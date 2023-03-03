The largest mall in America: 20 biggest shopping centres in the USA
There are several largest malls in America you would admire visiting or setting up your business in. These structures spanning millions of square feet have become the hallmark of the mall culture in many cities in America. Discover the largest mall in America and its total size.
A mall is a large building containing a lot of stores and restaurants, normally with parking outside. It is a perfect place to shop without leaving a common space because of its unimaginable services.
The largest mall in America
The most prominent malls in America are gigantic structures which spread across millions of square feet. They contain hundreds of shops, including cinemas, supermarkets, gaming centres, etc. Here are some best malls you should visit in America. The list is organized based on the retail space in square meters (m²) that each item occupies.
1. Mall of America - 520,000 m²
- Location: Bloomington, Minnesota
- Metro area: Minneapolis–Saint Paul
- Stores: 520
- Year opened: 1992
Mall of America is the largest shopping mall in the United States. The shopping centre hosts numerous international and local retailers.
Additionally, Mall of America offers its visitors the rare opportunity of fun attractions such as an indoor theme park, a movie theatre, an aquarium, a golf course and more. The parking space can hold more than 12,000 cars.
2. American Dream - 280,000 m²
- Location: East Rutherford, New Jersey
- Metro area: New York City
- Stores: 450+
- Year opened: 2019
The American Dream opened its doors to the public in November 2019. It holds more than 450 stores, including Nickelodeon Universe, a theme park, the Dreamworks Waterpark, a ski slope, a mirror maze, restaurants and more. The Triple Five Group owns it.
3. South Coast Plaza - 260,000 m²
- Location: Costa Mesa, California
- Metro area: Orange County
- Stores: 270+
- Year opened: 1967
South Coast Plaza is the biggest mall in California, situated in Costa Mesa, California, United States. It is the busiest shopping centre having more than 280 stores. If you are looking for restaurants, fashion and speciality stores, South Coast Plaza is the place to go to in America.
The global fashion brands are Gucci, Givenchy, Alexander McQueen, Vuitton and Miu Miu. The shopping centre also features dozens of fun experiences like sculpture gardens, an art museum, concerts, a movie theatre and more.
4. King of Prussia Mall - 259,500 m²
- Location: King of Prussia, Pennsylvania
- Metro area: Philadelphia
- Stores: 450
- Year opened: 1963
The King of Prussia Mall is the fourth-biggest mall in the US. It was opened in 1963 but was originally under two separate and discrete buildings: The Plaza and The Court. It is possessed by Simon Property Group.
In 2016, it was enlarged into one of the East Coast largest malls in the US. The centre houses signature stores such as Primark, Macy's and Nordstrom.
5. Aventura Mall - 250,000 m²
- Location: Aventura, Florida
- Metro area: West Palm Beach
- Stores: 300+
- Year opened: 1983
The three-storey shopping centre is centrally located between Miami and Fort Lauderdale. Aventura Mall is the biggest mall in Florida since it occupies an area of 2.7 million square feet with over 300 stores.
It has virtually everything a customer could desire, including places to swipe cards like Apple Anthropologie and Urban Outfitters. On the other hand, other stores at the site are Givenchy, Tiffany & Co, Louis Vuitton, Fendi and restaurants.
6. Del Amo Fashion Center - 233,908.0 m²
- Location: Torrance, California
- Metro area: Los Angeles
- Stores: 255
- Year opened: 1961
The Del Amo Fashion Center is the largest mall situated in Torrance, California, USA. It is owned by Simon Property Group, JP Morgan Fleming Funds and Farallon Cap Mgt.
You can find many stores like Michale Kors, Arhaus Furnishings, Zara, luxury brands, Adidas and, J. Crew, JcPenny. Do not forget about entertainment in the shopping centre, including a fitness centre, multiplex theatre and monthly events.
7. The Galleria Mall - 223,045.1 m²
- Location: Houston, Texas
- Metro area: Houston
- Stores: 400
- Year opened: 1970
The Galleria Mall is the biggest mall in Texas and covers a total area of about 2.4 million square feet. It belongs to Simon Property Group and Sony Corporation.
It holds more than 375 stores, including restaurants, swimming pools, a full-sized ice rink, luxury boutiques, and so much more. In addition, it has Neiman Marcus and Saks Fifth Avenue's flagship stores and departments of Macy's, Dillard's and Nordstrom.
8. Roosevelt Field Mall - 220,370.9 m²
- Location: Garden City, New York
- Metro area: New York City
- Stores: 243+
- Year opened: 1956
The shopping centre is located on an airfield in Garden City, New York. It was originally designed by Simon Property Group as a single-level open-air shopping space. Roosevelt Field Mall was later transformed into a two-level, closed mall. It boasts various stores, including eight-venue cinemas, restaurants, beauty stores, and supermarkets.
9. Sawgrass Mills - 220,237 m²
- Location: Sunrise, Florida
- Metro area: West Palm Beach
- Stores: 400
- Year opened: 1990
Sawgrass Mills is considered the biggest outlet mall in the country because of its many outlet stores. Sawgrass Mills contains three unique shopping destinations. It features multiple departmental stores, restaurants, Burberry, Diane von Furstenberg, Tory Burch, Versace, GUCCI and more.
10. Destiny USA - 220,000 m²
- Location: Syracuse, New York
- Metro area: Syracuse
- Stores: 239
- Year opened: 1990
The Destiny USA is the largest mall in America and the biggest mall in New York. It has six floors, including the underground floor.
It is a family-friendly shopping centre full of entertainment activities such as an antique carousel, Margaritaville, an arcade at Dave and Buster's, a Regal movie theatre, an indoor go-skating raceway and the world's most extensive suspended ropes course at WonderWorks.
11. Ala Moana Center - 220,000 m²
- Location: Honolulu, Hawaii
- Metro area: Honolulu
- Stores: 350
- Year opened: 1959
Ala Moana Center is a world-renowned shopping mall located in Honolulu, Hawaii. As one of the largest open-air shopping centres in the world, Ala Moana Center holds a special place in the hearts of locals and tourists alike.
Ala Moana Center is known for its upscale retail offerings, with many luxury brands and high-end boutiques. Shoppers can find everything from designer clothing and accessories to fine jewelry and cosmetics
12. Palisades Center - 205,996.0 m²
- Location: West Nyack, New York
- Metro area: New York City
- Stores: 218
- Year opened: 1998
The Palisades Center is one of the largest malls in the country. It serves as a popular destination for shoppers, diners, and entertainment seekers in the greater New York City area.
One of the standout features of the Palisades Center is its focus on entertainment. The mall includes various entertainment options, such as an indoor ice skating rink, a movie theatre, a bowling alley, an indoor rope course, and a Ferris wheel.
13. Woodfield Mall - 200,114.4 m²
- Location: Schaumburg, Illinois
- Metro area: Chicago
- Stores: 234
- Year opened: 1971
The Woodfield Mall is the largest shopping mall in Illinois, the second largest being Oakbrook Center in Oak Brook. The mall features the traditional retailers JCPenney, and Macy's, Nordstrom.
It also features entertainment options such as a cinema, arcade, and family-friendly attractions. The mall often hosts events and promotions throughout the year, including seasonal sales, fashion shows, and holiday-themed activities.
14. Westfield Valley Fair - 200,000 m²
- Location: San Jose, California
- Metro area: San Francisco Bay Area
- Stores: 236
- Year opened: 1986
The Westfield Valley Fair is not just a shopping centre; it's a premier destination that embodies the culture and lifestyle. It provides an elevated and luxurious shopping experience, making it a favourite spot for fashion enthusiasts.
15. Millcreek Mall - 200,000 m²
- Location: Erie, Pennsylvania
- Metro area: Erie
- Stores: 165
- Year opened: 1975
The Millcreek Mall features a wide variety of retail stores, including department stores like Macy's, JCPenney, and Dillard's, as well as numerous speciality shops, boutiques, and restaurants.
It offers a range of shopping options, from clothing and accessories to electronics, home goods, and more. Events and promotions are often held at the mall throughout the year.
16. Westfield Garden State Plaza - 196,835.3 m²
- Location: Paramus, New Jersey
- Metro area: New York City
- Stores: 346
- Year opened: 1957
Westfield Garden State Plaza stands as one of the nation's most lucrative shopping centres. To adhere to state and local blue laws, most of the mall, particularly its retail stores, remain closed on Sundays.
Additionally, on Friday and Saturday evenings, minors under the age of 18 must be accompanied by an adult over the age of 21. Westfield Garden State Plaza boasts prominent anchor stores such as Macy's, Nordstrom, Neiman Marcus, and AMC Theatres.
17. Lakewood Center - 192,200 m²
- Location: Lakewood, California
- Metro area: Los Angeles
- Stores: 225
- Year opened: 1951
Lakewood Center boasts a lineup of key tenants that includes Costco, Forever 21, JCPenney, Macy's, a Round One Entertainment Center, and Target. Lakewood Center offers many stores, including well-known national and international brands, fashion retailers, electronics stores, department stores, and more.
18. Green Acres Mall - 192,200 m²
- Location: Valley Stream, New York
- Metro area: New York City
- Stores: 174
- Year opened: 1956
Green Acres Mall is an indoor shopping mall with staples like Express, H&M, and Forever 21. The mall offers the most desired shopping, dining and entertainment brands around. Green Acres Mall has restaurants like BJ'S Restaurant Brewhouse, Olive Garden, Red Lobster, Buffalo Wild Wings, Applebee's and TGI. Fridays.
19. NorthPark Center - 190,000 m²
- Location: Dallas, Texas
- Metro area: Fort Worth
- Stores: 221
- Year opened: 1956
The NorthPark Center, situated in Dallas, Texas, is a covered shopping mall that boasts a mix of renowned retailers such as Macy's, Dillard's, Nordstrom, and Neiman Marcus and entertainment options like AMC Theatres and Eataly.
Notably, it holds the distinction of being the first commercial centre in the United States to dedicate space for the exhibition of fine art.
20. Oakbrook Center - 187,500 m²
- Location: Oak Brook, Illinois
- Metro area: Chicago
- Stores: 175
- Year opened: 1962
Located in the western suburbs of Chicago, Oakbrook Center stands as a top-tier shopping destination. This stunning outdoor mall boasts an extensive array of department stores, speciality shops, and a wealth of unique dining and entertainment options.
As the second-largest shopping centre in the Chicago area, Oakbrook Center offers a truly exceptional shopping and leisure experience.
Summary table of the largest mall in America
|No
|Name
|Year opened
|Retail space in m²
|1
|Mall of America
|1992
|520,000 m²
|2
|American Dream
|2019
|280,000 m²
|3
|South Coast Plaza
|1967
|260,000 m²
|4
|King of Prussia Mall
|1963
|259,500 m²
|5
|Aventura Mall
|1983
|250,000 m²
|6
|Del Amo Fashion Center
|1961
|233,908.0 m²
|7
|The Galleria Mall
|1970
|223,045.1 m²
|8
|Roosevelt Field Mall
|1956
|220,370.9 m²
|9
|Sawgrass Mill
|1990
|220,237 m²
|10
|Destiny USA
|1990
|220,000 m²
|11
|Ala Moana Center
|1959
|220,000 m²
|12
|Palisades Center
|1998
|205,996.0 m²
|13
|Woodfield Mall
|1971
|200,114.4 m²
|14
|Millcreek Mall
|1975
|200,000 m²
|15
|Westfield Valley Fair
|1986
|200,000 m²
|16
|Westfield Garden State Plaza
|1957
|196,835.3 m²
|17
|Lakewood Center
|1951
|192,200 m²
|18
|Green Acres Mall
|1956
|192,200 m²
|19
|NorthPark Center
|1956
|190,000 m²
|20
|Oakbrook Center
|1962
|187,500 m²
Which is the largest mall in North America?
The largest mall in North America is the West Edmonton Mall, located in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada.
What is the largest mall in America?
The largest mall in America is the Mall of America. It covers a vast area of approximately 5.6 million square feet and features numerous retail stores, restaurants, and entertainment attractions.
Where is the largest mall in America?
The largest mall in America is located in Bloomington, Minnesota.
Where is the second-largest mall in America?
The American Dream is the second-largest mall in America. It was opened in 2019. It holds more than 450 stores, including Nickelodeon Universe, a theme park, the Dreamworks Waterpark, a ski slope, a mirror maze, restaurants and more.
Now that you know the largest mall in America and other biggest shopping centres in the country, you can have a one-stop shopping experience for anything you wish. These shopping centres offer an exciting place to drop by to shop and enjoy other services.
