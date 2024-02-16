Most famous Jacks from history and popular culture
Jack is a popular name among celebrities. It is a common name among many prominent singers, players, actors, and social media personalities. These notable celebrities are known for their incredible talents and achievements. Here are the most famous Jacks you've probably encountered.
Jack is a classic name that has been popular for centuries, particularly in English-speaking countries. It is one of the most common names for boys in many places. Jack can be a name on its own or a short form of names like Jackie, Jackson, Jacob, Jacqueline, etc. Who are these famous Jack celebrities today?
Top famous Jacks you should know
Jack is a popular name used primarily by males and, on rare occasions, by females. It is a simple and easy-to-pronounce name, hence its popularity. Below is a list of famous people with the name Jack.
Jack Nicholson
- Full name: John Joseph Nicholson
- Date of birth: 22 April 1937
- Place of birth: Neptune City, New Jersey, United States
- Profession: Actor, filmmaker
John Joseph Nicholson is one of the famous people named Jack. He is widely regarded as one of the greatest actors of his generation. He has acted in numerous films and TV shows, such as As Good as It Gets, Something's Gotta Give and One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest.
Jack Harlow
- Full name: Jackman Thomas Harlow
- Date of birth: 13 March 1998
- Place of birth: Louisville, Kentucky, United States
- Profession: Rapper, singer
Jack Harlow's music career debuted in 2015. He released several mixtapes and EPs until 2018, when the Generation Now record label signed him. His discography consists of three studio albums, six mixtapes and over 30 singles. Jack Harlow is also into acting and has appeared in White Men Can't Jump.
Jack Black
- Full name: Thomas Jacob "Jack" Black
- Date of birth: 28 August 1969
- Place of birth: Santa Monica, California, United States
- Profession: Actor, comedian
Jack Black is popularly known for his various roles in comedy films. He has appeared in films like School of Rock, Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, Jumanji: The Next Level and The House with a Clock in Its Walls. He has also won awards such as an Emmy Award, a Grammy Award, and three Golden Globe Award nominations.
Jack Nicklaus
- Full name: Jack William Nicklaus
- Date of birth: 21 January 1940
- Place of birth: Columbus, Ohio, United States
- Profession: Golfer
Nicklaus's talent as a golfer earned him the nickname "the Golden Bear". He is widely considered the greatest or one of the greatest golfers of all time. He retired from golf, having won 117 professional tournaments in his career. In 2006, he was inducted into the PGA Golf Professional Hall of Fame.
Jack Palance
- Full name: Jack Palance
- Date of birth: 18 February 1919 (Died on 10 November 2006)
- Place of birth: Lattimer, Pennsylvania, United States
- Profession: Actor
Jack Palance is one of the most famous Jacks in history. He was a prominent actor known for playing the roles of tough guys and villains. He rose to fame when he played a villainous character in Second Chance. He has also appeared in I Died a Thousand Times, Sword of the Conqueror, They Came to Rob Las Vegas and Back When We Were Grownups.
Jack Skye
- Full name: Jack Skye
- Date of birth: 3 March 2009
- Place of birth: United States
- Profession: Internet personality
Jack Skye is a young social media personality known for creating kids-related content. He is a member of Kids Fun TV's Fun Squad. He enjoys playing Minecraft, scootering, making music and toys. His YouTube channel has over 700k subscribers with millions of views on most of his videos.
Jackie Chan
- Full name: Datuk Fang Shilong (known professionally as Jackie Chan)
- Date of birth: 7 April 1954
- Place of birth: Victoria Peak, Hong Kong
- Profession: Actor, director
Jackie Chan is among the popular actors with the name Jack. He has been acting since the 1960s. He is one of the most prolific performers in Hollywood.
He debuted his acting career as a child actor in 1962 when he was only eight. He has since landed numerous roles in films such as Home Operation, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, All U Need Is Love and Wish Dragon.
Jack Whitehall
- Full name: Jack Peter Benedict Whitehall
- Date of birth: 7 July 1988
- Place of birth: London, United Kingdom
- Profession: Comedian, actor
Jack is an English comedian, actor, writer, and television personality. He is the son of actress Hilary Amanda Jane Whitehall and television producer Michael John Whitehall. He has appeared in several TV series such as The Afterparty, A League of Their Own, Who Do You Think You Are and Drunk History.
Jack Hughes
- Full name: Jack Hughes
- Date of birth: 14 May 2001
- Place of birth: Orlando, Florida, United States
- Profession: Ice hockey player
Hughes is among the popular celebrities named Jack. He has succeeded as a hockey player, including being the centre and alternate captain for the New Jersey Devils in the National Hockey League (NHL).
He was selected to his first NHL All-Star Game in 2022, becoming the first player from the 2019 NHL draft class to be chosen. He has a career-high of 26 goals and 30 assists in 49 games.
Jack Johnson (musician)
- Full name: Jack Hody Johnson
- Date of birth: 18 May 1975
- Place of birth: North Shore, Oahu, Hawaii, United States
- Profession: Musician
Hody is one of the best musicians named Jack, who primarily concentrates on soft rock and acoustic pop. He has released eight studio albums, two live albums, over 20 singles and four video albums. Besides his music career, he has directed documentaries such as Thicker than Water, The September Sessions and A Brokedown Melody.
Jack Antonoff
- Full name: Jack Michael Antonoff
- Date of birth: 31 March 1984
- Place of birth: Bergenfield, New Jersey, United States
- Profession: Musician
Jack Antonoff is an American musician, record producer, singer and songwriter. He was the drummer and guitarist in the pop-rock band Bleachers. Antonoff has received lots of credit since mid-2010 for his significant impact on contemporary famous music sound.
Jack Kerouac
- Full name: Jean-Louis Lebris de Kérouac
- Date of birth: 12 March 1922 (Died on 21 October 1969)
- Place of birth: Lowell, Massachusetts, United States
- Profession: Novelist, poet
Jack Kerouac was an American poet and novelist who, together with Allen Ginsberg and William S. Burroughs, pioneered the Beat Generation. His work covers jazz, catholic spirituality, poverty, drugs, promiscuity, travel and life in New York. Jack Kerouac has left a lasting legacy that influenced most of the 1960s' cultural icons, such as the Beatles, Bob Dylan, and Jerry Garcia.
Jack White
- Full name: John Anthony White
- Date of birth: 9 July 1975
- Place of birth: Detroit, Michigan, United States
- Profession: Musician
Jack White is an American lead singer and guitarist of the rock duo White Stripes. He is widely credited for being among the top artists in the 2000 garage rock revival. White has won 12 Grammy Awards, while three of his solo albums made it to the first position on the Billboard 200.
Jack McBrayer
- Full name: Jack McBrayer
- Date of birth: 27 May 1973
- Place of birth: Macon, Georgia, United States
- Profession: Actor, comedian
Jack McBrayer is an American comedian and actor. He did gain lots of national exposure on Late Night with Conan O'Brien for his character's portrayal. Jack also co-created and starred in Hello, Jack! The Kindness Show.
Jack McGee
- Full name: Jack McGee
- Date of birth: 2 February 1949
- Place of birth: South Bronx, New York, United States
- Profession: Actor
Jack McGee is one of the old talented actors named Jack. He is known for his gravelly, raspy voice. Jack always tries to play blue-collar and gruff-type characters. He has appeared in over 200 television series and films, such as A Place in the Field, Christmas vs. The Walters and Our Almost Completely True Story.
Jack Dorsey
- Full name: Jack Patrick Dorsey
- Date of birth: 19 November 1976
- Place of birth: St. Louis, Missouri, United States
- Profession: Internet entrepreneur
Jack Dorsey is an American programmer, philanthropist and internet entrepreneur, a former CEO and co-founder of Twitter, Inc. He is also a vocal Bitcoin advocate and has appeared in several conferences. Dorsey did endorse and support Nostr's social networking protocol financially.
Jack Osbourne
- Full name: Jack Joseph Osbourne
- Date of birth: 8 November 1985
- Place of birth: St John's Wood, London, United Kingdom
- Profession: Media personality
Jack Osbourne is an American British media personality who managed to star in the MTV reality series The Osbournes with his mother, father, and sister. He travelled the world with his father back in 2016 in the History Channel reality series. Osbourne has moved on and pursued a career as a travel fitness reporter.
Jack Lambert
- Full name: John Harold Lambert
- Date of birth: 8 July 1952
- Place of birth: Mantua, Ohio, United States
- Profession: Former football linebacker
Jack Lambert is a former football linebacker with an 11-year career in the national football league side Pittsburgh Steelers. He was named the toughest football player of all time in 2004 by Fox Sports Net. Jack Lambert was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1990 and voted into the Pittsburgh 75th Anniversary team.
Jack Dylan Grazer
- Full name: Jack Dylan Grazer
- Date of birth: 3 September 2003
- Place of birth: Los Angeles, California, United States
- Profession: Actor
Jack Dylan Grazer is an American actor well known for his roles in the horror film It. Grazer started his acting career by playing guest roles in television and movies. He has since appeared on Shazam! Fury of the Gods, We Are Who We Are and Me, Myself and I.
Jack Brinkman
- Full name: Jack Brinkman
- Date of birth: 25 June 1999
- Place of birth: Missouri, United States
- Profession: Social media personality
Jack Brinkman is one of the young actors named Jack. He is an American YouTuber and Instagram star. He is well known for his humour and comedy mimic. Brinkman has managed to collaborate with several artists to make great videos.
The list of famous Jacks is endless as many prominent people named so. These well-known celebrities have impacted people through their various career endeavours.
