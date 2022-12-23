100+ yes or no questions to ask to get to know someone better

While there are many ideas for starting a conversation with a stranger, friend or significant other, one of the unique ones is using yes or no questions. Such questions can be answered quickly and are perfect, especially when you want to know someone in a short space of time. They also encourage the other person to elaborate on their thoughts and feelings.

Conversation starters can make or break any first-time engagement with a person. Using yes or no questions on various topics ensures that everyone can express themselves better and will improve the connection between those involved. These types of questions are often open-ended and can be followed up with additional questions to encourage the person to elaborate on their responses.

Best yes or no questions

Do you need some good conversation starters to use with friends and family? Check out the collection of yes or no questions to get to know someone better below.

Would you ever let someone else pick out your clothes?

Do you enjoy spending time with your family?

Do you know what a lucid dream is?

Do you believe that we evolved from animals?

Do you believe there is more than one way to view a situation?

Have you ever gotten sick in public?

Have you ever accidentally shared a secret?

Do you have a nickname?

Is there anyone you can’t say no to in your life?

Is your birthday your favourite time of year?

Do you have any close friends of the opposite gender?

Do you ever play outside with friends?

Do you like to plan things out in advance?

Do you look like someone in your family? Or someone you know?

Do you have any irrational fears?

Have you ever snuck out of the house?

Do you know where your name came from?

Is there anything that makes you really angry?

Do you have any close friends at school?

Is there anything that you’re really good at?

Do you use spit in your hair when hair gel isn’t available?

Have you ever felt like burying your head in your pillow and screaming?

Yes or no questions to ask your crush

Have you ever found yourself in a situation where you are sitting with someone you like but can't find things to say to them? Use these funny yes or no questions shared below to put a smile on their face.

If your crush asked you to dress in a woman’s clothing for 24 hours and walk down the street, would you do it?

Have you ever eaten something disgusting just to impress a girl?

Can you say the word “love” backwards 10 times?

Have you ever called someone the wrong name?

Have you ever been forced to share a bed with someone you were not romantically involved with?

Have you ever developed a crush on someone you just met?

Have you ever checked out a girl only to find out that she was actually a boy?

Would you say “yes” if I asked you to go on a date with me?

What do you consider a red flag in a relationship?

Do you think of me as a friend or someone you would like to start something special with?

Have you ever laughed so hard that you actually cried?

Do you think double texting is a big deal?

What's the most cringeworthy outfit you've ever worn?

Have you ever dated someone more than once, even though you knew going back to them was bad for you?

Are you more of a morning or night person?

Yes or no questions to ask your friends

If you are looking for a way to get to know your friends better, the following questions will come in handy.

Have you ever offered to complete homework for someone else in exchange for something specific from them?

Have you ever gotten a speeding ticket and only told your parents once you started getting letters from lawyers?

Have you ever been chased by a bull?

Have you ever broken something that belonged to your friend and then lied about how it happened?

Have you ever been caught watching an adult film by your parents?

Have you ever driven a car that was not yours without asking permission first?

If you could move anywhere in the world, where would you go?

Have you ever laughed so hard that something you were drinking came out of your nose?

Have your parents ever caught you in public with your crush without knowing you are dating someone?

If you go to a restaurant and have terrible service, is it ever OK not to tip?

Have you ever pooped your pants during your teenage years?

What three items would you bring with you to a deserted island?

Have you ever walked up and said something to a stranger who later turned out to be your best friend?

Do you ever get scared when the lights are off at night and you are home alone?

Have you ever had a job you loved more than you expected to?

Is there anything that you really want to do before you die?

Have you ever taken money from your parent’s wallet or purse without them noticing?

Has a teacher ever called on you in class when you didn't know what was happening?

Have your parents ever gotten upset at you for painting your room a different colour without asking them first?

Do you think there is more than one right answer to a question?

Have you ever pranked someone and had it go horribly wrong?

Have you ever been so upset about something that happened that day that you cried yourself to sleep that night?

Have you ever gone to school wearing dirty clothes because you didn't have any clean clothes to wear?

Are there any foods that you don’t like to eat?

Have you ever glued your hand or finger to something during an arts and crafts project?

Have you ever run away from home because you were upset with your parents?

Did your parents ever sp*nk you when you were a kid?

Was there a food you hated growing up that your parents kept making anyway?

Yes or no questions for adults

Are you finding it challenging to find yes or no icebreaker questions to ask your adult friend? Try using the interesting questions highlighted below to spice up the conversation and get to know each other more.

Have you ever cheated on your long-time partner or spouse?

Do you think there’s such a thing as love at first sight?

If a future version of your time travelled to this moment, would the two of you get along?

Do you think this is a big video game, and people control us?

Have you ever taken part in an eating competition?

Have you ever worn an outfit one time and then tried to return it? Were the tags still on it?

Do you eat fruits and veggies?

Have you ever had a bad breakup that you haven’t shared with anybody?

Would you like to go back to being a child?

Do you have feelings for any of your friends’ partners?

Have you ever been drunk at work?

Have you ever promised something, knowing you could never achieve it?

Do you struggle with your confidence?

Do you ever get scared when the lights are off, and you are home alone?

Have you ever thought about running away to a different country?

Have you ever had a passion that you’ve turned into a business?

Have you ever kept a dirty habit from your partner?

Would you ever date someone a lot older than you?

Would you date someone who was best friends with your ex?

Have you ever been caught sleeping during lectures or work meetings?

Have you ever travelled to somewhere no one else would go to?

Deep yes or no questions

Using open-ended questions is beneficial when trying to know more about somebody. Here are deep questions with yes or no answers to get to know someone better and create an intriguing and memorable conversation.

Do you think that a man and a woman can be exclusively friends?

Have you done most of the things you have always wanted to do by this point in your life?

Are you someone that likes to be physical in public? Around your family?

Have you ever cheated on someone while you were dating or in a relationship with someone?

Have you ever flirted with someone you didn’t like for attention?

What would you do if you had the power to influence people?

What is more your style; a modern home in the Hollywood Hills, a beautiful mountain retreat or a bungalow at the beach?

Did you often argue in your previous relationships? Why do you think you did or did not?

Have you ever been so scared you called a friend for help?

Is there something you can think of that you would need encouragement to achieve?

Are you happy studying what you are studying or working on what you are working on?

Are you doing what you always wanted to do in your life?

Do you generally trust your judgement with men?

Do you see children in your future?

What is something that you cut corners doing just to get it over with?

Have you ever slept with someone and immediately regretted it?

Have you ever had to take care of something or someone? Pet, sibling or plants?

Have you ever been cheated on?

Have you ever played hooky from school or work to do something awesome?

Do you have an inspirational person that you turn to for great quotes

Yes or no questions are interesting and make you look more sociable. These questions allow you to gather information quickly and efficiently; they can also help you to learn more about the person's values, interests, and goals.

