Who is Ice Spice's sister? The 'Barbie World' rapper's background and career

Ice Spice has emerged as a dynamic force in America's hip-hop/rap scene. Her distinctive style and poetic lyrics have been dubbed the "most exciting new thing in music." Most recently, a photo of her alongside a gorgeous mystery girl has sparked a frenzy, with rumours suggesting it is her sister. Now, everyone is dying to know about the rapper's family background. Who is Ice Spice's sister?

Ice Spice and her sister posing for a selfie (L). The singer poses for a photo backstage before her live performance. Photo: @mymixtapez on X (Twitter), @icespice on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Ice Spice is an American rapper and singer who gained popularity in late 2022 after her song Munch (Feelin' U) went viral on TikTok. The release of her debut EP, Like...?, in 2023 was the major propeller to her sudden rise in prominence.

Profile summary

Full name Isis Naija Gaston Gender Female Date of birth 1 January, 2000 Age 24 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Capricorn Place of birth The Bronx, New York City, USA Current residence New Jersey, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Black (Multiracial) Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'6" Height in centimetres 167 Weight in pounds 128 Weight in kilograms 58 Body measurements in inches 34-26-35 Body measurements in centimetres 86-66-89 Hair colour Auburn Eye colour Dark-brown Mother Charina Almanzar Father Joseph Gaston Siblings 4 School Sacred Heart High School College State University of New York (SUNY) Profession Rapper Net worth $8 million Instagram @icespice X (Twitter) @icespicee_ Facebook @icespice YouTube @IceSpice

Who is Ice Spice's sister?

Ice Spice and Nicki Minaj may have officially become Barbie sisters from their Barbie song, but fans are particularly curious about Ice Spice's real-life sister. Unlike most celebrities, Ice Spice has done well keeping her personal life under wraps. She revealed she is the oldest of five siblings, but little is known about them.

Does Ice Spice have a sister named Kay?

On 8 August 2023, a viral photo depicted Ice Spice alongside an unidentified girl. This sparked fan speculation, with most believing she might be her sister. The picture was shared widely on social media.

Fans embarked on a quest to identify the mystery girl, scouring for her name and Instagram handle. However, no conclusive evidence emerged to confirm she was one of Ice Spice's siblings.

Early background

Ice Spice's real name is Isis Naija Gaston. She is the daughter of Charina Almanzar (mother) and Joseph Gaston (father) and the eldest of five siblings.

The rap sensation is of mixed ethnicity. Ice Spice's mom is of Dominican descent, while her father is of Nigerian heritage. Her parents divorced when she was two years old.

Early in life, Ice Spice's parents reportedly both had busy schedules. As a result, she spent much of her childhood around siblings, cousins, and grandparents.

Top 5 facts about Ice Spice. Photo: Gilbert Flores/Billboard (modified by author)

Source: Original

How old is Ice Spice?

Ice Spice was born on January 1, 2000, in The Bronx, New York City, USA. She is the eldest of five siblings and is 24 years old as of 2024.

Education

The rapper graduated from the Sacred Heart High School in 2018. She later enrolled at the State University of New York at Purchase, where she studied communications. However, she quit school during her sophomore year.

Career

Ice loved hip-hop music from a younger age, listening to rappers like Lil' Kim and Nicki Minaj. From elementary school to high school, she wrote poetry and freestyle rap. After dropping out of college, the rapper went to work as a cashier at Wendy's and The Gap.

While attending the State University of New York at Purchase, she met a record producer, RiotUSA, who helped her produce her debut song, Bully Freestyle, which she released in March 2021.

The release of the song was after a video of Ice Spice doing the Buss It challenge went viral on Twitter currently X. Additionally, her popularity on Instagram was brought out by her song Name of Love which gained traction on SoundCloud,

Ice Spice's rapping career has seen significant achievements, and she has become the next great thing in the female rap industry. This was after the release of her song Munch (Feelin' U), which went viral on TikTok and gained significant recognition and popularity after getting support from Drake.

Ice Spice's songs

Year Song 2021 No Clarity 2022 Name of Love 2022 Euphoric 2022 Munch (Feelin' U) 2022 Bikini Bottom 2023 In Ha Mood 2023 Boy's a Liar Pt. 2 2023 Princess Diana 2023 Barbie World 2023 Deli 2023 Karma

What is Ice Spice's net worth?

According to various online sources such as Parade.com and Celebrity Net Worth, Ice Spice's net worth is alleged to be $8 million. Most of her income is earned via music royalties, endorsements, online streams, and ticket sales at her concerts.

Is Ice Spice married?

Ice Spice is currently unmarried and has no children. However, numerous reports have linked her with prominent celebrities, including Pete Davidson.

In an October 2023 interview with the LA Times, the rapper revealed that she was dating someone. However, she fell short of disclosing who it was. She said her fans would focus on her music rather than romantic affairs.

Ice Spice accepts The New Artist of the Year award onstage during the 2024 People's Choice Awards held at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California. Photo: Rich Polk/NBC

Source: Getty Images

FAQs

Who is Ice Spice? She is an American rapper known for releasing hits like Bully Freestyle, Boy's a Liar Pt. 2, Barbie World, and Pretty Girl. What is rapper Ice Spice's age? She is 24 years old as of 2024. She was born on 1 January 2000. What is Ice Spice's zodiac sign? Born on 1 January, her zodiac sign is Capricorn, mainly known for highly ambitious people chasing their dreams. Who are Ice Spice's mom and dad? Her father's name is Joseph Gaston, and her mother's is Charina Almanzar. Who is Ice Spice's father? Her father is named Joseph Gaston. He is African-American and was once an underground rapper. What is Ice Spice's net worth? The singer is alleged to be $8 million as of writing. How tall is Ice Spice? She is 5 feet 6 inches or 167 centimeters.

It is no easy feat that Ice Spice has risen to become a rap sensation in the vibrant US music landscape. Her music has captured the attention of audiences globally. However, her preference to keep family details private has fans curious. Information about who is Ice Spice's sister? It isn't publicly available.

Legit.ng recently published the biography of Angel Unigwe. She is a Nollywood actress, model, social media influencer, and presenter. She has starred in numerous Nigerian movies and TV series, but she is best recognised for her roles in Light in the Dark, Here Love Lies, The Olive and Discerning Eyes.

Angel Unigwe has been acting since childhood and boasts over 30 Nollywood acting credits. She is also a social media personality boasting a significant audience across social media platforms, where she shares acting updates and lifestyle pictures. Even though there are rumours romantically linking her with a Nigerian actor, she is presumably single as the speculations are unconfirmed.

Source: Legit.ng