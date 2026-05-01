Nigerian singer Davido melted the hearts of many online as he celebrated his wife Chioma’s birthday in style

In a series of posts online, the musician shared pictures of Chioma and spoke about how she changed his life

Fans and netizens joined the father of twins in celebrating his wife as his emotional post went viral,

Nigerian singer David Adeleke, aka Davido, left many in their emotions as he celebrated his wife Chioma’s birthday.

Davido shared photos from her pre-birthday shoot and described the renowned chef as his peace and home.

Davido melts hearts as he celebrates Chioma in style. Credit: @davido

Source: Instagram

According to the twin dad, Chioma changed everything for him.

Davido went on to appreciate his wife for her love, calm, the way she holds him down and her strength.

He also thanked God for creating her specially for him.

The singer assured his wife of undying commitment, promising to choose her “over and over again.”

In his words:

“Happy birthday to my baby, my peace, my home. You changed everything for me. The love, the calm, the way you hold me down through it all… na you be my real strength. God really took His time with you.

"Thank you for being an amazing wife, an incredible mother, and the one person who truly gets me. I go choose you over and over again. Here’s to life, more blessings, more everything good because you deserve it all and more. Finish work for me!!!”

See his post below:

Legit.ng earlier reported that Davido has penned an adorable tribute to his wife, Chioma Adeleke, aka Chef Chi, as she clocked 31 on Thursday, April 30, 2026.

Davido took to his official X handle to pen a birthday message to Chioma, whom he described as his loving Wife.

He also reintroduced her as he referred to her as "MRS CHIOMA ADELEKE."

Aside from penning a message to Chioma, Davido also flaunted a luxury gift he bought for her. He took to his Instagram story to share a screenshot of the new Hermès Birkin bag he planned to gift her.

In his caption, Davido made it clear that the bag was only an introduction and that more was to come.

“First of all, introduction”.

Recall that for Chioma’s 30th birthday in 2025, Davido threw a surprise party in Atlanta and gifted her a brand-new G-wagon, an AMG G63.

Davido's generous gesture towards Chioma comes after she opened up about how their love story began, offering a rare glimpse into their early relationship.

Davido pens sweet message to his wife Chioma on her 31st birthday. Credit: davido

Source: Instagram

Netizens celebrate Davido and Chioma

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

chi.oma72 said:

"Shey una don hear am he said he will choose her over and over again 😍😍read that again."

phuxy_gigi said:

"These 2 met while they were young, love indeed wins chioma doesn’t try proving anything shes the queen, while they busy explaining themselves on social media😂😂😂 happy birthday chi🔥."

bigtee5203 said:

"Omo I just saw davido a throwback with chioma Jesus Omo they have really come a long way happiest birthday to my queen."

davido6ixfamz said:

"Someone said anything sweet pass @davido and @thechefchi love is Diabetes and I totally agree!! 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 the way he loves this woman, so intentional!"

qmarshals

"Hope una don hear, he chose her over and over and over again.... if dem like make dem dey ask questions😂."

estherebube111 said:

"U heard him I go choose you over and over again period 😍."

chidinma_allthetime said:

"All over n over again in Jesus name.. Amen 🔥🔥 people wey no like good thing go purge for this talk today 😂😂."

luxur_yve said:

"My baby, my peace, my home, you hold me down chai 😢 ❤️ I wipe for haters their healing go longgghhhh 😂😂😂😂😂😂."

blessed_unique2 said:

"lover boy 😊my idolo definitely got it right in choosing a life partner 😊❤️❤️❤️❤️clock it!!!❤️❤️blissful birthday Chi."

Chioma celebrates Bambam

Legit.ng previously reported that Chioma caused a buzz with her unexpected message to former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality star Bamike Olawunmi, aka Bambam.

Taking to the comment section, Chioma, via her official Instagram page, also joined others in celebrating Bambam. She simply wrote, "Happy birthday Bambam."

Responding to the unexpected message, Bambam wrote,

"thank you so much sis ❤️❤️."

Source: Legit.ng