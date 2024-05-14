What is Martin Short's net worth? His age, height, career and relationships

Martin Short is a Canadian-American actor, writer, voice actor, and comedian. He came into the limelight in 1984 after becoming a cast member of the NBC-sketch-comedy series Saturday Night Live. He was also a member of Toronto's Second City improv comedy group. But what is Martin Short's net worth?

Martin attends The Inaugural Rare Impact Fund Benefit (L). Short attends the Los Angeles premiere of "Only Murders In The Building" (R). Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer, Kevin Winter (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Martin Short's net worth is a testament to his successful career in the entertainment industry, having been there for over five decades. He has starred in films and TV shows such as Only Murders in the Building, Modern Family, and Get Over It. His wealth continues to grow thanks to his determination and consistency.

Profile summary

Full name Martin Hayter Short OC Gender Male Date of birth 26 March 1950 Age 74 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Aries Place of birth Hamilton, Ontario, Canada Current residence Pacific Palisades, Los Angeles, United States Nationality Canadian-American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'7" Height in centimetres 170 Weight in pounds 154 Weight in kilograms 70 Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Green Father Charles Patrick Short Mother Olive Grace Siblings 4 Marital status Widower Wife Nancy Dolman Children 3 High School Westdale Secondary School University McMaster University Profession Actor, comedian, writer Net worth $30 million

What is Martin Short's net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Sportskeeda, and similar websites, the actor has an alleged net worth of $30 million. His net worth has been growing consistently since he made his breakthrough in the entertainment scene.

Martin Short's house

The actor owns a 5000-square-foot mansion in the Pacific Palisades, which he bought at $1.3 million in 1987. He also purchased a $1.1 million home in 2014 for a 1,836-square-foot home based in the Beachwood Canyon area, Los Angeles, USA. The house was built in the early 1960s, and Martin recently spent $2.2 million renovating it.

The comedian bought a home for his daughter Katherine at over $1.1 million, just a short drive from his home. The house is a three-bedroom, 2.5 bathroom, and 1,836 square feet nestled among trees.

Martin Short's age and background

The Canadian comedian was born Martin Hayter Short OC on 26 March 1950 in Hamilton, Ontario, Canada. He is 74 years old as of 2024, and his zodiac is Aries.

Short is a Canadian-American citizen of Irish-English descent. His father's origin is Ireland, while his mother is of English and Irish descent.

Top-5 facts about Martin Short. Photo: Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: Original

Martin is the son of Charles Patrick Short and Olive Grace. His dad worked as an executive at a Canadian steel company, Stelco, while his mother was a concertmistress of the Hamilton Symphony Orchestra.

He grew up alongside his four older siblings, David, Brian, Michael, and Nora. His brother David died in a car accident in Montreal in 1962 when the actor was 12 years old. His mother died of breast cancer in 1968, and his dad died in 1970 from a stroke.

Martin graduated from Westdale Secondary School and later enrolled at the McMaster University. He earned a bachelor's degree in Social Work in 1971.

How did Martin Short make his money?

The actor dabbles in comedy and writing. He began his career journey in Canada in 1972 before relocating to the United States. His role was in the stage production of the musical Godspell.

In 1977, Martin joined The Second City improv comedy group. He later appeared on the comedy show The David Steinberg Show from 1976 to 1977. He made some of his memorable characters, such as Ed Grimley.

In 1982, he joined a sketch comedy show, SCTV, which he considers the most satisfying professional experience. He was the writer and performer in the show, which ended in 1984. His work as a writer on SCTV earned him an Emmy Award in 1983.

His breakthrough came in 1984, after being cast in Saturday Night Live alongside Christopher Guest, Billy Crystal and Harry Shearer for a year. While speaking to CNN about his memoir I Must Say: My Life as a Humble Comedy Legend, he said:

I had a one-year contract (at 'SNI'), so I knew I was not going to be there longer than a year, so I treated it like I had 22 specials to do that.

Short starred alongside Steve Martin in the film Three Amigos! (1986). Here are some famous films and TV series he has appeared in.

Year Movies/TV shows Role 2021–2023 Only Murders in the Building Oliver Putnam 2021–2023 Schminadoon! Steven the Leprechaun 2020 Good People Dean Ed Brown 2016 Modern Family Merv Schechter 2014 Working the Engels Chuck Pastry 2011 Weeds Steward Havens 2010 Damages Leonard Winstone 1979–1980 The Associates Tucker Kerwin

Martin is also a voice actor, having offered his voice animated series such as The Addams Family, About Space!, The Cat in the Hat Knows a Lot About Space!, and The Simpsons.

He has also starred in Broadway shows such as The Goodbye Girl and Little Me. In 1999, he won a Tony Award for his multiple roles in the musical Little Me. In 2021, he collaborated with Steve Martin and the singer-actress Selena Gomez in Only Murders in the Building.

Does Martin Short have a wife?

The actor is currently not married. He was, however, married to his late wife, Nancy Dolman, a former Canadian actress. The two first met in 1972 during the Canadian run of Godspell. After dating for some years, they tied the knot on 22 December 1980.

The couple adopted three children: Katherine Elizabeth, born in 1983; Oliver Patrick, born in 1986; and Henry Hayter, born in 1989.

In August 2010, his wife died of ovarian cancer. As reported by CNN, Martin's representative, Camille Kuznetz, said:

Sadly, we can confirm that Martin Short's wife did pass away. We do not have any other comment to make.

Actors Nancy Dolman and Martin Short arrive at the special screening for DreamWorks Pictures' "Sweeney Todd". Photo: Kevin Winter

Source: Getty Images

Martin has never remarried and has tried to keep Nancy's memory alive and raise his children. On a new cover of AARP magazine, the actor revealed how he has coped with the grief. Here is part of what he said:

Our marriage was a triumph. So it's tough. She died in 2010 but I still communicate with her all the time. It's "Hey, Nan," you know? How would she react to this decision or that, especially regarding our three kids. I believe that when people die, they zoom into the people that love them. This idea that it just ends, and don't speak of them—that's wrong. So to me, she's still here.

There is not much information about Martin Short's relationships. However, in 2024, he was rumoured to be dating his Only Murders in the Building costar, Meryl Streep. It was after they were spotted at the Golden Globes 2024 ceremony in January 2024.

The actor denied dating the actress during an appearance on the Club Random podcast with Bill Maher. He stated:

We're not a couple, we are just very close friends.

Martin Short's height and weight

The famous actor is 5 feet 7 inches or 170 centimetres tall. He weighs approximately 154 pounds or 70 kilograms.

FAQs

What is Martin Short famous for? He is a Canadian-American actor, comedian, and writer known for his appearance on Saturday Night Live. Where is Martin Short from? He hails from Hamilton, Ontario, Canada. How old is Martin Short? He is 74 years old as of 2024. Who is Martin Short's girlfriend? The actor is currently not dating. However, he was previously married to his late wife, Nancy. How much is Martin Short worth? He has an alleged net worth of $30 million. Who are Martin Short's kids? He has three children: Katherine, Oliver, and Henry. How tall is Martin Short? He is 5 feet 7 inches or 170 centimetres tall. Where does Martin Short live now? He currently resides in Pacific Palisades, Los Angeles, USA.

Martin Short's net worth reflects his sustained achievements and economic prosperity in the entertainment industry. He has been in the industry for over five decades. Short is a father of three kids and currently resides in Pacific Palisades, Los Angeles, USA.

