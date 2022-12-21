Does Richard Simmons have a wife? A look at his romantic life

Richard Simmons is a famous American fitness instructor, actor and comedian. He has been promoting health and exercise throughout his career since the 1980s. Regardless of his talent and fame on social media platforms, few things about the fitness instructor’s life have invited as much curiosity and speculation as his sexuality. Does Richard Simmons have a wife?

The fitness instructor attends the 87th annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade on November 28, 2013, in New York City. Photo: Scott Roth/FilmMagic

Little is known about Richard Simmons' personal life. The fitness instructor has not only gotten incredible results from his clients but has also managed to influence the rest of the fitness industry. However, he tends to keep a tight lip when it comes to his romantic life.

Profile summary

Full name Milton Teagle Simmons Popular as Richard Simmons Gender Male Date of birth 12 July 1948 Age 74 years (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Leo Place of birth New Orleans, Louisiana, United States Current residence Beverly Hills, California, US Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Unknown Height in inches 5’7’’ Height in centimetres 170 Weight in pounds 134 Weight in kilograms 61 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Light brown Father Leonard Douglas Simmons Sr Mother Shirley May (née Satin) Siblings 1 Relationship status Single School Cor Jesu High School University University of Louisiana at Lafayette, Florida State University Profession Fitness personality, actor, comedian Net worth $20 million

Is Richard Simmons gay?

The American fitness personality has been rumoured to be gay, but these rumours remain just allegations as he has never confirmed them. Most of his followers presume that he is gay because of his clothing style and by associating himself with the gay hustler Bruce Headrick. However, the fitness personality has never publicly talked about his sexuality.

Is Richard Simmons married?

The fitness guru attends inflation eve for the 87th Annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade on November 27, 2013, in New York City. Photo: Charles Norfleet/FilmMagic

Many have been curious to know whether Richard Simmons has a wife. During his time away from the spotlight, fans came up with countless theories about his disappearance. Some speculated that he got married and was focusing on his family.

Does Richard Simmons have a spouse? He was rumoured to be in a relationship with the Swiss adult actor Daniel Holt in 1992. However, the fitness personality has not officially revealed his spouse. Simmons has never actually been in a serious publicised relationship.

Some people were overly concerned about his disappearance circa 2014 and concluded that he was abducted by his housekeeper, Teresa Reveles. The television personality came forward saying,

Teresa Reveles has been with me for 30 years… It's almost like we're a married couple… No one should be worried about me. The people that surround me are wonderful people who take great care of me.

Does Richard Simmons have a child?

As fans have probably understood by now, the American comedian enjoys his alone time, and his desire to remain single means he does not have a child. However, he has solid family ties and likes connecting with people through his work. Richard has an older brother named Leonard, Jr., with whom he grew up. The fitness guru lives with two house staff and three Dalmatian dogs at his residence in Beverly Hills, California, USA.

Fast facts about Richard Simmons

Richard Simmons (R) and Plastic Martyr attend the Grand Opening of "For The Stars Fashion House" on October 19, 2013, in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Maury Phillips/WireImage

Is Richard Simmons gay? The fitness enthusiast has not spoken out publicly about his sexuality. Although most of his fans label him gay, his personal life remains private, and there are no verifiable sources on this matter. Is Richard Simmons in a relationship? The American TV personality is not in a relationship with anyone. Richard has been romantically linked to a few people in the past, but has not officially confirmed being involved with any of them. Who is Richard Simmons’s partner? Rumours have linked him with the former adult entertainers Bruce Headrick and Daniel Holt, but there is no proof of any relationship with either of them. Who is Richard Simmons related to? The American TV personality is related to Leonard, Jr., his elder brother. Does Richard Simmons have a child? The fitness personality does not have children. Where does Richard Simmons live? He resides in Beverly Hills, California, United States of America.

Richard Simmons is a fitness personality, actor and comedian from the United States. He uses his energetic and motivational tactics to encourage people to lose weight, but he keeps his romantic life private. Does Richard Simmons have a wife? No, the fitness guru has never publicly revealed his wife and is considered to be single.

