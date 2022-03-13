Ava Russo’s biography: age, height, parents, movies and TV shows
Ava Russo is a budding actress who portrays Lila Barton in Avengers: Endgame and Hawkeye. She is also famously known as the daughter of renowned film and movie director Joseph Russo.
PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!
The Italian-born actress currently lives in New Your City with her family. She has three siblings, two sisters and a brother. What else do you know about the movie star? Find out more in her biography.
Profile summary
- Full name: Ava Russo
- Gender: Female
- Date of birth: 15 December 2000
- Age: 21 years old (as of March 2022)
- Zodiac sign: Sagittarius
- Place of birth: Colleferro, Italy
- Current residence: New York City, New York, United States
- Nationality: American
- Ethnicity: White
- Religion: Christianity
- Sexuality: Straight
- Height in feet: 5’5”
- Height in centimetres: 165
- Weight in pounds: 126
- Weight in kilograms: 57
- Body measurements in inches: 30-25-32
- Body measurements in centimetres: 76-63-81
- Hair colour: Light brown
- Eye colour: Dark brown
- Father: Joseph Russo
- Siblings: 3
- Relationship status: Single
- Profession: Actress
- Net worth: $2 million
Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!
Ava Russo’s biography
She was born in Colleferro, Italy. Who are Ava Russo's parents? Her father, Joe Russo, is a renowned film and television director.
The young actress grew up alongside her siblings Lia Mariella, Sophia, and Basil. Lia is an actress, and Sophia is a model. Ava Russo’s parents moved from Italy and settled in America, where the family lives today.
When is Ava Russo’s birthday?
Joe Russo’s daughter was born on 15 December 2000. Her zodiac sign is Sagittarius.
How old is Ava Russo?
Ava Russo’s age is 21 years as of March 2022.
What is Ava Russo’s nationality?
The young entertainer is an American national of white ethnicity. Her father is of Italian descent. Where does Ava Russo live? She currently resides in New York, United States.
What does Ava Russo do for a living?
Ava Russo is an actress. Joe Russo’s daughter made her acting debut in 2019 when she was 18. What are Ava Russo’s movies and TV shows? To date, she has only appeared in one movie and one TV show, both set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. These are Avengers: Endgame (2019) and Hawkeye (2021).
Who plays Hawkeye's daughter?
Ava Russo plays Hawkeye’s daughter Lila Barton in the hit action movie Avengers: Endgame. She reprise her role in the TV show Hawkeye. Is Ava Russo related to Jeremy Renner? No, they are not related.
What is Ava Russo’s net worth?
The budding entertainer’s exact net worth is unknown, but Super Stars Bio alleges that she has an estimated net worth of $2 million. Her primary source of income is her acting career.
Who is Ava Russo’s boyfriend?
Joe Russo’s daughter is seemingly single at the moment. She has not disclosed her dating history details and has not hinted at dating anyone at the moment.
What is Ava Russo’s height?
The movie star stands at 5 feet and 5 inches (165 cm) tall and has an estimated weight of 126 pounds (57 kg). She has light brown hair and dark brown eyes.
Ava Russo is famous for her roles in Avengers: Endgame and Hawkeye. In addition, she is known for being Joe Russo’s daughter.
READ ALSO: Hannahowo’s biography: birthday, zodiac sign, real name, drama
Legit.ng recently published an article about Hannahowo’s biography. She is a young Twitch star and social media influencer. She is also a TikToker known for her lip syncs and entertaining video content.
Her real name is Hannah Kabel, but she is popularly known by her nicknames Hannah Owo and Asestheticallyhannah. Hannah is a popular gamer on Twitch, where she boasts a fan following of over 400 thousand. She often streams Just Chatting videos and lots of gaming content.
Source: Legit.ng