The largest mall in America: 20 biggest shopping centres in the USA

There are several largest malls in America you would admire visiting or setting up your business in. These structures spanning millions of square feet have become the hallmark of the mall culture in many cities in America. Discover the largest mall in America and its total size.

The largest mall in America. Photo: Contributor, Owen Franken (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

A mall is a large building containing a lot of stores and restaurants, normally with parking outside. It is a perfect place to shop without leaving a common space because of its unimaginable services.

The largest mall in America

The most prominent malls in America are gigantic structures which spread across millions of square feet. They contain hundreds of shops, including cinemas, supermarkets, gaming centres, etc. Here are some best malls you should visit in America. The list is organized based on the retail space in square meters (m²) that each item occupies.

1. Mall of America - 520,000 m²

Location: Bloomington, Minnesota

Bloomington, Minnesota Metro area: Minneapolis–Saint Paul

Minneapolis–Saint Paul Stores: 520

520 Year opened: 1992

Mall of America is the largest shopping mall in the United States. The shopping centre hosts numerous international and local retailers.

Additionally, Mall of America offers its visitors the rare opportunity of fun attractions such as an indoor theme park, a movie theatre, an aquarium, a golf course and more. The parking space can hold more than 12,000 cars.

2. American Dream - 280,000 m²

Location: East Rutherford, New Jersey

East Rutherford, New Jersey Metro area: New York City

New York City Stores: 450+

450+ Year opened: 2019

The American Dream opened its doors to the public in November 2019. It holds more than 450 stores, including Nickelodeon Universe, a theme park, the Dreamworks Waterpark, a ski slope, a mirror maze, restaurants and more. The Triple Five Group owns it.

3. South Coast Plaza - 260,000 m²

Location: Costa Mesa, California

Costa Mesa, California Metro area: Orange County

Orange County Stores: 270+

270+ Year opened: 1967

South Coast Plaza is the biggest mall in California, situated in Costa Mesa, California, United States. It is the busiest shopping centre having more than 280 stores. If you are looking for restaurants, fashion and speciality stores, South Coast Plaza is the place to go to in America.

The global fashion brands are Gucci, Givenchy, Alexander McQueen, Vuitton and Miu Miu. The shopping centre also features dozens of fun experiences like sculpture gardens, an art museum, concerts, a movie theatre and more.

4. King of Prussia Mall - 259,500 m²

Location: King of Prussia, Pennsylvania

King of Prussia, Pennsylvania Metro area: Philadelphia

Philadelphia Stores: 450

450 Year opened: 1963

The King of Prussia Mall is the fourth-biggest mall in the US. It was opened in 1963 but was originally under two separate and discrete buildings: The Plaza and The Court. It is possessed by Simon Property Group.

In 2016, it was enlarged into one of the East Coast largest malls in the US. The centre houses signature stores such as Primark, Macy's and Nordstrom.

5. Aventura Mall - 250,000 m²

Aventura, Miami, Florida, Aventura Mall, atrium with busy farmers market. Photo: Jeffrey Greenberg

Source: Getty Images

Location: Aventura, Florida

Aventura, Florida Metro area: West Palm Beach

West Palm Beach Stores: 300+

300+ Year opened: 1983

The three-storey shopping centre is centrally located between Miami and Fort Lauderdale. Aventura Mall is the biggest mall in Florida since it occupies an area of 2.7 million square feet with over 300 stores.

It has virtually everything a customer could desire, including places to swipe cards like Apple Anthropologie and Urban Outfitters. On the other hand, other stores at the site are Givenchy, Tiffany & Co, Louis Vuitton, Fendi and restaurants.

6. Del Amo Fashion Center - 233,908.0 m²

Location: Torrance, California

Torrance, California Metro area: Los Angeles

Los Angeles Stores: 255

255 Year opened: 1961

The Del Amo Fashion Center is the largest mall situated in Torrance, California, USA. It is owned by Simon Property Group, JP Morgan Fleming Funds and Farallon Cap Mgt.

You can find many stores like Michale Kors, Arhaus Furnishings, Zara, luxury brands, Adidas and, J. Crew, JcPenny. Do not forget about entertainment in the shopping centre, including a fitness centre, multiplex theatre and monthly events.

7. The Galleria Mall - 223,045.1 m²

Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Metro area: Houston

Houston Stores: 400

400 Year opened: 1970

The Galleria Mall is the biggest mall in Texas and covers a total area of about 2.4 million square feet. It belongs to Simon Property Group and Sony Corporation.

It holds more than 375 stores, including restaurants, swimming pools, a full-sized ice rink, luxury boutiques, and so much more. In addition, it has Neiman Marcus and Saks Fifth Avenue's flagship stores and departments of Macy's, Dillard's and Nordstrom.

8. Roosevelt Field Mall - 220,370.9 m²

Location: Garden City, New York

Garden City, New York Metro area: New York City

New York City Stores: 243+

243+ Year opened: 1956

The shopping centre is located on an airfield in Garden City, New York. It was originally designed by Simon Property Group as a single-level open-air shopping space. Roosevelt Field Mall was later transformed into a two-level, closed mall. It boasts various stores, including eight-venue cinemas, restaurants, beauty stores, and supermarkets.

9. Sawgrass Mills - 220,237 m²

Location: Sunrise, Florida

Sunrise, Florida Metro area: West Palm Beach

West Palm Beach Stores: 400

400 Year opened: 1990

Sawgrass Mills is considered the biggest outlet mall in the country because of its many outlet stores. Sawgrass Mills contains three unique shopping destinations. It features multiple departmental stores, restaurants, Burberry, Diane von Furstenberg, Tory Burch, Versace, GUCCI and more.

10. Destiny USA - 220,000 m²

Shoppers walk through the Destiny USA mall in Syracuse, New York, U.S. Photo: Maranie Staab

Source: Getty Images

Location: Syracuse, New York

Syracuse, New York Metro area: Syracuse

Syracuse Stores: 239

239 Year opened: 1990

The Destiny USA is the largest mall in America and the biggest mall in New York. It has six floors, including the underground floor.

It is a family-friendly shopping centre full of entertainment activities such as an antique carousel, Margaritaville, an arcade at Dave and Buster's, a Regal movie theatre, an indoor go-skating raceway and the world's most extensive suspended ropes course at WonderWorks.

11. Ala Moana Center - 220,000 m²

Location: Honolulu, Hawaii

Honolulu, Hawaii Metro area: Honolulu

Honolulu Stores: 350

350 Year opened: 1959

Ala Moana Center is a world-renowned shopping mall located in Honolulu, Hawaii. As one of the largest open-air shopping centres in the world, Ala Moana Center holds a special place in the hearts of locals and tourists alike.

Ala Moana Center is known for its upscale retail offerings, with many luxury brands and high-end boutiques. Shoppers can find everything from designer clothing and accessories to fine jewelry and cosmetics

12. Palisades Center - 205,996.0 m²

Location: West Nyack, New York

West Nyack, New York Metro area: New York City

New York City Stores: 218

218 Year opened: 1998

The Palisades Center is one of the largest malls in the country. It serves as a popular destination for shoppers, diners, and entertainment seekers in the greater New York City area.

One of the standout features of the Palisades Center is its focus on entertainment. The mall includes various entertainment options, such as an indoor ice skating rink, a movie theatre, a bowling alley, an indoor rope course, and a Ferris wheel.

13. Woodfield Mall - 200,114.4 m²

Location: Schaumburg, Illinois

Schaumburg, Illinois Metro area: Chicago

Chicago Stores: 234

234 Year opened: 1971

The Woodfield Mall is the largest shopping mall in Illinois, the second largest being Oakbrook Center in Oak Brook. The mall features the traditional retailers JCPenney, and Macy's, Nordstrom.

It also features entertainment options such as a cinema, arcade, and family-friendly attractions. The mall often hosts events and promotions throughout the year, including seasonal sales, fashion shows, and holiday-themed activities.

14. Westfield Valley Fair - 200,000 m²

Location: San Jose, California

San Jose, California Metro area: San Francisco Bay Area

San Francisco Bay Area Stores: 236

236 Year opened: 1986

The Westfield Valley Fair is not just a shopping centre; it's a premier destination that embodies the culture and lifestyle. It provides an elevated and luxurious shopping experience, making it a favourite spot for fashion enthusiasts.

15. Millcreek Mall - 200,000 m²

Location: Erie, Pennsylvania

Erie, Pennsylvania Metro area: Erie

Erie Stores: 165

165 Year opened: 1975

The Millcreek Mall features a wide variety of retail stores, including department stores like Macy's, JCPenney, and Dillard's, as well as numerous speciality shops, boutiques, and restaurants.

It offers a range of shopping options, from clothing and accessories to electronics, home goods, and more. Events and promotions are often held at the mall throughout the year.

16. Westfield Garden State Plaza - 196,835.3 m²

Shoppers ride an escalator at the Westfield Garden State Plaza mall on Black Friday in Paramus, New Jersey, U.S.Photo: Gabby Jones/Bloomberg

Source: Getty Images

Location: Paramus, New Jersey

Paramus, New Jersey Metro area: New York City

New York City Stores: 346

346 Year opened: 1957

Westfield Garden State Plaza stands as one of the nation's most lucrative shopping centres. To adhere to state and local blue laws, most of the mall, particularly its retail stores, remain closed on Sundays.

Additionally, on Friday and Saturday evenings, minors under the age of 18 must be accompanied by an adult over the age of 21. Westfield Garden State Plaza boasts prominent anchor stores such as Macy's, Nordstrom, Neiman Marcus, and AMC Theatres.

17. Lakewood Center - 192,200 m²

Location: Lakewood, California

Lakewood, California Metro area: Los Angeles

Los Angeles Stores: 225

225 Year opened: 1951

Lakewood Center boasts a lineup of key tenants that includes Costco, Forever 21, JCPenney, Macy's, a Round One Entertainment Center, and Target. Lakewood Center offers many stores, including well-known national and international brands, fashion retailers, electronics stores, department stores, and more.

18. Green Acres Mall - 192,200 m²

Location: Valley Stream, New York

Valley Stream, New York Metro area: New York City

New York City Stores: 174

174 Year opened: 1956

Green Acres Mall is an indoor shopping mall with staples like Express, H&M, and Forever 21. The mall offers the most desired shopping, dining and entertainment brands around. Green Acres Mall has restaurants like BJ'S Restaurant Brewhouse, Olive Garden, Red Lobster, Buffalo Wild Wings, Applebee's and TGI. Fridays.

19. NorthPark Center - 190,000 m²

Shoppers walk through the NorthPark Center mall in Dallas, Texas, U.S. Photo: Cooper Neill/Bloomberg

Source: Getty Images

Location: Dallas, Texas

Dallas, Texas Metro area: Fort Worth

Fort Worth Stores: 221

221 Year opened: 1956

The NorthPark Center, situated in Dallas, Texas, is a covered shopping mall that boasts a mix of renowned retailers such as Macy's, Dillard's, Nordstrom, and Neiman Marcus and entertainment options like AMC Theatres and Eataly.

Notably, it holds the distinction of being the first commercial centre in the United States to dedicate space for the exhibition of fine art.

20. Oakbrook Center - 187,500 m²

Location: Oak Brook, Illinois

Oak Brook, Illinois Metro area: Chicago

Chicago Stores: 175

175 Year opened: 1962

Located in the western suburbs of Chicago, Oakbrook Center stands as a top-tier shopping destination. This stunning outdoor mall boasts an extensive array of department stores, speciality shops, and a wealth of unique dining and entertainment options.

As the second-largest shopping centre in the Chicago area, Oakbrook Center offers a truly exceptional shopping and leisure experience.

Summary table of the largest mall in America

No Name Year opened Retail space in m² 1 Mall of America 1992 520,000 m² 2 American Dream 2019 280,000 m² 3 South Coast Plaza 1967 260,000 m² 4 King of Prussia Mall 1963 259,500 m² 5 Aventura Mall 1983 250,000 m² 6 Del Amo Fashion Center 1961 233,908.0 m² 7 The Galleria Mall 1970 223,045.1 m² 8 Roosevelt Field Mall 1956 220,370.9 m² 9 Sawgrass Mill 1990 220,237 m² 10 Destiny USA 1990 220,000 m² 11 Ala Moana Center 1959 220,000 m² 12 Palisades Center 1998 205,996.0 m² 13 Woodfield Mall 1971 200,114.4 m² 14 Millcreek Mall 1975 200,000 m² 15 Westfield Valley Fair 1986 200,000 m² 16 Westfield Garden State Plaza 1957 196,835.3 m² 17 Lakewood Center 1951 192,200 m² 18 Green Acres Mall 1956 192,200 m² 19 NorthPark Center 1956 190,000 m² 20 Oakbrook Center 1962 187,500 m²

Which is the largest mall in North America?

The largest mall in North America is the West Edmonton Mall, located in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada.

What is the largest mall in America?

The largest mall in America is the Mall of America. It covers a vast area of approximately 5.6 million square feet and features numerous retail stores, restaurants, and entertainment attractions.

Where is the largest mall in America?

The largest mall in America is located in Bloomington, Minnesota.

Where is the second-largest mall in America?

The American Dream is the second-largest mall in America. It was opened in 2019. It holds more than 450 stores, including Nickelodeon Universe, a theme park, the Dreamworks Waterpark, a ski slope, a mirror maze, restaurants and more.

Now that you know the largest mall in America and other biggest shopping centres in the country, you can have a one-stop shopping experience for anything you wish. These shopping centres offer an exciting place to drop by to shop and enjoy other services.

Legit.ng recently published the most beautiful cities in Nigeria. There are several towns with lots of places to visit and have fun in Nigeria. You will not get bored with much to enjoy, ranging from natural resources, developed infrastructure and the Nigerian cultures in different cities.

It is challenging to determine the beautiful cities in Nigeria since almost all of them are beautiful. However, some stand out, such as Abuja, Calabar, Lagos, and Jos.

Source: Legit.ng