Abigail Ratchford’s biography: age, height, net worth, partner

Abigail Ratchford is an American model, businesswoman and social media personality. She is best known as a Glamour model who models swimsuits and lingerie. Abigail has also been featured by different magazines such as Maxim, Zoo, TMZ, Sports Illustrated and Esquire.

Abigal Ratchford attends the SWIMMIAMI Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2018 Collection at WET Deck at W South Beach on July 22, 2017 in Miami Beach, Florida. Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris

Source: Getty Images

Who is Abigail Ratchford? She is a model. Abigail also has an OnlyFans, where she posts racier photos that other social media platforms would usually flag. Ratchford has stated that it is easier to engage with her fans on the platform. She is also active on Instagram and Twitter.

Profile summary

Full name : Abigail Ratchford

: Abigail Ratchford Nickname : The Queen of Curves

: The Queen of Curves Gender : Female

: Female Date of birth : 12 February 1992

: 12 February 1992 Age: 30 years old (as of 2022)

30 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign : Aquarius

: Aquarius Place of birth : Scranton, Pennsylvania, United States

: Scranton, Pennsylvania, United States Current residence : Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, US

: Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, US Nationality : American

: American Ethnicity : White

: White Religion : Christian

: Christian Sexuality : Straight

: Straight Height in feet : 5'8"

: 5'8" Height in centimetres : 173

: 173 Weight in pounds : 139

: 139 Weight in kilograms : 63

: 63 Body measurements in inches : 41-26-38

: 41-26-38 Body measurements in centimetres: 104-66-97

104-66-97 Shoe size: 9 (US)

9 (US) Dress size: 6 (US)

6 (US) Hair colour : Dark brown

: Dark brown Eye colour : Hazel

: Hazel Siblings: 6

6 Relationship status: Single

Single School : Scranton Preparatory School

: Scranton Preparatory School University : University of Scranton

: University of Scranton Profession : Model, social media influencer

: Model, social media influencer Net worth : $4 million

: $4 million Instagram : @abigailratchford

: @abigailratchford Twitter: @AbiRatchford

@AbiRatchford Facebook: @OfficialAbigailRatchford

Abigail Ratchford's bio

Abigail Ratchford was born and raised in Scranton, Pennsylvania, in the United States. She was raised in a family of 7 kids and is the 5th born. Abigail has a younger sister named Isabelle Ratchford.

Abigail Ratchford’s sister Isabelle works as a social media personality, model and actress. She also has brothers named Jason and Nathan Ratchford.

Abigail Ratchford attends The 2018 Maxim Hot 100 Party at Hollywood Palladium on July 21, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Rachel Murray

Source: Getty Images

Her brother Jason has appeared in ad campaigns for different magazines. As for Ratchford's parents, her dad works as an attorney while her mother works at a local child care centre.

Ratchford was enrolled at Our Lady of Peace School, an elementary school based in Scranton. She later joined the Scranton Preparatory School for her high school education.

Abigail graduated from high school and has stated that she was a member of the cheerleading team. Although the model attended the University of Scranton, she did not graduate.

Abigail has a mixed white ethnic background. She has German, Irish, and French descent. She is a Christian and comes from a family with a strong belief in the catholic ways.

How old is Abigail Ratchford?

As of 2022, Abigail Ratchford's age is 30 years. She was born on 12 February 1992 in Scranton, Pennsylvania. Her zodiac sign is Aquarius.

Career

As a young girl, Abigail wanted to be a veterinarian. However, this changed after she learnt that she was allergic to most animals except for a few breeds of dogs. She later changed her aspirations to become famous.

She always wanted to be in the limelight. As a kid, she would occasionally go into her mother's closet, put on some lipstick, wear her fancy clothes, and pretend she was a movie star.

After joining college, she has stated that she did not know what she wanted to do with her life. While she was figuring it out, she instead helped her dad and uncle run their business. Ratchford worked in her uncle's dentist's office as a secretary.

She has previously worked as a paralegal with her dad, a defence attorney. Abigail has also worked as a bartender.

Model Abigail Ratchford attends the premiere of the new film "Manny" at TCL Chinese Theatre on January 20, 2015 in Hollywood, California. Photo: Michael Tullberg

Source: Getty Images

She started her modelling career in 2013. At the time, she was still in college, and her friends proposed the idea of a photoshoot. The photographer went on to post the photos on his Instagram account. The images were a success as magazines such as Maxim, Sports Illustrated, and Barstool Sports noticed her.

Abigail would go on to create her Instagram page three months later. She has a considerable following on the platform. As of the time of writing, she has over 9m followers. She primarily shares her modelling pics on her Instagram page.

How much is Abigail Ratchford worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Abigail Ratchford's net worth is allegedly $4 million. However, this information is not official.

She makes her money from her work as a model. Abigail has also appeared in Maxim, People, Sports Illustrated Swimsuit, Esquire and Playboy.

Relationship between Abigail Ratchford and Klay Thompson

There were rumours that Abigail was involved with an American basketball player and Golden State Warriors star Klay Thompson. This was after the model shared a picture of Klay's dog Rocco. There were speculations that Ratchford was actually in Klay's house. That said, the basketballer did not confirm that the relationship had ever existed between the two of them.

How tall is the model?

Abigail Ratchford's height is 5 ft 8 in (173 cm). She weighs 139 lbs (63 kg).

Abigail Ratchford is a popular American model. She has appeared in numerous magazines. In addition, she has an OnlyFans where she shares content with her fans.

