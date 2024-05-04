Andrew Dice Clay's net worth, age, height, spouse, what happened to him?

Andrew Clay Silverstein is a renowned American stand-up comedian, actor and producer. He rose to fame in the 1980s as The Diceman. His career as a stand-up comedian took off in 1990 when he sold out Madison Square Garden for two consecutive nights, a groundbreaking achievement. He may be known for controversial comedic style, but he has achieved substantial financial success. So, what is Andrew Dice Clay's net worth?

Andrew Dice Clay attends the 25th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards (L) and the Gravesend Season 2 Premiere at Floral Terrace (R). Photo: Jeff Kravitz, Dave Kotinsky (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Andrew Dice Clay is an American stand-up comedian and actor. His comedic style is often criticised for its perceived misogyny but many fans resonate with it, which has fueled his success. He has worked with popular movie companies like Sony to produce highly acclaimed movies. Andrew Dice Clay’s net worth mirrors his prosperous journey in the realms of music and comedy.

Profile summary

Real name Andrew Clay Silverstein Popular as Andrew Dice Clay Nickname The Diceman Gender Male Date of birth 29 September 1957 Age 66 years old (as of May 2024) Zodiac sign Libra Place of birth Brooklyn, New York City, USA Current residence Las Vegas, Nevada, USA Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Judaism Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'11" Height in centimetres 180 Weight in pounds 172 Weight in kilograms 78 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Brown Mother Doris Silverstein Father Fred Silverstein Siblings 1 Relationship status Single Children 2 School James Madison High School College Kingsborough Community College Profession Actor, comedian Net worth $10 million Instagram @andrewdiceclay

What is Andrew Dice Clay's net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth and MoneyInc, the American comedian has an alleged net worth of $10 million. His acting and comedy career earnings are believed to be his primary income source, contributing significantly to his net worth. The singer has an extensive car collection and owns several residences.

He bought a housed in Hollywood for $1.179 million in 2003. Three years later, the actor purchased another house in in Las Vegas for $450,000—the home is estimated to be around 4,461 square foot. In 2010, he sold one of his Hollywood home for $1.399 million.

How old is Andrew Dice Clay?

Andrew Dice Clay was born on 29 September 1957 in the Sheepshead Bay neighbourhood of Brooklyn in New York City. The talented comedian is 66 years old as of 2024. His zodiac sign is Libra.

The Diceman was raised in a Jewish family. His parents are Doris and Fred Silverstein. He has one sister. Growing up, his father was into the real estate and boxing.

Educational background

He attended James Madison High School and played the drums at events in the Catskills. After graduating high school, he briefly attended Kingsborough Community College. He would later drop out to pursue a career in stand-up comedy.

Top-5 facts about Andrew Dice Clay. Photo: Noel Vasquez/Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: Original

Career

Andrew Clay began his stand-up comedy journey in 1978. He first auditioned at a Pips club in Sheepshead Bay. He transitioned to doing impressions under the moniker "Diceman." His career took off when he gradually moved to bigger comedy venues such as The Improv, Catch a Rising Star, and Dangerfield's.

Clay moved to LA, where he briefly worked at a comedy store. Under his newly adopted name, Andrew Clay, he secured a role in the 1982 film Wacko, which paved the way for further film opportunities. His breakthrough moment came in 1988 with a Big Brother Association Dinner performance.

This was followed by a historic achievement in 1990 when he sold out Madison Square Garden for two consecutive nights. He became the first comedian to achieve that feat. In 1991, he established his own production company, Fleebin Dabble Productions.

Since then, he has hosted shows such as Out of the Cage and launched his podcast, I'm Ova Hea, in September 2018. He has also been featured in numerous film projects. Below is a list of his acting credits based on his IMDb profile.

Year Film/TV show 2023 Warrior Strong 2022 Pam & Tommy 2021 Gravesend 2018 A Star Is Born 2018 Hap and Leonard 2016–2017 Dice 2015–2016 TripTank 2016 Vinyl 2015 Entourage 2013 The Blacklist 2013 Blue Jasmine 2011 Entourage 2011 Howard Stern on Demand 2000 My 5 Wives 1999 Point Doom

Who are Andrew Dice Clay's spouse?

Andrew has had three marriages throughout his life. He first got married to Kathy Swanson in 1984, but they divorced in 1986. His second marriage was to Kathleen "Trini" Monica in 1992, with whom he had two sons, Maxwell Lee and Dillon Scot Silverstein. They divorced in 2002.

His third marriage was with hairstylist Valerie Vasquez from 2010 to 2014. He also had an eight-year relationship with his ex-fiancée, comedian Eleanor Kerrigan.

What happened to Andrew Dice Clay?

Andrew "Dice" Clay has always been known for his rated comedy. However, in 1989, MTV featureed him in a three-minute Cher live introduction at the MTV Video Music Awards. He performed two of his notoriously adult-themed Dirty Nursery Rhymes on the show.

That 1989 performance led to his subsequent ban by MTV. The ban appeared to have sunk his career, as he was blacklisted from Hollywood. The ban was later lifted in 2011.

Clay has also been diagnosed with Bell's palsy. This is a rare disorder that causes partial paralysis of the face. Bell's palsy has no proper treatment but generally wears off after a few weeks.

Andrew Dice Clay on the set of Gravesend filming in Miami at the International Inn in Miami, Florida. Photo: Manny Hernandez

Source: UGC

FAQs

What is Andrew Dice Clay's net worth? He has an alleged net worth of $10 million as of this writing. Who is Andrew Dice Clay? He is an American actor and stand-up comedian. What is Andrew Dice Clay's age? He is 66 years old as of May 2024. He was born on 29 September 1957. What nationality is Andrew Dice Clay? He is an American national. Where is Andrew Dice Clay from? He was born and raised in the Sheepshead Bay neighbourhood of Brooklyn in New York City. What is Andrew Dice Clay's height and weight? He is 5 feet 11 inches or 180 centimetres tall and weighs 172 pounds (78 kilograms). Who is Andrew Dice Clay's wife? The American actor is divorced. He has been married thrice, and his last relationship was with his ex-fiancée, comedian Eleanor Kerrigan.

Andrew Dice Clay's net worth is a subject of interest among his beloved fans. Despite his contentious comedy style, Clay has enjoyed massive financial success. Comedy is his primary source of income, but his enigmatic persona has earned him numerous film roles.

Legit.ng recently published an article about Brian Harman's net worth. Brian Harman is an American professional golfer who plays on the PGA Tour. He is best known for bagging several awards, including the 2017 Wells Fargo Championship and The 151st Open Championship victory in 2023.

Brian Harman developed a passion for golf at a young age. He won the United States Junior Championship when he was 16. Additionally, Harman made his debut on the PGA Tour in 2004 at the age of 17. Due to his popularity as a golf player, most fans have been curious about his wealth and personal life. Read on to learn more about him.

Source: Legit.ng