83 clever riddles for adults for a challenging brain workout

Riddles are excellent challenging brain teasers for adults looking to elevate their logical thinking and cognitive abilities. Clever riddles for adults with answers can also serve as perfect icebreakers or conversation starters.

Photo: pexels.com, @pixabay (modified by author)

Source: UGC

You should try riddles if you are looking to improve your thinking and problem-solving skills. They are also fun and can help you to strengthen bonds with friends and family. Here are best riddles for adults with answers to share with your friends.

Clever riddles for adults

Whether you are looking for a brain teaser or a new and exciting way to break the ice, riddles are a fun way to connect with people.

If you scratch my head, I turn black, but once I was red. What am I? A match

He has married many women but has never been married himself. Who is he? A priest

An electric train is going west. Where does the smoke go? Electric trains do not produce smoke.

The more there is, the less you see. What is it? Darkness

If your uncle’s sister is not your aunt, how are you related to her? She is your mother

You see a boat filled with people, yet there isn’t a single person on board. How? All the people on the boat are married.

Two people are born at the same moment but don't have the same birthdays. How? They were born in different time zones

A man goes outside in the rain without an umbrella or hat but doesn't get a single hair on his head wet. How? He's bald

A bus driver goes the wrong way down a one-way street. He passes the cops, but they don’t stop him. Why? He was walking

What starts with T, ends with T, and has T in it? A teapot

What has 13 hearts but no other organs? A deck of cards

What kind of ship has two mates but no captain? A relationship

How can you drop a raw egg from a height onto a concrete floor without cracking it? Concrete floors are very hard to crack

What do other people use more even though it belongs to you? Your name

Without a head, I am higher. What am I? A pillow

You can't touch me, but you can easily break me. If you want to be mine, you need to win me. What am I? A Heart

I am not the Queen, although my name suggests otherwise. A ruler

I travel around the world in a corner. What am I? A stamp

Funny riddles for adults

Photo: pexels.com, @pixabay (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Riddles aren't just for kids. Funny riddles for adults are good for entertainment. Sharing these riddles will help you sharpen your minds, manage your stress and help you to cope with challenging situations.

What tastes better than it smells? Your tongue

What can you catch but not throw? A cold

What is black and white but red all over? A newspaper

What time is it when an elephant sits on a fence? Time to fix the fence

What can you put in a bucket to make it weigh less? A hole

What are the two things that you can never have for breakfast? Lunch and dinner

What building has the most stories? A library

What is the difference between a jeweller and a jailer? A jeweller sells watches, and a jailer watches cells

What month of the year has 28 days in it? All of them

Where is the only place where today comes before yesterday? The dictionary

What kind of band never plays music? A rubber band

What is the world’s laziest mountain? Ever-rest

What can you hold in your right hand but never in your left hand? Your left hand

If you throw a blue stone into the Red Sea, what will it become? Wet

Which word in the dictionary is spelt incorrectly? Incorrectly

What is the longest word in the dictionary? Smiles, because there is a mile between each ‘s’

What do you call a nose that's 12 inches long? A foot

If two snakes marry, what will their towels say? Hiss and hers

What question can you never say yes to? Are you asleep yet?

Hard riddles for adults

Photo: pexels.com, @pok-rie (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Below is a list of some extraordinary riddles that might challenge you more than you expect, though it doesn’t hurt to challenge your brain.

What occurs once in a minute, twice in a moment, and never in 1,000 years? The letter "m."

How do you spell "cow" in thirteen letters? SEE O DOUBLE YOU.

Throw away the outside and cook the inside, then eat the outside and throw away the inside. What is it? Corn on the cob

Spelt forwards, I'm what you do every day, spelt backwards, I'm something you hate. What am I? Live

What 5-letter word typed in all capital letters can be read the same upside down? SWIMS

What runs but never walks? Murmurs but never talks. Has a bed but never sleeps. And has a mouth but never eats? A river

No matter how little or how much you use me, you change me every month. What am I? A calendar

If two’s company and three’s a crowd, what are four and five? Nine

What word contains 26 letters but has only three syllables? The alphabet

What do you see once in June, twice in November, and not at all in May? The letter "e."

What word is pronounced the same if you take away four of its five letters? Queue

What can fill a room but takes up no space? Light

Poor people have it. Rich people need it. If you eat it, you die. What is it? Nothing

Two in a corner, one in a room, zero in a house, but one in a shelter. What am I? The letter “R.”

What is so fragile that saying its name breaks it? Silence

What five-letter word has one left when two letters are removed? Stone

I have cities but no houses. I have mountains but no trees. I have water but no fish. What am I? A map

What has branches but no fruit, trunk, or leaves? A bank

What do you buy to eat but never consume? Cutlery

Tricky riddles for adults

Photo: pexels.com, @dreamypixel (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Riddles are one of those rare things that no one can get too old for and are great in many ways. The tricky riddles for adults below will tickle your mind and keep you entertained for a long time.

The more you take, the more you leave behind. What am I? Footsteps

David's father has three sons: Snap, Crackle, and ___? David

What is more useful when it is broken? An egg

What is full of holes but still holds water? A sponge

Two fathers and two sons are in a car, yet there are only three people in the car. How? They are grandfather, father, and son

What goes up but never comes down? Age

It can be broken even if you don’t touch it. A promise

Which is heavier: a ton of bricks or a ton of feathers? They weigh the same

What breaks yet never falls? Day

What is in seasons, seconds, centuries, and minutes, but not in decades, years, or days? The letter N

The root tops the trunk on this backward thing that grows in the winter and dies in the spring. What can it be? An icicle

Sara has four daughters, and each of her daughters has a brother. How many children does Sara have? Five—each daughter has the same brother

Easy riddles for adults

Photo: pexels.com, @mo-eid (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Sharing riddles is an excellent way of improving your critical thinking abilities, mental understanding, attention, and concentration. These riddles for adults are also easy-to-remember.

What has many keys but can’t open a single lock? A piano

What has a head and a tail but no body? A coin

What gets smaller every time it takes a bath? Soap

What runs around the whole yard without moving? Fence

What's always running but never gets hot? A refrigerator

What five-letter word becomes shorter when you add two letters to it? Short

What's always found on the ground but never gets dirty? A shadow

What goes up and down but doesn’t move? A staircase

What has legs but does not walk? A chair

What has a neck but no head? Guitar

What flowers are kissable? Tulips

Which fish costs the most? A goldfish

What's a single-digit number with no value? Zero.

What kind of coat is always wet when you put it on? A coat of paint

What gets wet while drying? A towel

Riddles are a fun way to pass time. The above amusing riddles for adults are ideal for a family gathering. Try them also with friends in your next meeting and you won't regret it at all.

Legit.ng recently published best chicken jokes, puns and one-liners for kids and adults. Jokes are one of the best ways to bond with your friends and family, and chicken jokes are really no exception. They’re a great way to tell a classic joke while keeping everything family-friendly.

Sharing chicken puns and jokes is a fun way to pass the time with your kids. Children develop their understanding of humour through social interaction; therefore, telling jokes as a family can give their funny bones a workout. If you want to break the ice at home or a party, these funny chicken jokes are a fantastic way to start the party.

Source: Legit.ng