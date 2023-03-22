Darkoo’s biography: age, real name, gender, net worth, label

Darkoo is a young Nigerian-born British rapper, singer and songwriter. She first gained public recognition in 2019 after releasing her hit song Gangsta. She is also known for her other songs, such as Gas Station, Weh You Did Deh? and Bad From Early. The musician is currently signed to a British record label called Atlantic Records UK.

Darkoo started releasing music at the age of 15. She has bagged various awards, including the 2020 Best Female Act at the Music of Black Origin (MOBO) Awards. She has collaborated with other famous rappers such as One Acen, Hardy Caprio, Black Sherif, Unknown T and many more.

Full name Oluwafisayo Isa Popular as Darkoo Gender Female Date of birth 19 September 2001 Age 21 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Virgo Place of birth Yaba, Lagos, Nigeria Current residence London, United Kingdom Nationality British Ethnicity Black Religion Christianity Sexuality Bi Height in inches 5’6’’ Height in centimetres 167 Weight in pounds 121 Weight in kilograms 55 Hair colour Black Eye colour Black Relationship status Single Profession Rapper, singer, songwriter Net worth $200,000 – $500,000 Instagram @darkoo

Darkoo’s biography

The young entertainer was born and raised by her Nigerian parents in their apartment in in Yaba, Lagos, Nigeria. Darkoo’s real name is Oluwafisayo Isa. Her nickname is Fisayo, and some of her friends call her Drippo. What is Darkoo’s nationality? She is a Nigerian of British nationality. She belongs to the Yoruba tribe and hails from the South-West part of Nigeria.

In 2008, she emigrated to the United Kingdom with her family when she was seven. The musician completed her elementary and high school education in London, United Kingdom. She graduated from high school in 2018.

When was Darkoo born?

The Nigerian-born British songwriter was born on 19 September 2001. How old is Darkoo the rapper? She is 21 years old as of 2023. Her zodiac sign is Virgo.

Career highlights

The young entertainer started producing music when she was still in high school. She started as a drill rapper and has been inspired by the UK grime and drill scene. The rapper garnered massive recognition in the entertainment industry when she was eighteen years old after releasing the single Gangsta (2019) featuring the British rapper One Acen.

The Gangsta hit song gained popularity on TikTok before debuting at number 34 on the Official Singles Chart in November 2019. In less than a year, the song amassed thousands of streams, getting number 22 on the Official Singles Chart in January 2020.

The British songwriter dropped yet another hit titled Juicy featuring Hardy Caprio in 2020, which was also received well. The hit song climbed to number 62 on the Official Singles Chart. In April, Darkoo also took part in producing the Body remix by Russ Millions and Tion Wayne, making it top the Official Singles Chart in 2021.

In February 2022, the young rapper collaborated with the Ghanaian rapper Black Sherif in releasing another hit song, Always. Since her debut, she has collaborated with artists such as Curtis J, Davido, Blanco, Mulla Stackz, TSB, Shadz, and Br3nya.

She has bagged awards, such as the 2020 Song Of The Year category for her single Gangsta, the 2020 Best Female Act at the MOBO Awards, and the 2020 Best New Act at the MOBO Awards.

The songwriter uploads her songs on her self-titled YouTube channel. There, she boasts over 177 thousand subscribers. She also uses her Instagram account to share her music video clips and photos. She has over 273 thousand subscribers on the platform.

What is Darkoo’s net worth?

The Nigerian-born British rapper has an alleged net worth ranging between $200k – $500k. Her net worth is primarily attributed to earnings from her music career.

Darkoo's gender and sexuality

Fans often speculate on the subject of the rapper's gender and sexuality. The artist herself prefers not to attach labels to herself when it comes to her gender identity:

I always say, ‘don’t over complicate me’. Like, I’m different, but don’t look too deep in it. It’s literally just me being me in different, I wouldn’t say forms, just different looks, different hairstyles, different outfits. Still, me being me.

As for her dating preferences, she is equally as ambiguous. In the remix for the track titled Body she raps "swing both ways so bring your lady". She also had a video on her channel where she went on blind dates with 3 men and 3 women.

Darkoo is known to have been in a relationship with a woman named Diva Domingos. It is unclear whether the two are still together.

What is Darko’s height?

The songwriter stands at 5 feet 6 inches (167 centimetres) tall. She weighs approximately 121 pounds (55 kilograms).

Fast facts about Darkoo

What is Darkoo’s real name? The young rapper’s real name is Oluwafisayo Isa. Is Darkoo a Nigerian? She was born in Nigeria but has British nationality. What genre is Darkoo? The young rapper mainly focuses on hip-hop and rap music. What is Darkoo’s age? She is 21 years old as of 2023. What is Darkoo’s gender? The Nigerian-born British rapper is female. How tall is Darkoo? The songwriter stands at 5 feet 6 inches or 167 centimetres tall. What label is Darkoo signed to? She is currently signed under the British record label called Atlantic Records UK. What is Darkoo’s net worth? She has an alleged net worth of $200k – $500k.

Darkoo, born Oluwafisayo Isa, is a young rapper who has made a name for herself in the music industry with her unique blend of drill music, hip-hop and rap. She first gained public attention after releasing her hit single Gangsta in 2019.

