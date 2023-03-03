30 card games for couples to make your next date more fun

Card games have been a popular pastime for centuries, offering people a fun way to pass the time while also improving cognitive skills such as memory, strategy, and decision-making. Among the many types of card games available, those designed for couples are especially popular as they provide an opportunity for partners to spend quality time together, engage in friendly competition, and strengthen their bond. Discover some of the best card games for couples to spice up your next date.

No matter what type of card game you choose, playing cards with your significant other is a great way to have fun, connect, and create lasting memories. Grab some cards and get ready for a night of fun and games with your special person.

30 card games for couples

Playing cards is a great way for couples to have fun and connect. Below is a list of couples card games you can enjoy playing.

1. Rummy

One of the most popular and classic card games for couples is Rummy. It is a simple card game that can be played with two to four players. The basic objective of the game is to be the first person to get rid of all your cards. Players take turns picking up and discarding cards from their hands in an effort to create a winning combination.

2. Cover Your Assets

Cover Your Assets is a fast-paced game that is perfect for couples that want to put their relationship to the test. It is similar to Rummy but with a twist. Players must try to collect sets of cards that are worth points. The first player to reach a certain number of points wins the game.

3. Go Fish

Go Fish is a simple card game that is great for couples just starting with card games. It is a game of luck, so players don't have to worry about strategy or complicated rules. The game's objective is to be the first player to eliminate all your cards. Players take turns asking other players for specific cards that they need. If a player doesn't have the card, they have to "go fish" and draw from the deck.

4. Let's Chat

The game involves two decks of cards, one with questions and the other with answers. Players take turns drawing cards and asking each other the questions on the cards. The questions can range from silly to serious. Let's Chat is great for couples who want to learn more about each other and have fun while at it.

5. Date Deck

Date Deck is a card game comprising two cards, one with questions and the other with activities. Players take turns drawing cards and then playing the activities on the cards. The activities can range from romantic to silly.

6. Hearts

Hearts is a classic card game perfect for couples who want to challenge each other. It is a trick-taking game where players must try to get rid of all the cards in their hands. The goal of the game is to avoid taking tricks that contain hearts.

7. CodeNames Duet

This two-player version of the popular CodeNames game is perfect for couples who love puzzles and wordplay. Players work together to identify the secret agents hidden among a grid of cards, using clues provided by their partners to narrow down their choices.

8. Blackjack

If you enjoy a bit of friendly competition, Blackjack is a great option. The game's goal is to get as close to 21 as possible without going over, and players can strategize and bluff to try to beat their opponent.

9. Solitaire

Sometimes you just want to play a game alone, but that doesn't mean your partner must be left out. Solitaire is a classic game that can be played alone or with someone else, and it's a great way to relax and unwind after a long day.

10. Crazy Eights

This fast-paced game is perfect for couples who like to keep things lively. The goal is to get rid of all your cards by matching the suit or rank of the top card in the discard pile, and players can use special cards like "skip" and "reverse" to trip up their opponent.

11. Gin Rummy

If you're looking for a more strategic game, Gin Rummy is a great choice. Players try to create sets of three or four cards of the same rank or run of three or more cards in sequence, and the first person to get rid of all their cards wins.

12. Bananagrams

This word game is great romantic card games for couples who love to compete. Players race to create a grid of words using letter tiles, and the first person to use up all their tiles wins.

13. Talk Flirt Dare

If you're looking for a way to spice things up, this fun card games for couples is perfect. Players take turns drawing cards that challenge them to either talk, flirt, or dare, and the game will surely lead to some memorable moments.

14. Pinochle

This trick-taking game is great for couples who enjoy a challenge. Players work together to score points by taking tricks with high-value cards, and the game requires careful strategy and careful attention to detail.

15. Unpack That

This conversation starter game is perfect relationship card games for couples who want to get to know each other better. Players take turns drawing cards that prompt them to share stories and insights about their lives, and the game is a great way to build intimacy and connection.

16. Cribbage

This classic game is perfect for couples who enjoy math and strategy. Players score points by creating runs, pairs, and other combinations, and the game requires careful planning and attention to detail.

17. Skat

This three-player game is perfect for couples playing with a third wheel. Players bid on how many tricks they think they can take, and the person who takes the most wins.

18. Loopy

This simple date night card game is perfect for those who like to keep things light and fun. Players take turns drawing cards and performing silly challenges, and the game will lead to plenty of laughs.

19. Texas Hold 'em

This popular game is easy to learn and can provide hours of fun for couples. Players aim to make the best five-card hand using two cards dealt to them and five community cards.

20. Omaha

Like Texas Hold 'em, this game is slightly more complex as players are dealt four cards and must use two of them combined with three of the five community cards to make their best hand.

21. Five-Card Draw

This game involves each player being dealt five cards face down and then having the opportunity to trade in up to three of their cards to try and make the best hand.

22. Seven-Card Stud

In this game, players are dealt seven cards, three face-down and four face-up. Players must use the best five-card hand out of the seven to win. If you're looking for a more challenging game to play, then Seven-Card Stud is a great game to consider.

23. DateBox Jenga

This card game is based on the classic Jenga game but with a twist. It provides prompts for couples to complete as they play, such as "Give your partner a compliment" or "Share a favourite memory."

24. Baccarat

This game is easy to learn and is a favourite among couples. Players bet on whether the banker or the player will have the better hand or if the game will end in a tie.

25. The Ultimate Game for Couples

The Ultimate Game for Couples is a card game designed to help couples connect and have fun together. This game includes various activities for couples to complete together, including trivia and drawing prompts.

26. Red Dog

Red Dog is a simple yet exciting card game that can be played with two or more players. It is also known as Yablon, Ace-Deuce, and In-Between. The game's objective is to predict whether the value of the third card dealt will fall between the values of the first two. It is a game of chance, but players can use some basic strategies to improve their chances of winning.

27. Couple Connect

The game includes cards with thoughtful questions and prompts that encourage couples to open up to each other and share their thoughts and feelings. The card can have questions such as "What is one goal you have for the future?"

28. Let It Ride

In this game, players place three bets and then receive three cards. They can choose to take back one bet or "let it ride" and continue playing with all three bets.

29. Let's Get Deep After Dark Expansion

Let's Get Deep After Dark Expansion is a great way for couples to explore their desires and boundaries in a safe and supportive environment. Providing thought prompts and questions encourages couples to share their thoughts and feelings in a playful and non-judgmental way. This game can help couples deepen their relationship and build a stronger bond.

30. Three-Card Monte

In this classic game, the dealer will shuffle three cards and ask the player to guess which card is the Queen of Hearts. Couples can take turns being the dealer and trying to stump their partner.

Whether you are a seasoned card player or new to the world of games, plenty of options are specifically designed for two players. From classic games like Blackjack to more modern titles like Love Letter and Jaipur, card games for couples come in various styles and themes to suit different tastes and preferences.

