Cardi B's parents and siblings: interesting facts and details

Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar, commonly known as Cardi B, is a hugely popular American rapper and songwriter. Her fans know and love her for her musical style, which is defined by amazing lyrics delivered in an aggressive flow. Cardi B rose to fame following her posts on Instagram and Vine before making it big in the music industry. Who are Cardi B's parents and siblings?

Cardi B arrives to the 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022, in New York City. Photo: Gilbert Carrasquillo

Source: Getty Images

The renowned singer was born and brought up in America. For quite a long time, most people have known her to have one sister. How big is Cardi B's family, and does the world-famous singer have other siblings? Here is a quick look at her life's details.

Profile summary

Full name Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar Nickname Cardi B Gender Female Date of birth October 11, 1992 Age 30 years (as of 2022) Zodiac Libra Place of birth The Bronx, New York, United States Current residence Atlanta, Georgia, USA Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christian Sexuality Straight Height in feet and inches 5'3" Height in centimetres 160 Weight in pounds 127 Weight in kilograms 57 Eye colour Brown Hair colour Black Marital status Single Ex-husband Kiari 'Offset' Kendrell Cephus Cardi B's mom and dad Clara and Carlos Almanzar Sister Hennessy Carolina Profession Rapper and songwriter Net worth $40 million Alma mater Borough of Manhattan Community College Instagram @iamcardib Twitter @iamcardib

Who are Cardi B's parents?

What is Cardi B's family background? The renowned rapper was born in Highbridge, a Latino-majority neighbourhood in the South Bronx part of New York City. Cardi B's mother is known as Clara Almánzar, while her father is Carlos Almanzar.

What is Cardi B's parents' nationality?

Cardi B, winner of the Favorite Hip-Hop Song award, poses in the Press Room at the 2021 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 21, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Amy Sussman

Source: Getty Images

Where are Cardi B's parents from? The rapper's father, Carlos, is of Dominican descent and relocated to the USA in 1990. He used to work as a cab driver but has since retired. Cardi B's mom, on the other hand, was born in Trinidad and Tobago and used to work as a supermarket cashier.

The rapper's parents are both American nationals.

What do Cardi B's parents look like?

What is Cardi B's parents' ethnicity? Cardi B's father is of Dominican descent. Dominicans are people of Hispanic origin who largely occupy the Dominican Republic. About 80% of Dominicans have a mix of white and black ethnicities.

The rapper's mum hails from Trinidad and Tobago. People from this nation are predominantly black, with others being East Indian and white. The rapper describes her dad and mum as 'real good parents who had regular, poor jobs.'

She credits her parents with her right upbringing stating that were it not for them, she would have ended up beaten, dead, or a teen mom.

Who are all of Cardi B's siblings?

Hennessy Carolina is seen arriving to the Palm Angels Fashion Show during New York Fashion Week on February 09, 2020 in New York City. Photo: Gilbert Carrasquillo

Source: Getty Images

The renowned rapper has one full sibling known as Hennessy Carolina. She was born on December 22, 1995, making her 26 years old as of 2022. Hennessy attended Renaissance High School for Musical Theater & Technology and later enrolled at the Fashion Institute of Technology.

Like her older sister, Carolina is incredibly popular and has a massive presence on various social media platforms. She regularly makes posts related to modelling and makeup.

Half siblings

Besides her full sibling Carolina, Cardi B also has six half-siblings from her father's first marriage. Talking about the extended family, the rapper said that she loves her half-siblings, revealing that they make the family feel fuller.

The half-siblings include two half-sisters and four half-brothers. The sisters are known as Maciel Almanzar and Nicauly Villalona, while one of the brothers is known as Fernando Almanzar. Not much is known about the rest of Cardi B's half-siblings.

Who is Cardi B's real dad?

The rapper's father is known as Carlos Almanzar. He is of Dominican descent and relocated to the USA in 1990.

Questions surrounding Cardi B's parents and siblings are quite common, given the rapper's immense popularity. While most people only know her sister, Carolina, she has other half-siblings from her father's first marriage.

