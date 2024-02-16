Most famous Jacks from history and popular culture

Jack is a popular name among celebrities. It is a common name among many prominent singers, players, actors, and social media personalities. These notable celebrities are known for their incredible talents and achievements. Here are the most famous Jacks you've probably encountered.

From (L-R) Jack Harlow, Jack Whitehall and Jackie Chan at various events. Photo: Kevin Mazur, Jeremychanphotography, VCG (modified by author)

Jack is a classic name that has been popular for centuries, particularly in English-speaking countries. It is one of the most common names for boys in many places. Jack can be a name on its own or a short form of names like Jackie, Jackson, Jacob, Jacqueline, etc. Who are these famous Jack celebrities today?

Top famous Jacks you should know

Jack is a popular name used primarily by males and, on rare occasions, by females. It is a simple and easy-to-pronounce name, hence its popularity. Below is a list of famous people with the name Jack.

Jack Nicholson

Jack Nicholson attends the 55th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France. Photo: FocKan

Full name : John Joseph Nicholson

: John Joseph Nicholson Date of birth : 22 April 1937

: 22 April 1937 Place of birth : Neptune City, New Jersey, United States

: Neptune City, New Jersey, United States Profession: Actor, filmmaker

John Joseph Nicholson is one of the famous people named Jack. He is widely regarded as one of the greatest actors of his generation. He has acted in numerous films and TV shows, such as As Good as It Gets, Something's Gotta Give and One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest.

Jack Harlow

Jack Harlow attends the Les Sculptures Jacquemus Fashion Show at Fondation Maeght in Saint-Paul-De-Vence, France. Photo: Stephane Cardinale

Full name : Jackman Thomas Harlow

: Jackman Thomas Harlow Date of birth : 13 March 1998

: 13 March 1998 Place of birth : Louisville, Kentucky, United States

: Louisville, Kentucky, United States Profession: Rapper, singer

Jack Harlow's music career debuted in 2015. He released several mixtapes and EPs until 2018, when the Generation Now record label signed him. His discography consists of three studio albums, six mixtapes and over 30 singles. Jack Harlow is also into acting and has appeared in White Men Can't Jump.

Jack Black

Jack Black speaks onstage during The Skatepark Project Gala at Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Presley Ann

Full name : Thomas Jacob "Jack" Black

: Thomas Jacob "Jack" Black Date of birth : 28 August 1969

: 28 August 1969 Place of birth : Santa Monica, California, United States

: Santa Monica, California, United States Profession: Actor, comedian

Jack Black is popularly known for his various roles in comedy films. He has appeared in films like School of Rock, Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, Jumanji: The Next Level and The House with a Clock in Its Walls. He has also won awards such as an Emmy Award, a Grammy Award, and three Golden Globe Award nominations.

Jack Nicklaus

Jack Nicklaus smiles during practice for the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio. Photo: Keyur Khamar

Full name : Jack William Nicklaus

: Jack William Nicklaus Date of birth : 21 January 1940

: 21 January 1940 Place of birth : Columbus, Ohio, United States

: Columbus, Ohio, United States Profession: Golfer

Nicklaus's talent as a golfer earned him the nickname "the Golden Bear". He is widely considered the greatest or one of the greatest golfers of all time. He retired from golf, having won 117 professional tournaments in his career. In 2006, he was inducted into the PGA Golf Professional Hall of Fame.

Jack Palance

Actor Jack Palance attends an event in Los Angeles, CA. Photo: Earl Leaf

Full name : Jack Palance

: Jack Palance Date of birth : 18 February 1919 (Died on 10 November 2006)

: 18 February 1919 (Died on 10 November 2006) Place of birth : Lattimer, Pennsylvania, United States

: Lattimer, Pennsylvania, United States Profession: Actor

Jack Palance is one of the most famous Jacks in history. He was a prominent actor known for playing the roles of tough guys and villains. He rose to fame when he played a villainous character in Second Chance. He has also appeared in I Died a Thousand Times, Sword of the Conqueror, They Came to Rob Las Vegas and Back When We Were Grownups.

Jack Skye

Full name : Jack Skye

: Jack Skye Date of birth : 3 March 2009

: 3 March 2009 Place of birth : United States

: United States Profession: Internet personality

Jack Skye is a young social media personality known for creating kids-related content. He is a member of Kids Fun TV's Fun Squad. He enjoys playing Minecraft, scootering, making music and toys. His YouTube channel has over 700k subscribers with millions of views on most of his videos.

Jackie Chan

Jackie Chan poses before his In Conversation at the Red Sea International Film Festival in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Photo: Daniele Venturelli

Full name : Datuk Fang Shilong (known professionally as Jackie Chan)

: Datuk Fang Shilong (known professionally as Jackie Chan) Date of birth : 7 April 1954

: 7 April 1954 Place of birth : Victoria Peak, Hong Kong

: Victoria Peak, Hong Kong Profession: Actor, director

Jackie Chan is among the popular actors with the name Jack. He has been acting since the 1960s. He is one of the most prolific performers in Hollywood.

He debuted his acting career as a child actor in 1962 when he was only eight. He has since landed numerous roles in films such as Home Operation, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, All U Need Is Love and Wish Dragon.

Jack Whitehall

Jack Whitehall attends the red carpet premiere of Apple TV+'s The Afterparty at Regency Bruin Theatre in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer

Full name : Jack Peter Benedict Whitehall

: Jack Peter Benedict Whitehall Date of birth : 7 July 1988

: 7 July 1988 Place of birth : London, United Kingdom

: London, United Kingdom Profession: Comedian, actor

Jack is an English comedian, actor, writer, and television personality. He is the son of actress Hilary Amanda Jane Whitehall and television producer Michael John Whitehall. He has appeared in several TV series such as The Afterparty, A League of Their Own, Who Do You Think You Are and Drunk History.

Jack Hughes

Jack Hughes of the New Jersey Devils poses on the red carpet at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre in Toronto, Ontario. Photo: Nicole Osborne

Full name : Jack Hughes

: Jack Hughes Date of birt h: 14 May 2001

h: 14 May 2001 Place of birth : Orlando, Florida, United States

: Orlando, Florida, United States Profession: Ice hockey player

Hughes is among the popular celebrities named Jack. He has succeeded as a hockey player, including being the centre and alternate captain for the New Jersey Devils in the National Hockey League (NHL).

He was selected to his first NHL All-Star Game in 2022, becoming the first player from the 2019 NHL draft class to be chosen. He has a career-high of 26 goals and 30 assists in 49 games.

Jack Johnson (musician)

Jack Johnson performs at the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival at the Fair Grounds Race Course in New Orleans, Louisiana. Photo: Josh Brasted

Full name : Jack Hody Johnson

: Jack Hody Johnson Date of birth : 18 May 1975

: 18 May 1975 Place of birth : North Shore, Oahu, Hawaii, United States

: North Shore, Oahu, Hawaii, United States Profession: Musician

Hody is one of the best musicians named Jack, who primarily concentrates on soft rock and acoustic pop. He has released eight studio albums, two live albums, over 20 singles and four video albums. Besides his music career, he has directed documentaries such as Thicker than Water, The September Sessions and A Brokedown Melody.

Jack Antonoff

Jack Antonoff attends Apple TV+'s "The New Look" world premiere at Florence Gould Hall in New York City. Photo: Dominik Bindl/WireImage

Full name: Jack Michael Antonoff

Jack Michael Antonoff Date of birth: 31 March 1984

31 March 1984 Place of birth: Bergenfield, New Jersey, United States

Bergenfield, New Jersey, United States Profession: Musician

Jack Antonoff is an American musician, record producer, singer and songwriter. He was the drummer and guitarist in the pop-rock band Bleachers. Antonoff has received lots of credit since mid-2010 for his significant impact on contemporary famous music sound.

Jack Kerouac

A portrait of Neal Cassidy, famous for his involvement with the Merry Pranksters and Jack Kerouac. California, October 1966. Photo: Ted Streshinsky/Corbis

Full name: Jean-Louis Lebris de Kérouac

Jean-Louis Lebris de Kérouac Date of birth: 12 March 1922 (Died on 21 October 1969)

12 March 1922 (Died on 21 October 1969) Place of birth: Lowell, Massachusetts, United States

Lowell, Massachusetts, United States Profession: Novelist, poet

Jack Kerouac was an American poet and novelist who, together with Allen Ginsberg and William S. Burroughs, pioneered the Beat Generation. His work covers jazz, catholic spirituality, poverty, drugs, promiscuity, travel and life in New York. Jack Kerouac has left a lasting legacy that influenced most of the 1960s' cultural icons, such as the Beatles, Bob Dylan, and Jerry Garcia.

Jack White

Singer Jack White performs live on stage during Popload Festival 2022 at Centro Esportivo Tiete in Sao Paulo, Brazil. Photo: Mauricio Santana

Full name: John Anthony White

John Anthony White Date of birth: 9 July 1975

9 July 1975 Place of birth: Detroit, Michigan, United States

Detroit, Michigan, United States Profession: Musician

Jack White is an American lead singer and guitarist of the rock duo White Stripes. He is widely credited for being among the top artists in the 2000 garage rock revival. White has won 12 Grammy Awards, while three of his solo albums made it to the first position on the Billboard 200.

Jack McBrayer

Jack McBrayer attends the Los Angeles premiere of Hulu's "History of the World, Part II" at Hollywood Legion Theater in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Rodin Eckenroth

Full name: Jack McBrayer

Jack McBrayer Date of birth: 27 May 1973

27 May 1973 Place of birth: Macon, Georgia, United States

Macon, Georgia, United States Profession: Actor, comedian

Jack McBrayer is an American comedian and actor. He did gain lots of national exposure on Late Night with Conan O'Brien for his character's portrayal. Jack also co-created and starred in Hello, Jack! The Kindness Show.

Jack McGee

Actor Jack McGee attends Premiere Of Roar Productions' "Silver Skies" - Arrivals at Westwood Crest Theatre in Westwood, California. Photo: Leon Bennett/WireImage

Full name: Jack McGee

Jack McGee Date of birth: 2 February 1949

2 February 1949 Place of birth: South Bronx, New York, United States

South Bronx, New York, United States Profession: Actor

Jack McGee is one of the old talented actors named Jack. He is known for his gravelly, raspy voice. Jack always tries to play blue-collar and gruff-type characters. He has appeared in over 200 television series and films, such as A Place in the Field, Christmas vs. The Walters and Our Almost Completely True Story.

Jack Dorsey

Jack Dorsey, creator, co-founder, and Chairman of Twitter and co-founder & CEO of Square, speaks on stage at the Bitcoin 2021 Convention. Photo: Joe Raedle

Full name: Jack Patrick Dorsey

Jack Patrick Dorsey Date of birth: 19 November 1976

19 November 1976 Place of birth: St. Louis, Missouri, United States

St. Louis, Missouri, United States Profession: Internet entrepreneur

Jack Dorsey is an American programmer, philanthropist and internet entrepreneur, a former CEO and co-founder of Twitter, Inc. He is also a vocal Bitcoin advocate and has appeared in several conferences. Dorsey did endorse and support Nostr's social networking protocol financially.

Jack Osbourne

Jack Osbourne attends the red carpet for Fox's "Special Forces: World's Toughest Test" at Fox Studio Lot in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Kevin Winter

Full name: Jack Joseph Osbourne

Jack Joseph Osbourne Date of birth: 8 November 1985

8 November 1985 Place of birth: St John's Wood, London, United Kingdom

St John's Wood, London, United Kingdom Profession: Media personality

Jack Osbourne is an American British media personality who managed to star in the MTV reality series The Osbournes with his mother, father, and sister. He travelled the world with his father back in 2016 in the History Channel reality series. Osbourne has moved on and pursued a career as a travel fitness reporter.

Jack Lambert

Jack Lambert warms up before the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl between the Penn State Nittany Lions and the Mississippi Rebels at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Photo: Michael Wade/Icon Sportswire

Full name: John Harold Lambert

John Harold Lambert Date of birth: 8 July 1952

8 July 1952 Place of birth: Mantua, Ohio, United States

Mantua, Ohio, United States Profession: Former football linebacker

Jack Lambert is a former football linebacker with an 11-year career in the national football league side Pittsburgh Steelers. He was named the toughest football player of all time in 2004 by Fox Sports Net. Jack Lambert was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1990 and voted into the Pittsburgh 75th Anniversary team.

Jack Dylan Grazer

Jack Dylan Grazer attends the 'Downtown Owl' Tribeca Festival Premiere After Party hosted by Casamigos at The Chelsea Hotel in New York City. Photo: Santiago Felipe

Full name: Jack Dylan Grazer

Jack Dylan Grazer Date of birth: 3 September 2003

3 September 2003 Place of birth: Los Angeles, California, United States

Los Angeles, California, United States Profession: Actor

Jack Dylan Grazer is an American actor well known for his roles in the horror film It. Grazer started his acting career by playing guest roles in television and movies. He has since appeared on Shazam! Fury of the Gods, We Are Who We Are and Me, Myself and I.

Jack Brinkman

Full name: Jack Brinkman

Jack Brinkman Date of birth: 25 June 1999

25 June 1999 Place of birth: Missouri, United States

Missouri, United States Profession: Social media personality

Jack Brinkman is one of the young actors named Jack. He is an American YouTuber and Instagram star. He is well known for his humour and comedy mimic. Brinkman has managed to collaborate with several artists to make great videos.

The list of famous Jacks is endless as many prominent people named so. These well-known celebrities have impacted people through their various career endeavours.

