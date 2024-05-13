The African Magic Viewers Choice Award (AMVCA) is regarded by many within the Sub-Saharan West Africa region as the highest level of recognition for entertainers

Saturday 11, 2024, was its 10th edition, and it was glorious in all its parts as some of Nigeria's foremost actors, filmmakers, directions, and digital creators gathered to celebrate themselves

It was a massive night for the Amazon original Breath of Life as it made a scoop of some of the biggest accolades on the night

The Nigerian movie industry is regarded by many as one of the fastest-growing real sectors in the country, with billions of dollars invested in it annually.

Since the last AMVCA, Nollywood has seen its box office record smashed. It witnessed its first N1 billion movie, with multiple epic Netflix originals, while many continue to Japa to Amazon.

The AMVCA 10th edition: The hits, misses and everything in-between.

Source: Instagram

After a long week of different activities, from the cultural night on Friday 10 to the main event on Saturday 11, 2024, it was premium entertainment and many hits with few misses. In all, it was a tremendous improvement compared to the horror show in 2023.

Legit.ng was at the cultural night and the main event on Saturday to cover it all. Without further ado, let's get the camera rolling.

Segun Johnson's performance on Friday

The party rocker and performer Segun Johnson was one of the highlights of the Cultural nights, apart from the fact that the Akpofure siblings won a million naira each as the best-dressed couple in their native attires.

Neo channelled the inner Olu of Warri in him and killed it. His cousin Venita was his partner on the night; she was gorgeous.

But they weren't the night's highlights as Segun Johnson showed again why he is regarded as the new face of Lagos parties.

His energetic performances, rhymes, and proper band music were show-killers. BBNaija star Saga couldn't get enough of Segun Johnson.

Layi Wasabi is no longer an emerging force

Barely 12 months after winning the TrendUpp awards as the Emerging Force in digital content creation, Layi Wasabi won big at the AMVCA.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that when Layi won the TrendUpp award, he warned everyone that he was coming for it all.

Well, it didn't take him long; he has finally displaced Sabinus as Nigeria's number skit maker and digital comic.

N1bn movie, Funke Akindele snubbed again

Nigeria filmmaker and actress Funke Akindele recently made history as the producer of Nollywood's highest-grossing box office movie.

She was also a lead character in the movie A Tribe Called Judah, which earned her a nomination for best actress at the AMVCA.

This is the second year consecutively she would be nominated for the award of best actress, which continues to elude her.

Funke Akindele has never won the best actress award in Nollywood at either the AMVCA or AMAA awards or any major Nigerian award show. Last year, Osas Ighodaro won it, and this year, Kehinde Bankole.

However, there were fewer complaints this year compared to the last one.

A Night for Breath of Life

The movie Breath of Life made history on Saturday night as it made a fantastic scoop across multiple categories and very few mutters were made about it's achievement.

From Wale Ojo been named the best actor in Nigeria and West Africa to Breath of Life winning the movie of the year.

Breath of Life definitely stole the breath of many as it made a clean scoop in the trailblazers category to best supporting actress.

But that was not enough it's director was also recognised. We could easily say the AMVCA the 10 edition was a night for a Breath of Life.

Hits and misses

The 2024 show is probably the most organised AMVCAs we've seen in a long time. The show started right on cue and ended just a few minutes later than promised, but it was a mile off the horror show of 2023.

This year, we didn't witness power outages, microphones going off, or award winners being cut short during their speeches.

One of the hits of this year was the ritualist on stage, who was given the power to send award winners off stage when they overstayed their allotted time. It was a nice concept, and it worked.

The mixed performances from Adekunle Gold, Awilo Longomba, and KCee wrap up the show, which was also a major highlight. It was a perfect mix of Gen Z and the millennials: big ups, AMVCA. Congratulations on a successful 10th edition and 10 more years. We pray for you.

