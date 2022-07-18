Top 50 Naija throwback songs to remind you of the good old days

The 90s and 2000s were a defining point in the Naija music scene. The music scene then was more about the message than the beats and views. These top 50 Naija throwback songs are still in the hearts of many, especially people born in the 90s.

The 90s and 2000s were a time when two artists contended for dominance on the charts. Most people could get the lyrics as the content was valued more than the beats. Check out the top 50 Nigerian old songs that hit the waves.

Top 50 Naija throwback songs

Naija's old music has always been great and remains timeless. Kick nostalgia up a notch with this list of Naija throwback songs.

1. My Car

This song was the biggest hit of the kid with the golden hair, also known as Tony Tetuila, in 2001. It was a diss and, at the same time, a shout.

2. Oya

This track was slick, and it had 100% finesse. Unfortunately, it was dropped in 2001 by Da Trybe.

3. Mr Lecturer

This jam was released in 2002 by Eedris Abdulkareem. Mr Lecturer is a funny and yet deep song about sexual harassment in universities.

4. Jaga Jaga

This hit song was released in 2004 by Eedris Abdulkareem and grabbed the attention of not only the people but President Olusegun Obasanjo as well.

5. African Queen

In every list of throwback Nigerian love songs, African Queen comes on top. The 2004 classic love song by 2face Idibia arguably significantly influenced the Nigerian love songs scene.

6. Plenty Nonsense

The Trybesmen used Pidgin to speak on the everyday struggles of Nigerians with help of this hit; hence, it was relatable to many of them.

7. E Be Like Say

This is the most meaningful song of 2face Idibia's solo effort. The song featured Soul E Baba, who criticized Nigeria's political class.

8. Mo So Rire

Paul Play Dairo dropped this hit in 1999 and put a modern twist on the evergreen highlife success. His version is one of the best contemporary highlife songs in the country.

9. You and I

This one has been one of the best R&B songs in Nigeria for the last two decades. You and I was released in 1999 by Plantashun Boiz, who is among the pioneers of R&B in Nigeria.

10. Ijoya

Ijoya by Weird MC was released in 2006 and was a big hit 16 years after it was released. It is a great song with hip-hop beats.

11. Tongolo

D'Banj released the song in 2005. At the time of writing, the song has over one million views on YouTube.

12. Fall In Love

Undoubtedly, this song tops the list of 2000s Nigerian songs. D'banj sang his heart out. This song is one of the best of D'banj's music career.

13. Bolanle

The duo, Junior and Pretty, released Bolanle, a big hit in the 90s. The song stayed at the top of the Nigerian music chart for 8 months.

14. Booty Call

Booty Call is one of the best posse pop cuts released two decades ago. The collabo was between D'banj, Don Jazzy, Wande Coal, Dr Sid, D'Prince and Kay.

15. You Bad

Wade single-handedly re-wrote the DNA of pop music in Nigeria after 2face Idibia did it a few years earlier. You Bad was one of the biggest hits in 2009.

16. Olufunmi

Olufunmi is a great song that has remained in the hearts of many. The Styl Plus 2003 hit expresses the loneliness that would be felt if deserted by the love of your life.

17. Konko below

Lagabaja released Konko below in 2000. It was one of those songs that made you proud to be Nigerian. Lagbaja was known for his socially conscious music and was good at it.

18. Love Me Jeje

Seyi Sodimu, also known as Mr Jeje, is a Nigerian singer-songwriter best known for his hit single Love Me Jeje. This song was a hit, making him very popular in the late 90s.

19. Shako Mo

Eedris Abdulkareem, Eddy Montana and Tony Teluila nailed it in this song. The Remedies' Shako Mo, released in 1999, was a bang in the 90s, no doubt.

20. Mathematics

Jagbagantis High School, with Sound Sultan as the mathematics teacher, was one of the great hits of the year 2000. Mathematics told of the ills of government and how it affected education.

21. Dyna

This was a motivational hit from the legend Daddy Shokie released in 1996. For those who can remember, this song was the story of Dyna, a barren woman who God answered her prayers after many years.

22. Rosie

Mr Blackky sang Rosie with his cool style of dancehall/reggae hit in the early 90s. His style of fashion still gets many people excited.

23. You Is The One

Azadus' 2000 hit You Is The One was a great song with sweet and well-thought-out lyrics. It was a big hit that had a combination of hip-hop and afro beats.

24. Oruka

In 2003, Oruka by Sunny Neji was among the top five songs played at weddings. Every DJ had to have it in their playlist.

25. Bizzy Body

This is one of the first songs that shot P-square into stardom. The 2005 hit had every lady trying to whine their waist.

26. Yahooze

Yahooze is a song by Olu Maintain that was released in 2007. It talks about how cybercrime and the Nigerian music industry are intertwined.

27. Little Money

9ice reached stardom with his iconic song Little Money, which is from his first album in the early 2000s.

28. Mr President

Mr President, released in 2000, was a socio-political song that called out corrupt African leaders by African China. He employed the use of Ghetto language to get his message across.

29. Dem Mama

Dem Mama by was a combination of a contagious beat and a strong message of the military brutality in Bayelsa.

30. Why Me

One of the great 2000s Nigerian songs was Why Me by D'banj. It got people screaming, "File ah, she no gree!" which brings a nostalgic feeling.

31. Close to You

The Mo Hits crew dropped Close to You in 2009, immediately reaching the top music charts in the country.

32. Kerewa

Zule Zoo released Kerewa in 2005, and it went viral. But, unfortunately, it got banned for being vulgar.

33. One Love

One Love by veteran music star Onyeka Onwenu was released in 1991. It is one song impossible to ignore.

34. Beng Beng Beng

Beng Beng Beng was released in 1998 by Femi Kuti. It was one of the best singles in Nigeria that is still played today. The song has over one million views on YouTube.

35. Diana

Diana was a famous party banger released in 1999. Daddy Showkey sang about how Africans can relate.

36. Yori Yori

Yori Yori is a 2008 hit song by the Nigerian music duo known as Bracket. It was a hit in Nigeria and internationally.

37. Angel of my Life

The release of the Angel of my Life song in 2005 made Paul Play Dairo famous. Most Nigerians were singing along every time the song played.

38. Na Beans

This is hands down one of the most popular rap hits in Nigeria. It was released in 2006 by Terry Tha Rapman.

39. Strong Ting

Strong Ting was an R&B hit released by Banky W in 2009. The beats of the song are very soft and soothing. It is a great song to listen to in 2022.

40. Gongo Aso

This song is a monster hit record that was released in 2008. Released by 9ice, the song remains one of the best pop songs of our generation.

41. Pon Pon Pon

Pon Pon Pon was a hit by Dagrin that was released in 2009. This amazing song was taken from his CEO project.

42. Shayo

In 2008, Bigiano had most Nigerians dancing to his major hit song Shayo from his album Shayo Master.

43. Zombie

Of all the great Fela Kuti songs, Zombie was his biggest hit, with good reason. It is one of those very old classics that people keep replaying even in 2022.

44. Sample Ekwe

Original Stereoman aka Ekwe ruled the airwaves with his hit of the millennium, Sample Ekwe, which was released in 2005.

45. Under Pressure

The Ras Kimono Under Pressure was a hit song that asked black people to free themselves.

46. Kolomental

Kolomental by Faze was a street anthem back in 2006. Everybody danced to the song, and it was played on every radio station.

47. Kini Big Deal

Naeto C released Kini Big Deal in 2008. The song still rocks the clubs almost a decade and a half old.

48. No Be God

No Be God was a classic and intelligent rap song released in 2006. Rap fans still have a place in their hearts for this hit by Gino.

49. New Dance (Swo)

In 2006, Marvellous Benjy was at the forefront of music revival, and his hit New Dance (Swo) was the dance of the moment.

50. The Way Forward

This was among the most popular songs in Nigeria in the early 1990s. It was released in 1994 by King Sunny Ade. The song emphasizes going forward as a country.

Naija music has come a long way, and if you are a 90s baby, you remember the good old days. These top 50 Naija throwback songs were great jams back in the day. The Naija old songs list is still a favourite for the DJs and is still club bangers.

