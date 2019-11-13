50+ funny roses are red, violets are blue jokes, poems and memes

A couple of funny roses are red, violets are blue jokes can help you break the ice at a a party or event. These jokes can also lighten the mood when having conversations with strangers. One lovely thing about such jokes is their simplicity. Enjoy reading the hilarious roses are red, violets are blue jokes, poems and memes below.

People have used the roses are red, violets are blue rhyme for centuries. Nevertheless, it always sounds trendy in every generation, and many now use it when sharing romantic messages, cracking jokes, and making memes.

Funny roses are red, violets are blue jokes

A sense of humor can improve your mental and physical health and attractiveness. When interacting with people, tell them some jokes to create a more positive communication. All you need to do is consider the level of closeness and the nature of your relationship with them when picking jokes. Here are some lovely roses are red, violets are blue funny jokes to make people laugh:

Roses are red, violets are blue, the sugar box gets empty, just like your head.

Roses are red, violets are blue, when I do the dishes, I just think of you.

Roses are red, violets are blue, all poems rhyme but this one does not.

Roses are red, violets are blue, you’ve overcooked the pasta, now it is all glue.

Roses are red, violets are blue, just tell me you love me, or I’ll find someone new.

Roses are red, violets are blue, I could go naming colors but just do not want to.

Roses are red, violets are blue, God made all people beautiful except for you.

Roses are red, violets are blue, leaves are green; this is the best picture of us.

Roses are red, violets are blue, get out of my house, because who the hell are you?!

Roses are red, violets are blue, you are unbearable, but I still love you.

Roses are red, violets are blue, your webcam is on, I am watching you!

Roses are red, violets are blue, I thought it was styling gel, but it was some glue.

Roses are red, violets are blue, this is the idea of my new tattoo.

Roses are red, violets are blue, you snore when you sleep, but I still love you.

Roses are red, violets are blue, if the walking dead are coming, I will run faster than you.

Roses are red, violets are blue, I am eating right now because I have nothing to do.

Roses are red, violets are blue, daffodils are red, the garden is on fire!

Roses are red, there is nothing new, but violets are violet, not the least hint of blue!

Flowers are white, and so is my wine. Refill my wine glass, and I will be just fine.

Cherries are red, pizza sauce is, too. I bought a large one, and I’m not sharing with you.

Roses are red, violets are blue, orchids are too expensive, will dandelions do?

Roses are red, violets are blue, I would think I was ugly, but then I saw you.

Roses are red, violets are blue, there are so many ways I would like to kill you.

Roses are red, violets are blue, I tried to kiss her, but she did Kung-Fu.

Roses are red, violets are blue, staying home is cheaper than a dinner for two.

Roses are red, violets are blue, if I have warts, soon you’ll have them, too!

Funny Roses are red, violets are blue pick up lines

Beginning a conversation with a stranger or your crush can be intimidating, but these funny and cute roses are red, violets are blue pick up lines are a great way to break the ice:

Roses are red, violets are blue, if I were you, I would fall for me too!

Roses are red, violets are blue, I’d love to take you out and show you what a gentleman can do.

Tulips are expensive, violets are cheaper. I left you silent voicemails, but don’t call me a creep.

Roses are red, violets are blue, I don’t need a fancy pickup line, all I need is you.

Roses are red, violets are blue, sugar is sweet, and so are you.

Roses are red, violets are blue, give me your number so I can call you.

Roses are red, violets are blue, allergic to flowers? Sorry for you.

Roses are red, violets are blue, I’m not a poet, but I think you’re cute.

Roses are red, violets are blue, I’m not a scientist, but I think we have chemistry.

Roses are red, violets are blue, I was born with brains, but where were you?

Roses are red, violets are blue, are you a magician? Everyone disappears when I look at you.

Roses are red, violets are blue, I’m not a psychic, but I see a future with you.

Roses are red, violets are blue, if loving you is a crime, I’ll gladly do the time.

Roses are red, violets are blue, I am no good at poetry, just want you to go for dinner with me.

Roses are red, violets are blue, we kissed last night, forgot to tell you I have flu.

Roses are red, violets are blue, I’ve been staring at you hoping you’ll notice me too.

Roses are red, violets are blue, I never believed in love at first sight until I saw you.

Roses are red, violets are blue, you’re the one that I want, and I hope you want me too.

Roses are red, my name is Dave, this poem makes no sense.

Roses are red, violets are blue, are you a light switch? You turn me on every time I see you.

Roses are red, violets are blue, I think about you all day but don’t even know your name.

Roses are red, violets are blue, I must be a snowflake because I’ve fallen for you.

Roses are red, violets are blue, I an not a photographer, but I can picture us together.

Roses are red, violets are blue, I’d love to take you out and buy you a drink or two.

Roses are red, violets are blue, we have no mutual friends, so who the hell are you?

Roses are red, violets are blue, I am not a superhero, but can be your knight in shining armor.

Roses are red, violets are blue, I don’t need a compass to find my way to your heart.

Roses are red, violets are blue, I have three other girls if my Valentine is not you.

Funny roses are red, violets are blue poems

Practically all roses are red, violets are blue funny poems have the same beginning. The ending always changes to create an unexpected or ridiculous outcome. Basically, you can add any end that matches the situation and the sense of humor your audience possesses. Here are some cute red, violets are blue poems to share with people:

Roses are red, violets are blue, white wine costs less than a dinner for two.

Roses are red, violets are blue, there’s always someone who’s better than you.

Roses are red, violets are blue, coffee is bitter, and so are you.

Roses are red, violets are blue you’re a psycho but I still love you.

Roses are red, violets are blue, I have five fingers, the middle one’s for you.

Arsenal are red, Chelsea are blue, they hate Spurs and West ham do too.

Roses are red, violets are blue, I am obsessed, and I’m stalking you!

Roses are red, violets are blue, if you were a song, you’d be my favorite melody.

Roses are red, and violets are blue, you always say you are cute, but not in my view.

Roses are red, violets are blue, I don’t like sand. It’s coarse, rough, and irritating too.

Roses are red, violets are blue, pros use Gmail, nerds use Yahoo.

Roses are red, violets are blue, if I were a plant, I’d want you to be my sunshine.

Roses are red, violets are blue, if you were a candy, you’d be my sweet addiction.

Roses are red, violets are blue, I’m allergic to flowers, achoo!

Roses are red, relationships are tough, the reason I love you, is we hate the same stuff.

Roses are red, that much is true, but violets are purple, not bloody blue.

Roses are red, violets are blue, please keep your flowers and your poems too.

Roses are red, violets are blue, I’m unoriginal, this is all I can do.

Roses are red, violets are blue, these jokes are getting old, and so are you.

Roses are red, violets are blue, that’s what they say, but it just isn’t true.

Roses are red, and violets are blue, they smell nice, unlike you.

Funny roses are red, violets are blue memes

If you are into inventing roses are red violets are blue poems, memes, or jokes, ensure they have a ridiculous ending to make them sound funnier. Check out several funny roses are red, violets are blue memes below:

The meme means whoever the man calls on Valentine's Day, 14th February, is the woman he loves, while the one he calls before or after that special day is the side chick.

The meme means society believes single people are lonely and sad. On the contrary, many single people are just as happy as their coupled peers. They can have more time for themselves and focus on their goals without anyone dictating their actions.

Your husband or boyfriend should not buy gifts for other women except his daughter, mother, sister, close female relatives like cousins, and you. The meme cautions men who buy gifts for other women behind their girlfriends' or spouses' backs. The women they pursue, date, or marry secretly might someday spill the beans to their girlfriends or spouses.

The meme implies Valentine's Day may be less problematic for singles than those in romantic relationships. So, single people should appreciate their lives and avoid comparing themselves with married people and those in relationships. Often, couples feel pressured to give gifts or surprise their partners on Valentine's Day, which could backfire and make them unhappy.

The meme is for stray cats that enter people's houses through the windows when no one is watching. These cats may have been abandoned by their owners or were born on the streets with no one to care for them. Therefore, they enter people's homes to seek food and shelter.

What is the original poem roses are red and violets are blue?

The original poem is Edmund Spenser's epic The Faerie Queen poem of 1590, while the modern and standard version is found in Gammer Gurton's Garland, a 1784 collection of English nursery rhymes.

What is the original poem of roses are red?

The roses are red violets are blue rhyme builds on poetic conventions traceable as far back as Edmund Spenser's epic The Faerie Queen of 1590, which goes:

It was upon a Sommers shiny day,

When Titan faire his beams did display,

In a fresh fountain, far from all men's view,

She bathed her brest, the boyling heat t'allay;

She bathed with roses red, and violets blue,

And all the sweetest flowers, that in the forest grew.

The modern and standard version of the roses are red violets are blue is found in Gammer Gurton's Garland, a 1784 collection of English nursery rhymes. It goes:

The rose is red, the violet's blue,

The honey's sweet, and so are you.

Thou are my love and I am thine;

I drew thee to my Valentine:

The lot was cast and then I drew,

And Fortune said it should be you.

What is the rhyme violets are blue?

Roses are red, violets are blue, honey is sweet, and so are you — is a world-famous poem that echoes the beauty of romance. The poem is about a man giving a red rose to his lover.

What is the meaning of roses are red and violets are blue?

Red roses represent romantic love and passion, while violets symbolize endless love, devotion, loyalty, faithfulness, and remembrance.

Why does the poem say violets are blue?

Roses are red; violets are blue, which means some types of violets are known as the blue violets. Violets come in different colors: blue, purple, white, yellow, or deep green, just like roses are red, blue, pink, orange, and even black.

Why are the violets blue if the roses are red?

Violets represent modesty, humble love, and dignity. The blue variety symbolizes love and faithfulness; thus, violets are considered blue in the phrase "roses are red, violets are blue."

After reading this piece, you might have learned what funny roses are red, violets are blue jokes, poems, and memes are. You can now compose a couple to entertain your friends, family, and strangers.

