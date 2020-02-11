Who is Mark Cuban’s wife? Tiffany Stewart’s bio, age, net worth

Mark Cuban is a famous businessman. He produces movies, owns the Dallas Mavericks basketball team and invests in ideas showcased on Shark Tank. Many people wonder whether this businessman is equally successful in his personal life, and the answer is yes. His wife's name is Tiffany Stewart. They have been together for over two decades.

Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban and his wife Tiffany arrive at the GQ magazine Men of the Year dinner celebrating the 11th Annual Men of the Year in West Hollywood, California. Photo: Kevin Winter

Who is Mark Cuban's wife? The successful entrepreneur married his wife, Tiffany Cuban, way back in 2002, and they are blessed with three kids. Despite being mostly known for being Mark Cuban's wife, there are a lot of facts about this woman that will amaze you.

Profile summary

Real name Tiffany Stewart Gender Male Date of birth 1 January 1970 Age 53 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Capricorn Place of birth Dallas, Texas Current residence Dallas, Texas Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height 5'8" (172 cm) Weight 130 lbs (59 kgs) Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Blue Siblings 1 Relationship status Married Husband Mark Cuban Children 3 University Indiana University Profession Former advertising executive Net worth $1 million

Tiffany Stewart's bio

Tiffany Stewart had a humble upbringing in a regular middle-class family. Growing up, she often had misunderstandings with her sister.

Their mom solved conflicts by making them jog around the house thrice in a row, making them laugh and forget all their quarrels.

How old is Mark Cuban’s wife?

Mark Cuban and his wife, Tiffany Cuban, arrive at a state dinner in honour of Chinese President Xi Jinping at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S. Photo: Andrew Harrer

Tiffany Stewart's age is 53 years as of 2023. She was born on 1 January 1970.

What does Tiffany Stewart do for a living?

Tiffany is a former advertising executive. She worked as a salesperson for a software company. She was also a marketing executive for Sprint and Hoovers, managing sales and advertising teams.

She has made her mark in the business world, working in various marketing and advertising roles before transitioning to philanthropy. In 2018, she became a trustee of the AT&T Performing Arts Center in Dallas, focusing on developing new fundraising strategies.

Tiffany Stewart's net worth

According to The TV Junkies, Tiffany Stewart has a net worth of around $1 million, which she earned as an advertising executive. Her husband, Mark Cuban, has an estimated net worth of $5.1 billion.

Is Mark Cuban married?

Yes, he is married to Tiffany Stewart. How did Mark Cuban meet Tiffany Stewart? The two first time in 1997 in Dallas, Texas. They accidentally bumped into each other at a gym and quickly hit it off. Before getting married in 2002, they were together for five years.

Mark Cuban and Tiffany Stewart's wedding took place in Barbados, and they threw a beautiful beach ceremony for their closest friends and family members.

Despite being rich, Mark's wife still leads a rather private life. She is quiet and prefers staying out of the spotlight, so she does not often appear at different social events with her husband.

She sometimes accompanies her man to basketball games but normally does not partake in celebrity culture and is down-to-earth. Tiffany Stewart and Mark Cuban's union have been blessed with three children.

Businessman Mark Cuban with Tiffany Stewart, Alyssa Cuban, Alexis Sofia Cuban, and Jake Cuban at Nickelodeon's Kids' Choice Awards at USC Galen Center in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Jeff Kravitz

Source: Getty Images

Their first daughter, Alexis, was born only a year after their wedding - she came to this world in 2003. Three years later, in 2006, her younger sister Alyssa followed. In 2010 they became parents for the third time, as their only son Jake was born.

Even though Alexis, Alyssa and Jake's parents are rich, they try their best not to spoil their kids. The married couple only uses a nanny's services on special occasions, and no butlers or chefs are employed at their house. They make dinner for the kids on their own and put them to bed.

The couple also has a curfew for their kids regarding their phones, which means that there is a particular time when they have to turn them off. If they do not obey, there is a system that blocks their internet access.

Mark Cuban's family often spends time together and goes to different places, such as Disneyland. The Cuban's kids are also taught to be generous by giving away their old toys and clothes.

They reside in a mansion in Preston Hollow, Dallas, Texas. It is 24,000 square feet, which equals 2,200 square meters.

How tall is Tiffany Stewart?

Tiffany is 5 feet 8 inches (172 centimetres) tall and weighs 130 pounds (59 kilograms). She has blonde hair and blue eyes.

Fun facts

Below are interesting facts about Tiffany Stewart.

She attended Indiana University and earned a degree in advertising.

She is not active on any social media platforms.

Her husband launched the Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drug Company.

Tiffany Stewart has remained grounded and dedicated to her job and charity. Her dedication to giving back to her community and raising her children has garnered her the affection and respect of those who know her.

