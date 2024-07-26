A young man's mature and heartfelt proposal to his girlfriend has captured online attention after a video of the moment was shared

In the clip, the young man takes his girlfriend out for a special outing, having secretly coordinated with the restaurant staff to bring out a cake at the perfect moment

When the attendant arrives with the cake, he gets down on one knee and proposes, overjoyed, she accepts his proposal, embracing him with a heartfelt hug

A young man who proposed to his girlfriend in a mature way has gained attention online after his video was posted.

In the clip, the young man had taken his girlfriend for an outing after making plans with the restaurant attendants to bring a cake.

Man proposes to lady. Photo credit: @surprisedereve

Source: TikTok

Man proposes maturedly

Eventually, when the attendant came with the cake, he went on his and proposed to her, and she happily accepted her offer after hugging him.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Zay said:

“See me and my friend at the back.”

Robb.iah wrote:

“I love the way no one stood up. So mature and sweet!!!”

DoraTheExplorer:

“This is so beautiful.”

Ajoke:

“I want it this way God.”

Deenmah:

“Those girls behind them were truly happy.”

Austine:

“Those girls behind them.”

Jess:

“Not me smiling and watching this..Congrats! Chai, congratulations dear.”

Angela Nkem:

“Congratulations dear I can’t wait for my own day to come, I’m patiently waiting for that beautiful day Amen.”

Bilkees:

“Make una help me ask me why I dey cry now.”

Queeen_whykay:

“This is so beautiful.”

Thatcapricorngirl:

“My God I want it this way.”

In a recent development, Legit.ng reported that a gentleman paid a visit to his girlfriend’s home to formally express his intention of marrying her.

Man proposes to girlfriend while flying

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian man aboard an Air Peace flight alongside fellow passengers seized the moment to propose to his partner.

He strolled to the plane's announcement handset and extended a public marriage proposal to his beloved, whom he affectionately referred to as Precious.

The fellow travellers, thrilled by the romantic gesture, expressed their overwhelming support for him until the moment Precious made her appearance.

Source: Legit.ng