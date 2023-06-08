100 really funny jokes to tell your friends to make them laugh

Having someone you can call a friend is not something to take for granted. Friends provide companionship and support. They are there to celebrate our successes and lend a listening ear during challenging times. Therefore it is good to make them feel special by sharing a good joke to create a joyful atmosphere. This article has funny jokes to tell your friends to make them laugh.

Funny jokes to tell your friends. Photo: @pixabay, pexels.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Laughter strengthens social bonds and enhances relationships. Sharing laughter with others fosters deeper connections and improves communication. Making your friends laugh is good because it will boost your friendship and bring you and your friends joy whenever you are together.

Funny jokes to tell your friends

Sending jokes to your friends brightens their day and brings a smile to their faces. Life can be challenging and stressful; a well-timed joke can provide a momentary escape or a much-needed laugh. Sharing humour uplifts your friends' moods and boosts their spirits. Below are jokes to tell your friends to make them laugh, including dumb and funny jokes.

Dumb jokes to tell your friends

It takes a certain level of comfort to share something considered silly with other people. Having friends who laugh at your silly jokes every time you crack one is sweet. Consider the following if you want funny jokes to tell your friends the next time you hang out.

Why won't it hurt if you hit your friend with a 2-litre of soda? Because it's a soft drink!

Why do bees have sticky hair? Because they use honeycombs.

Why did the picture go to jail? Because it was framed!

I invented a new word! Plagiarism!

What do you call a fake noodle? An impasta.

Good news to share. I got a negative on my IQ test.

Zero praised Eight that it has got a stylish belt.

What keeps running but doesn’t reach the destination? A fridge.

Why did the birthday boy wrap himself in the paper? He wanted to live in the present.

What do you call an elephant that doesn’t matter? An irrelephant.

Why did the M&M go to school? Because he wanted to be a Smartie.

Why do you go to bed at night? Because the bed won’t go to you!

How do you tell if a vampire is sick? By how much he is coffin.

What do you call a can opener that doesn’t work? A can’t opener.

My friend ate a clock. She said it was time-consuming.

How do celebrities stay cool? They have many fans.

Why did the melon jump into the lake? It wanted to be a watermelon.

Why did the farmer win an award? He was out standing in his field.

Why did the cow jump over the moon? The farmer had cold hands.

I wanted to tell you a construction joke but cannot because it is still a work in progress!

Good jokes to tell your friends

Best jokes to tell your friends. Photo: pexels.com, @ketutsubiyanto (modified by author)

Source: UGC

A good joke leaves your friends with muscle fatigue because of its hilariousness. Sharing good jokes with friends creates an environment where you can be yourself without judgment or pretence. If you have friends that make you feel at home anytime you are together, make them laugh by telling them the jokes below.

When your teacher asks, "Where's your homework?" It took a sick day. It had too many problems.

I don’t use soap as I’m super clean now.

Have you heard about the new restaurant called Karma? There's no menu: You get what you deserve.

A man entered his house and was delighted to discover someone had stolen all his lamps.

A nurse told me, "Sorry for the wait!" I replied, "It's alright; I'm patient."

How many times can you subtract ten from 100? Once. The next time you would be subtracting ten from 90.

What is the difference between in-laws and outlaw? Well, the latter is welcomed.

What is the difference between a hippo and a zippo? One is heavy, and the other is a little lighter.

What’s the difference between a cat and a complex sentence? A cat has claws at the end of its paws. A complex sentence has a pause at the end of its clause.

How many tickles does it take to get an octopus to laugh? Ten tickles.

Is Google male or female? Female, because it doesn’t let you finish a sentence before making a suggestion.

What kind of tea is hard to swallow? Reality.

You may share all your secrets with me. They can be safe with my friends.

I used to run a dating service for chickens but struggled to make hens meet.

I never wanted to believe that my dad was stealing from his job as a road worker until I went home, and all the signs were there.

Sometimes I tuck my knees into my chest and lean forward. That's just how I roll.

Why should you knock on the refrigerator before opening the door? In case there is a salad dressing.

My therapist says I have a preoccupation with vengeance. We'll see about that.

What do you get when you cross a snake with a pie? A pie-thon!

Why should you never trust stairs? They are always up to something.

Best jokes to tell your friends

Best jokes to tell your friends. Photo: pexels.com, @antonishkrabaproduction (modified by author)

Source: UGC

What is the best joke to tell your friends? A good joke is one when shared among friends; it leaves them bursting out loudly because of how hilarious it sounds. Make your friends sleep with aching bones and muscles by telling them funny jokes.

I got fired from my job at the bank today. An old lady asked me to check her balance, so I pushed her over.

When you look for something, why is it always in the last place you look? Because when you find it, you stop looking.

Why was 6 afraid of 7? Because 7 ate 9!

Who is a person with no nose and no body? Well, nobody knows.

Every math book is sad as it is filled with too many problems.

Why does everyone invite ice cream to the party? Because it’s so cool.

Anybody who believes in telekinesis, raise my hand.

What did one hat say to the other? You wait here; I'll go on ahead.

I can't tell if I like my blender or not. It keeps giving me mixed results.

Dessert is the last sweet that you have as your marriage begins.

Somebody told me to taste happiness after getting married. It’s been 10 years, and I haven’t tasted it yet.

A cheese factory exploded in France. Da brie was everywhere.

The towel keeps asking if its job is to dry people or get wet.

Why shouldn’t you write with a broken pencil? Because it’s pointless.

Did you hear about the actor who fell through the floorboards? He was just going through a stage.

I told my doctor that I had broken my arm in two places. He told me to stop going to those places.

I'm so good at sleeping that I can do it with my eyes closed!

I still remember what my grandpa said right before he kicked the bucket: ‘’How far do you think I can kick this bucket?”

What’s green, fuzzy, and would hurt if it fell on you out of a tree? A pool table.

The tallest building in the world is the library because it has many stories.

Funny jokes to tell your friends over text

Funny jokes to tell your friends over a text. Photo: pexels.com, @pnwproduction (modified by author)

Source: UGC

It feels good when you are lying in bed feeling low, and suddenly, you find your friend has just sent you something hilarious to make you smile. If you want to strengthen your friendship, 'really funny jokes to tell your friends' can help you achieve that.

If you're American, what are you doing while you're inside, when you go into a bathroom and when you come out? European.

I just went to an emotional wedding. Even the cake was in tiers.

What's a plant's favourite drink? Root beer!

My husband says I cannot make decisions. I saw him and said, ‘You are right.’

I have a stupid friend. How? She never minds walking with me in public.

My teachers told me my procrastination would keep me from being successful. I told them, "Just wait!"

We have been friends for ages. Is it your bad influence or mine?

I have a friend and an enemy in one. How? She eats my food.

How do you know when the moon has had enough to eat? When it’s full.

You are not my best friend but my brother. Why? Our laziness levels match.

My wife told me to stop acting like a flamingo, so I had to put my foot down.

The person who irons clothes is called? Superhero. How? Because he is Iron Man.

Do you know how I’m sure we’ll be friends forever? Because we’re too lazy to find other friends.

Working in a mirror factory is something I could see myself doing.

Why did the cat run away from the tree? It was afraid of the bark!

Always remember not to take life too seriously. You’ll never get out of it alive.

I don’t think you are my best friend. All your selfies get more likes than mine.

Just remember that if you lose your shoe at the party tonight, it does not cause it's a fairytale. It's cause you're drunk.

I just finished a box of Corn Flakes. You can check out my cereal killer Netflix particular next Tuesday.

Do you consider me your friend? Then be ready to pick up my call 100 times a day.

Stupid jokes to tell your friends

Stupid jokes to tell your friends. Photo: pexels.com, @rdnestockproject (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Sharing stupid jokes with friends creates a sense of shared humour and fosters a sense of connection. Act silly around your friends by sharing silly jokes because that is the only place to be yourself without judgment.

Why did the bicycle collapse? It was two tired.

Nostalgia isn't what it used to be.

Two peanuts were walking down the street. One was a-salted.

Why is Peter Pan always flying? He neverlands.

Did you hear the rumour about butter? Well, I'm not going to spread it.

My wife asked me to put her shoes on. I said, 'They won't fit me.'

What's the stinkiest planet? Poopiter.

What creature is more brilliant than a talking parrot? A spelling bee.

Why do sharks live in saltwater? Because pepper water makes them sneeze.

What kind of music do planets like? Neptunes.

I stayed up all night and tried to figure out where the sun was. Then it dawned on me.

Parallel lines have so much in common, and it's a shame they'll never meet.

Why were the teacher’s eyes crossed? She couldn’t control her pupils.

What’s the best part about living in Switzerland? Not sure, but the flag is a big plus.

When can a priest become a father? When he is a father-in-law.

How do you stop a bull from charging? Cancel its credit card.

Shout out to anyone wondering what the opposite of it is.

What bottoms do clouds wear? Umm, thunderpants!

What’s the most famous fish? A starfish!

What did one ocean say to the other ocean? Nothing, they just waved.

Friends are amazing, and they make you smile no matter what you are going through. Sending hilarious messages to your friends strengthens your friendship and makes you enjoy any moment you spend together. Make them laugh by sending them funny jokes to tell your friends.

Legit.ng recently published an article about 150+ best goodnight messages for him to make him smile today. Goodnight messages help strengthen your relationship with your partner. It also makes them sleep thinking about you all night.

When you send your partner a goodnight message, it brightens their mood and makes them feel loved and cherished. Using sweet words with a romantic message will make him smile as they open their phone to read it.

Source: Legit.ng