Raton, the pop sensation began her career on Broadway before achieving massive success in the music industry.

Roman Reigns

WWE Superstar Roman Reigns poses backstage. Photo: Todd Owyoung

Roman Reigns, a well-known professional wrestler, is among Florida's famous people. He lives in Tampa with his wife, Galina Becker, and their five children. The WWE wrestler's current residence is valued at approximately $2.43 million, with the exact figure being $2,436,216.

Dwayne Johnson

Dwayne Johnson at the 95th Annual Academy Awards held at Ovation Hollywood in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Gilbert Flores

Dwayne Johnson, famously known as The Rock, was not born in Florida but spent much of his life there. He is a well-established American actor, producer, and former professional wrestler born in Hayward, California, USA. He is known for films such as Black Adam, Jumanji, Fast X, and Moana.

Tiger Woods

Tiger Woods smiles as he is interviewed at The Match: Tiger vs Phil VIP after party at Topgolf Las Vegas in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo: Ethan Miller

Tiger Woods is widely regarded as one of the greatest golfers in history. Tiger Woods is among the celebs that live in Florida, specifically on the prestigious Jupiter Island off the coast of Martin County. He acquired this exquisite property in 2006 for $40 million, currently worth $54 million.

Jimmy Buffet

Jimmy Buffett performs as part of the 23rd Annual Bridge School Benefit at Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View, California. Photo: Tim Mosenfelder

While Jimmy Buffett is primarily known as a musician and songwriter, he's also one of the famous actors from Florida who has appeared in many films and television shows. In addition to his music career, Jimmy Buffett has taken on acting roles, showcasing his versatile talents in films like Jurassic World and Contact.

Brittany Snow

Actress Brittany Snow attends the book signing of “September Letters” at Barnes and Noble at The Grove in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Paul Archuleta

Florida is a hub of many celebrities, including American actress and producer Brittany Snow. She was born on 9 March 1986 in Tampa, Florida, USA. However, she currently lives in a Greenwich Village apartment in New York City. The actress is known for her roles in films like Pitch Perfect and Hairspray.

Pitbull

Pitbull performs during Music Midtown at Piedmont Park in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo: Nykieria Chaney

Armando Christian Pérez (Pitbull) is a famous Floridian from Miami. He is a renowned rapper, singer, and entrepreneur who first came into the limelight following the release of his hit single I Know You Want Me (Calle Ocho). Pitbull's current residence is in the vibrant city of Miami, which has significantly shaped his music and career.

T-Pain

T-Pain in a blue coat during an interview. Photo: Charles Sykes

T-Pain, a Grammy award-winning rapper, platinum record producer, and the creator of Nappy Boy Entertainment, hails from Tallahassee, Florida. He has also won multiple BET Hip-Hop Awards, including Best Hip-Hop Video and Best Collabo. The rapper is among Florida celebrities recognised for his unique use of Auto-Tune and his significant contributions to the music industry.

Stephen Root

Actor Stephen Root visits SiriusXM Studios in New York City. Photo: Slaven Vlasic

Stephen Root is a famous person from Florida who has left an indelible mark on the film industry. Born in Sarasota, Florida, this talented actor has graced both the big and small screens with his remarkable performances. With a decades-long career, Stephen Root has showcased his acting skills by starring in films like Office Space and Lousy Carter.

Venus Williams

Venus Williams waits for a serve during the Venus Williams vs Mónica Puig Exhibition Match at Coliseo de Puerto Rico José Miguel Agrelot in San Juan, Puerto Rico. Photo: Gladys Vega

Venus Williams is a well-known American professional tennis player and sister to Serena Williams. She is one of the famous people that live in Florida. Throughout her career, Venus Williams has achieved numerous accolades and Grand Slam titles, including Wimbledon, the US Open, the French Open, and the Australian Open.

Julio Iglesias

Julio Iglesias is seen in Marbella, Spain. Photo: Europa Press

Julio Iglesias is among the celebrated celebrities who live in Florida, adding a touch of international allure to the Sunshine State. The Spanish-born crooner, known for his soulful and romantic ballads, has found his home in the vibrant city of Miami.

Sara Blakely

Spanx Founder Sara Blakely speaks onstage during day 3 of the Fast Company Innovation Festival at 92nd Street Y in New York City. Photo: Bennett Raglin

Sara Blakely, the founder of Spanx, was born in Clearwater, Florida, on 27 February 1971. Blakely's ties to the state began with her upbringing in the Sunshine State, where she spent her formative years. Her Florida roots are integral to her personal history, and she constantly connects with the state.

Ariana Madix

Ariana Madix is seen in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Bauer-Griffin

Ariana Madix is among the most famous Floridians who have made a name for themselves in the entertainment world. Born in Melbourne, Florida, Ariana has become a well-known figure through her appearances on reality TV, particularly as a cast member on the popular show Vanderpump Rules.

Ashley Greene

Ashley Greene attends the 2023 WIF (Women In Film) Oscar Party at NeueHouse Los Angeles in Hollywood, California. Photo: Arturo Holmes

Ashley Michele Greene is among Florida's famous people born in Jacksonville, Florida. She is an American actress best known for her role as Alice Cullen in the Twilight film series. She has also appeared in other television series and films, such as Step Up High Water.

Shaquille O'Neal

Shaquille O'Neal attends the debut of Shaq's Fantasy Lab Las Vegas at the Fashion Show Mall in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo: Gabe Ginsberg

Shaquille O'Neal, a former NBA player and sports analyst, established his stunning residence in the charming town of Windermere, Florida, before selling his mega-mansion for $11 million. Shaquille O'Neal played for six teams in the NBA, including the Miami Heat and Los Angeles Lakers.

Josh Gad

Josh Gad attends "In Conversation With Josh Horowitz" at 92nd Street Y in New York City. Photo: Rob Kim

Josh Gad, a famous person from Florida, has become a beloved figure in the entertainment world. Born in Hollywood, Florida, he's known for his exceptional talents as an actor, comedian, and voice artist. He has starred in projects like Beauty and the Beast and Frozen.

Bella Thorne

Bella Thorne is seen in Paris, France. Photo: Rachpoot

The list of Florida celebrities cannot be conclusive without mentioning actress and singer Bella Thorne. She was born in Pembroke Pines, Florida, as Annabella Avery Thorne. Bella is known for her work in the entertainment industry, having been featured in movies like Shake It Up, The DUFF, Blended, and Midnight Sun.

Carla Gugino

Carla Gugino attends the opening ceremony during the 4th Canneseries Festival in Cannes, France. Photo: Stephane Cardinale - Corbis

Carla is a Floridan-born celebrity hailing from Sarasota, Florida. She has earned recognition for her talent and versatility, appearing in various roles in movies like Sin City, Watchmen, San Andreas, and The Haunting of Hill House.

Wilmer Valderrama

Wilmer Valderrama speaks onstage at the 27th Annual Webby Awards in New York City. Photo: Dave Kotinsky

Wilmer Valderrama, known for his notable acting career, is one of the many celebrities from Florida. Although he was born in Miami, Florida, in 1980, his influence transcends state boundaries. Valderrama's breakthrough role as Fez in the popular TV series That 70s Show catapulted him to fame.

Vanilla Ice

Ron Van Winkle, aka "Vanilla Ice", attends The 37th Fort Lauderdale International Film Festival Opening Night at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida. Photo: Desiree Navarro

Vanilla Ice, whose real name is Robert Matthew Van Winkle, is an American rapper, actor, and television personality. His music career started in Florida, planting firm roots in the area. He remains a notable personality with a career spanning over a decade.

Delta Burke

Actress Delta Burke poses in the press room at the 2017 Creative Arts Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Matthew Simmons

Delta Burke is another celebrity born in Orlando, Florida, USA. She is a well-known actress and film producer who won a talent scholarship for representing Florida in the Miss America Pageant. She has starred in several TV movies and series, including Designing Women, What Women Want, and Women of the House.

Amanda Bearse

Amanda Bearse attends the Los Angeles Premiere of Universal Pictures' "Bros" at Regal LA Live in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Jerod Harris

Amanda Bearse is one of the accomplished female celebrities from Florida who has impacted the entertainment industry. Born in Winter Park, Florida, she is best known for her role as Marcy Rhoades/D'Arcy on the popular television series Married... with Children. Besides acting, Amanda is an accomplished director and producer.

Faye Dunaway

US actress Faye Dunaway during the Cinema For Peace International Committee & Nominee Dinner at China Club in Berlin, Germany. Photo: Isa Foltin

Originating from the town of Bascom in the Florida panhandle, Faye Dunaway has won numerous accolades throughout her extensive five-decade-long acting career. Her journey commenced on the stages of Broadway before propelling her to stardom with the iconic role of Bonnie Parker in Bonnie and Clyde.

Rita Rudner

Rita Rudner celebrates her birthday and a new show at Harrah's Las Vegas by riding The High Roller at the LINQ in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo: Denise Truscello

Rita Rudner is an American comedian, actress, and writer born in Miami, Florida, USA. She made her acting debut in 1988 when she appeared as Pam in the famous film The Wrong Guys. She has since appeared in various films and TV shows, including Melissa & Joey, Love Hurts, and Hollywood Off-Ramp.

Carrot Top

Comedian Carrot Top attends Imagine Dragons' fifth annual Gala benefiting families affected by pediatric cancer at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo: Gabe Ginsberg

Scott Thompson is a comedian, actor, and prop comic known for his distinctive appearance, red hair, and use of props in his comedy routines. He was born in Rockledge, Florida. Carrot Top's early life and upbringing were in Florida, and he attended Florida Atlantic University before launching his comedy career.

The list of famous people from Florida is endless. It features stars like former NBA player Shaquille O'Neal and actors and actresses like Wesley Snipes and Amanda Bearse. Florida's attractiveness is constantly inviting these celebrities aboard, making it a home for many celebrities.

