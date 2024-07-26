Nigerian celebrity couple Adekunle Gold and Simi as well as their daughter, Deja, have once again won the hearts of online fans

The celebrity family made headlines after a video of them singing along to Adekunle Gold’s Fight For You song from his first album went viral

The heartwarming display of family love touched many fans as they reacted to the emotional video

Nigerian celebrity family, Adekunle ‘Gold’ Kosoko, Simi and Deja Kosoko, made headlines after an emotional video of them singing went viral.

Adekunle Gold recently celebrated eight years of his debut album, Gold, on social media with a series of posts.

Fans gush over video of Adekunle Gold singing with Simi and Deja.

On his Snapchat account, the music star had a karaoke session where he sang some of the top songs from the album with his wife Simi and their daughter, Adejare ‘Deja’.

One of the videos from their karaoke session went viral and it showed the celebrity family singing to Adekunle Gold’s Fight For You track from his debut album.

In the clip, Simi carried Deja on her back as they all sang, and the music stars reminisced about the process they went through while recording the song. Note that Simi mixed and mastered 15 songs out of the 16 on the Gold album.

Fans gush over Adekunle Gold’s family singing

The heartwarming video of Adekunle Gold, Simi and Deja singing got many fans emotional. A number of them noted that AG Baby won in life with such a beautiful family. Read some of their comments below:

strckalifa07:

“This man sabi love course ❤️. E easy like 👍.”

i_am_korede_of_lagos:

“Na marriage be this.”

akachukwu_success:

“Family ❤️.”

Only1stein:

“AG won a jackpot!!❤️.”

Mrmozzilla:

“Simi voice mad 🔥🔥🔥❤️.”

__su.saen__:

“They’re cute frrr❤️.”

dejavu_gl:

“So na Simi voice dey always dey underneath all this year's.”

T_hifeoluwa:

“Na my favorite track be this for the album 😂😂 I go come put earphones begin cry 😢😩🤣😂 laishe afishe 😂 omo relationship don show me sheygey 😂😂😂.”

kemjikaokezie:

“Such a beautiful family❤️❤️.”

Honeyp360:

“Love u guys for life.”

Paulithasubair:

“I love this beautiful family 😍😍😍😍.”

Gracious_fd:

“I still listen to this song some days ago🥺❤️.”

Inuola_fabrics:

“@symplysimi voice is magical and out of this world ❤️.”

Adekunle Gold thanks Olamide

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Adekunle Gold showed appreciation to Olamide while reminiscing on his debut album.

Taking to his official X page, Adekunle Gold shared a photo of his Gold album cover and tracklist while explaining how Olamide gave him a chance.

According to the Orente crooner, he was just a young graphic designer who Olamide gave the chance to design his YBNL logo and be part of the record label.

