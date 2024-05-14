Charlamagne Tha God's net worth, houses, wife, kids and religion

Charlamagne Tha God is a radio host, comedian, author and television personality from the United States. He gained prominence for co-hosting the American syndicated morning radio show The Breakfast Club alongside DJ Envy and Angela Yee. The radio host has interviewed famous people, including Stevie Wonder, Jay-Z, and Patti LaBelle. So, what is Charlamagne Tha God's net worth?

Charlamagne Tha God in a beige and black outfit. Photo: Paras Griffin, Mat Hayward (modified by author)

Charlamagne Tha God's real name is Lenard Larry McKelvey. He is also an author with two New York Times bestsellers. He was inducted into the Radio Hall of Fame in 2020 alongside Angela Yee and DJ Envy. Charlamagne Tha God's net worth has grown as his radio career and other ventures expand.

Profile summary

Real name Lenard Larry McKelvey Nickname Charlamagne Tha God Gender Male Date of birth 29 June 1978 Age 45 years old (as of May 2024) Zodiac sign Cancer Place of birth Charleston, South Carolina, United States Current residence Upper Saddle River, New Jersey, United States Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'6" Height in centimetres 168 Weight in pounds 190 Weight in kilograms 86 Shoe size 9 (US) Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Mother Julie Ford McKelvey Father Larry Thomas McKelvey Marital status Married Spouse Jessica Gadsden Children 3 School Berkeley High School Profession Radio host, comedian, author, and TV personality Net worth $10 million Instagram @cthagod Facebook X (Twitter)

Charlamagne Tha God's net worth

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Wealthy Gorilla, and We Got This Covered, Charlamagne Tha God is alleged to be worth $10 million.

Much of his wealth is derived from his hosting job at The Breakfast Club, where he reportedly earns around $3 million annually.

The radio presenter bought a new house during the COVID-19 pandemic in Upscale Residence in Upper Saddle River, New Jersey. Charlamagne Tha God's house buying price was $3.3 million.

In an interview on The Brilliant Idiots Podcast with Andrew Schulz, he said he had sold his first house in New Jersey after staying there for five years.

What is Charlamagne Tha God's religion?

Five facts about Charlamagne Tha God. Photo: @cthagod on Instagram (modified by author)

The radio host's religion has been a topic of discussion among fans. In an interview with WNYC Studios, he told Phoebe Robinson that he considers himself spiritual but not religious. He stated:

I consider myself spiritual; I don't like organized religion. Because I don't want somebody telling me this is what you're supposed to do because that's not how life is.

Tha God's father, Larry Thomas McKelvey, was a Jehovah's Witness-turned-Muslim, and his mother, Julie Ford McKelvey, was also a Jehovah's Witness.

In an interview at expediTIously Podcast, he stated:

The biggest problem I have with Christianity, man, is that as long as you have black people worshipping a white Jesus, you will never truly rebel against your oppressors 'cause when you see them, you see God.

How old is Charlamagne Tha God?

The radio host was born on 29 June 1978 in Charleston, South Carolina, United States. He is an American national of African-American ethnicity. He grew up in Moncks Corner, where he attended night school at Berkeley High School.

Career

Charlamagne Tha God is a radio host, comedian, author, and TV personality. He co-hosts The Breakfast Club morning show at iHeartRadio alongside DJ Envy and Jess Hilarious.

Charlamagne started his career as an intern at Z93 Jamz in Charleston. He later went to Columbia, where he worked with WHXT.

In 2006, he joined Wendy Williams as a second mic in New York, earning comparisons to Howard Stern by Rolling Stone magazine. He was laid off in 2008. The same year, he joined 100.3 The Beat in Philadelphia as a host for the morning show before being fired in 2009.

In 2010, Tha God became a co-host of The Breakfast Club on WWPR-FM in New York City. He is currently the morning show's co-host alongside DJ Envy and Jess Hilarious.

Charlemagne is a businessman who has ventured into the radio space. In 2020, he launched the Black Effect Podcast Network with iHeartMedia. The network hosts annual festivals.

He was also the host and executive producer of Tha God's Honest Truth (later known as Hell of a Week with Charlamagne tha God). The show aired on Comedy Central but was cancelled on 18 May 2023.

The TV personality has played various roles on television, including Empire, Dave, Uncommon Sense, and Soul of a Nation. He has also appeared in films like This Thing of Ours, Grow House, and Boogie.

Charlamagne is also an author with two New York Times bestsellers: Black Privilege and Shook Ones. His new book, Get Honest or Die Lying, is expected to be out on 21 May 2024.

Who is Charlamagne Tha God's wife?

The radio personality is married to Jessica Gadsden, a fitness trainer, personal coach, gym instructor, and volunteer. The two met when they were kids. The high school sweethearts dated for 15 years before exchanging wedding vows in September 2014.

Jessica was born on 29 November 1981 in South Carolina, United States. She attended the University of South Carolina-Columbia. Gadsden graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Journalism and Mass Communications. She also has a Master's in Business Administration and Management from Webster University.

Who are Charlamagne Tha God's kids?

He is a father of four children, all daughters. In 2021, he announced the birth of his fourth daughter during The Breakfast Club show. Although he is known to have four daughters, he has kept them away from the spotlight and has not revealed much about them, including their names and ages.

During an interview with Harry Connick Jr. in January 2018, Charlamagne revealed that he appreciates women because of his daughters. He has changed his perception of women as he grew up in a society that objectified women.

What is Charlamagne Tha God's height?

The media personality is 5 feet 6 inches or 168 centimetres tall and weighs around 190 pounds or 86 kilograms.

FAQs

Who is Charlamagne Tha God? He is an American radio host, comedian, author and television personality. What is Charlamagne Tha God's real name? His real name is Lenard Larry McKelvey. How much does Charlamagne make a year? The American celebrity is estimated to make approximately $3 million annually. How much is Charlamagne Tha God worth? Tha God is alleged to be worth $10 million. Who is Charlamagne Tha God married to? He is married to Jessica Gadsden. She is a fitness coach, personal trainer, gym instructor, and volunteer. How many kids does Charlamagne Tha God have? He has four kids, all girls. Why is Charlemagne called the God? The TV personality stated that The God name came from the teaching of Islam, which he says taught him that the black man was God.

Charlamagne Tha God's net worth has increased tremendously since the launch of his career. He earns his money primarily from his radio host job, but he also makes money as an author and comedian.

