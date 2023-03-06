Jimmy smacks’ biography: age, height, birthday, net worth

Jimmy Smacks is an established content creator and online marketer from the United States of America. The internet sensation has gained immense fame on various social media platforms. Additionally, he is well known to many as an adult content creator.

Jimmy Smacks has garnered a vast following on Instagram, where he shares entertaining content with his followers. His fame on Instagram and OnlyFans keeps growing every day because his supporters love what he is doing.

Profile summary

Full name Jimmy Smacks Gender Male Date of birth 16 December 1990 Age 32 years (as of March 2023) Zodiac sign Sagittarius Place of birth Harlem, New York, United States of America Current residence Miami, Florida, United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'11'' Height in centimetres 180 Weight in pounds 141 Weight in kilograms 64 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Father Justice Stewart Siblings 2 Relationship status Single Profession Content creator, businessman Net worth $2 million Instagram @jimmy_smacks

Jimmy Smacks’ bio

He was born on 16 December 1990 in Harlem, New York City, United States of America. His father is Justice Steward. The internet sensation has two siblings, Tamesha Edmonds and Milan Belle. He is an American national of African-American ethnicity.

How old is Jimmy Smacks?

The American social media star is 32 years old as of 2023. When is Jimmy Smacks’ birthday? He celebrates his birthday on 16 December each year. His zodiac sign is Sagittarius.

What does Jimmy Smacks do for a living?

He is a social media personality and online marketer. However, he revealed that he used to sell dr*gs before he began working as an online marketer. He started doing online marketing due to some of his big role models like Pharrell, Jay-Z and A$AP Rocky. He has also engaged in network marketing, but did not succeed.

He came into the limelight after he started posting on social media. He has amassed an extensive following on Instagram. The entertainer shares videos and photos with famous personalities like Cardi B and Ekaterina Lisina. As of this writing, he has over 1.5 million followers on the platform. The entertainer is also renowned on Twitter, with over 78 thousand followers.

He is also famous on OnlyFans, where he posts adult content. The internet sensation is one of the most-watched content creators on the platform. He has over 338 thousand fans and videos with over 118 thousand likes. Lastly, he is a brand ambassador.

What is Jimmy Smacks’ net worth?

His net worth is alleged to be $2 million. He earns money from his social media endeavours. For instance, his content on OnlyFans gets many views. Additionally, he earns from product endorsements.

Is Jimmy Smacks dating anyone?

No, he is single. However, the internet sensation has dated Katrina Laverne Taylor, a rapper. The two dated in 2019 and ended their relationship in 2020. He has also been in a relationship with Mariah Lynn, known for Love & HipHop: New York.

He is presently single, and according to a video on YouTube, he is not in a relationship because he is not ready for it because of his career. He said,

To be honest…I feel like I am not ready to be in a relationship. As much as I want one, I feel like my lifestyle and my goals and what I am trying to reach, I don’t think that a woman can handle it.

What is Jimmy Smacks’ height?

The social media influencer stands at the height of 5 feet 11 inches or 180 centimetres. He has a body weight of approximately 141 pounds or 64 kilograms.

Jimmy Smacks’ fast facts

Who is Jimmy Smacks? He is an American social media influencer well-known for posting content on his OnlyFans account. Where is Jimmy Smacks from? He hails from Harlem, New York City, United States of America. What is Jimmy Smacks’ age? The social media influencer is 32 years old as of 2023. How tall is Jimmy Smacks? He is 5 feet 11 inches tall or 180 centimetres. What is Jimmy Smacks’ nationality? His nationality is American How much is Jimmy Smacks' worth? The internet sensation’s net worth is alleged to be $2 million.

Jimmy Smacks is an American social media star who has gained immense popularity on Instagram, where he shares entertaining videos. He is also famous as an adult content creator with a significant following on OnlyFans.

