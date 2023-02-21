Tayo Ricci’s biography: age, height, net worth, is he single?

Tayo Ricci is an Australian-American content creator, Instagram model, and singer. He shares his shirtless pictures on Instagram, where he refers to himself as the "CEO of shirtless." He has also ventured into the music industry and has released songs such as Party Girls, Hate This City, and Want Me Too.

Tayo Ricci began showing interest in entertainment when he was eight, and he could dance, beatbox, and rap popular songs. He is now an established entertainer, having released multiple songs and captivated many people on social media with engaging content.

Full name Matteo Samuel Ricciuti Nickname Tayo Rucci Gender Male Date of birth 4 March 1997 Age 26 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Pisces Place of birth Melbourne, Victoria, Australia Current residence Los Angeles, California, USA Nationality Australian-American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'10" Height in centimetres 178 Weight in pounds 159 Weight in kilograms 72 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Green Relationship status Single Profession Singer, social media influencer, model Net worth $2.5 million Instagram @tayoricci

Tayo Ricci’s biography

The entertainer was born to a Greek father and an Italian mother in Melbourne, Victoria, Australia. Tayo Ricci’s dad occasionally appears in his videos.

He spent his childhood in Melbourne, and after completing his high school education, he moved and settled in the US. He is an Australian-American national of mixed ethnicity and currently resides in Los Angeles, California, USA.

How old is Tayo Ricci?

The social media influencer is 26 years old as of 2023. He was born on 4 March 1997. His zodiac sign is Pisces.

What does Tayo Ricci do for a living?

Tayo is a singer, social media influencer, and model. He is an Instagram model known for sharing his shirtless and lifestyle pictures with more than 330 thousand followers on the platform as of writing. He also uses the platform to give updates about his music career and endorse various brands.

He has a self-titled YouTube channel with 223 thousand subscribers as of writing, created on 27 May 2015. He uploads his music video on the channel and shares numerous entertaining YouTube shorts. Tayo was also popular on TikTok with lots of engaging content until his account on the platform was suspended.

Tayo Ricci’s songs

He is a singer and songwriter and has released several songs. Here is a list of some of Tayo’s hits.

Party Girls

Hate This City

Sonic

Want Me Too

Trippin

Let It Go For Tonight

Burn My Mind

What is Tayo Ricci’s net worth?

The singer’s net worth is alleged to be $2.5 million. He makes his money from social media entertainment and brand endorsements. He also earns from his music career.

Is Tayo Ricci gay?

In most of his social media pictures, the talented model is seen in the company of male friends, and as a result, there has been speculation that he might be gay. When asked how gay he is by Mario Adrion, he answered that he is a 2/10.

Is Tayo Ricci single? The entertainer is seemingly not in a relationship with anyone at the moment.

How tall is Tayo Ricci?

The Party Girls singer stands at 5 feet 10 inches (178 centimetres) tall. His weight is estimated to be 159 pounds (72 kilograms).

Fast facts about Tayo Ricci

What is Tayo Ricci’s age? He is 26 years old as of 2023. He marks his birthday on 4 March yearly and was born in 1997. What is Tayo Ricci’s nationality? He is an Australian-American of mixed ethnicity. Where does Tayo Ricci live? He resides in Los Angeles, California, USA, but was born and raised in Melbourne, Victoria, Australia. What is Tayo Ricci's occupation? He is a singer, songwriter, model, and social media influencer. How much is Tayo Ricci worth? The Los Angeles-based entertainer’s net worth is alleged to be approximately $2.5 million. Does Tayo Ricci have a wife? No, he is not married and is seemingly not dating anyone. What is Tayo Ricci’s height? His height is 5 feet 10 inches (178 centimetres).

At a young age, Tayo Ricci was interested in entertainment and currently thrives in the US as a singer and online content creator. The seemingly single entertainer enjoys a massive following on social media, especially on Instagram, where he shares modelling shots. He is from Australia but now lives in Los Angeles, California, USA.

